PIL volleyball 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

Portland Interscholastic League volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Portland Interscholastic League volleyball / Photo by Taylor Balkom

Portland Interscholastic League volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

Player of the year: Lily Mae Buerkle, McDaniel

Coach of the year: Erin Cole, Grant

First team

S Lily Mae Buerkle, McDaniel, junior

OH/AA Karin Lee, Cleveland, junior

S/OH Maggie McCarthy, Grant, senior

MB An Roesinger, Grant, senior

OPP Cecily Wagstaff, Grant, senior

OH Lily Mather, Lincoln, sophomore

OH Lilly Goldsby-Hughes, Roosevelt, freshman

M Siena Igarta, Wells, junior

Second team

R Leah Schwarz, Franklin, junior

OH Osa Olsgaard, Grant, freshman

S Claire Coffey, Grant, senior

MB Kathryn Urquhart, Lincoln, sophomore

MB Anna Gladwin, McDaniel, senior

OH Laney Ivester, McDaniel, sophomore

L Amari Savage, Wells, junior

M Kira Kruger, Wells, senior

Honorable mention

Isabel Abac Aleman, Benson, senior

Nyasia Wright, Benson, junior

Claire Delaney, Benson, freshman

Isla Faria, Benson, freshman

Skyler Stabb, Cleveland, junior

Dylan Wise, Cleveland, senior

Shea Appleyard, Cleveland, senior

Phoebe Burns, Franklin, junior

Isha Shakya, Franklin, senior

Nori White, Jefferson, junior

Leila Nunez, Jefferson, senior

Koko Zemsky, Lincoln, junior

Sloane Holstrom, Lincoln, senior

Nikki Nassib, Lincoln, senior

Tessa Segal, Lincoln, senior

Francesca Crepeaux, Lincoln, sophomore

Chloe Tran, McDaniel, junior

Adelaide Riley, Roosevelt, sophomore

Kennedy Murray, Roosevelt, junior

Antwanae Kelly, Roosevelt, senior

Lucia Hagen, Wells, senior

