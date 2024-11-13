High School

PIL girls soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

PIL girls soccer
PIL girls soccer / Photo by Taylor Balkom

Portland Interscholastic League girls soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

PIL GIRLS SOCCER 2024

Players of the year

Eleanor Cohen, Cleveland

Nailani Solomon, Grant

Coach of the year

Mac Weinstock, Wells

First team

F Eleanor Cohen, Cleveland, sophomore

F Lola Pierce, Cleveland, senior

F Kate Ratanaproeska, Grant, senior 

F Addyson Skyles, McDaniel, sophomore 

M/F Nailani Solomon, Grant, junior 

M/F Frances Reuland, Lincoln, junior 

M Paige Nakada, Grant, senior

CAM Hayden Jansen, Wells, junior 

CB Chloe Herkert, Grant, senior

CB Cassidy Goodwin, Wells, junior 

CD Cassidy Conklin, Franklin, senior

CDM Thea Weiber, Wells, sophomore 

D/W Ellie Heslam, Roosevelt, senior

GK Lucy Kapranos, Grant, junior

Second team

F/W Sophia Campos, Roosevelt, freshman

M Marley Hunter, Grant, senior 

M Tessa Matteri, Grant, senior 

M Zienna Black, Lincoln, junior 

M/D Carolina Alonso, Roosevelt, junior

M/ST Freya McCoy, Roosevelt, senior

CDM Vivian Brennerman, McDaniel, freshman 

CM Kinnaly Souphanthong, Franklin, sophomore 

CM Ellen Fender, Wells, senior 

LB Mira Ponce De Leon, Franklin, sophomore 

D/M Chloe Horton, Lincoln, sophomore 

D/M Maille Shah, Lincoln, sophomore 

D Valentina Vaughan, Cleveland, freshman 

D Sadie Melville, Grant, junior 

GK Lloy Bartolotti, Cleveland, senior 

GK Lillie Hansen-Tuma, Franklin, senior

Honorable mention

Sloane Jockin, Cleveland, junior 

Olivia Brown, Cleveland, senior 

Amelia Wilde, Franklin, junior 

Delia Horsell, Franklin, freshman 

Elowah Berkley, Franklin, sophomore 

Emerson Porter, Franklin, senior 

Juliet Twemlow, Lincoln, sophomore 

Chloe Taylor, Lincoln, junior 

Rose Sandell, Lincoln, sophomore 

Mia Caldwell, McDaniel, senior 

Annika Zahler, McDaniel, freshman

Ripley Cowan, Roosevelt, junior 

Mary Selby, Roosevelt, junior 

Quinn Lipscomb, Wells, freshman

GK Leslie Homan, Roosevelt, senior

GK Charlotte Wilson, Grant, sophomore

Published
