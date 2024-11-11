PIL volleyball 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Portland Interscholastic League volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
PORTLAND INTERSCHOLASTIC LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL 2024
Player of the year: Lily Mae Buerkle, McDaniel
Coach of the year: Erin Cole, Grant
First team
S Lily Mae Buerkle, McDaniel, junior
OH/AA Karin Lee, Cleveland, junior
S/OH Maggie McCarthy, Grant, senior
MB An Roesinger, Grant, senior
OPP Cecily Wagstaff, Grant, senior
OH Lily Mather, Lincoln, sophomore
OH Lilly Goldsby-Hughes, Roosevelt, freshman
M Siena Igarta, Wells, junior
Second team
R Leah Schwarz, Franklin, junior
OH Osa Olsgaard, Grant, freshman
S Claire Coffey, Grant, senior
MB Kathryn Urquhart, Lincoln, sophomore
MB Anna Gladwin, McDaniel, senior
OH Laney Ivester, McDaniel, sophomore
L Amari Savage, Wells, junior
M Kira Kruger, Wells, senior
Honorable mention
Isabel Abac Aleman, Benson, senior
Nyasia Wright, Benson, junior
Claire Delaney, Benson, freshman
Isla Faria, Benson, freshman
Skyler Stabb, Cleveland, junior
Dylan Wise, Cleveland, senior
Shea Appleyard, Cleveland, senior
Phoebe Burns, Franklin, junior
Isha Shakya, Franklin, senior
Nori White, Jefferson, junior
Leila Nunez, Jefferson, senior
Koko Zemsky, Lincoln, junior
Sloane Holstrom, Lincoln, senior
Nikki Nassib, Lincoln, senior
Tessa Segal, Lincoln, senior
Francesca Crepeaux, Lincoln, sophomore
Chloe Tran, McDaniel, junior
Adelaide Riley, Roosevelt, sophomore
Kennedy Murray, Roosevelt, junior
Antwanae Kelly, Roosevelt, senior
Lucia Hagen, Wells, senior
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App