PIL girls soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Portland Interscholastic League girls soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
PIL GIRLS SOCCER 2024
Players of the year
Eleanor Cohen, Cleveland
Nailani Solomon, Grant
Coach of the year
Mac Weinstock, Wells
First team
F Eleanor Cohen, Cleveland, sophomore
F Lola Pierce, Cleveland, senior
F Kate Ratanaproeska, Grant, senior
F Addyson Skyles, McDaniel, sophomore
M/F Nailani Solomon, Grant, junior
M/F Frances Reuland, Lincoln, junior
M Paige Nakada, Grant, senior
CAM Hayden Jansen, Wells, junior
CB Chloe Herkert, Grant, senior
CB Cassidy Goodwin, Wells, junior
CD Cassidy Conklin, Franklin, senior
CDM Thea Weiber, Wells, sophomore
D/W Ellie Heslam, Roosevelt, senior
GK Lucy Kapranos, Grant, junior
Second team
F/W Sophia Campos, Roosevelt, freshman
M Marley Hunter, Grant, senior
M Tessa Matteri, Grant, senior
M Zienna Black, Lincoln, junior
M/D Carolina Alonso, Roosevelt, junior
M/ST Freya McCoy, Roosevelt, senior
CDM Vivian Brennerman, McDaniel, freshman
CM Kinnaly Souphanthong, Franklin, sophomore
CM Ellen Fender, Wells, senior
LB Mira Ponce De Leon, Franklin, sophomore
D/M Chloe Horton, Lincoln, sophomore
D/M Maille Shah, Lincoln, sophomore
D Valentina Vaughan, Cleveland, freshman
D Sadie Melville, Grant, junior
GK Lloy Bartolotti, Cleveland, senior
GK Lillie Hansen-Tuma, Franklin, senior
Honorable mention
Sloane Jockin, Cleveland, junior
Olivia Brown, Cleveland, senior
Amelia Wilde, Franklin, junior
Delia Horsell, Franklin, freshman
Elowah Berkley, Franklin, sophomore
Emerson Porter, Franklin, senior
Juliet Twemlow, Lincoln, sophomore
Chloe Taylor, Lincoln, junior
Rose Sandell, Lincoln, sophomore
Mia Caldwell, McDaniel, senior
Annika Zahler, McDaniel, freshman
Ripley Cowan, Roosevelt, junior
Mary Selby, Roosevelt, junior
Quinn Lipscomb, Wells, freshman
GK Leslie Homan, Roosevelt, senior
GK Charlotte Wilson, Grant, sophomore
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App