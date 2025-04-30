Questions? They're all answered for Wilsonville Wildcats, the only undefeated team in Oregon 5A baseball
WILSONVILLE — They’re hitting the heck out of the ball.
They’ve been getting some lock-down pitching.
Their defense has been super solid.
They are having loads of fun.
And to top it all off, they’re absolutely loving the fact they’re undefeated.
The Wilsonville Wildcats have been having a great time as they’ve been nothing short of spectacular in the 2025 baseball season.
The Wildcats certainly had plenty of fun last Friday, as they rolled to a 15-1, five-inning win over Centennial in a Northwest Oregon Conference game at Wilsonville High School.
Wilsonville improved to 6-0 in NWOC games and to 16-0 overall — leaving the Wildcats as the only unbeaten team in Class 5A.
“It’s pretty awesome, doing this with a brand-new head coach (Jason Rasco),” Wilsonville senior Drew Hall said. “We all know him. He was our pitching coach last year. We’ve done our jobs, gotten through the games we need to get through. We’ve got some tough ones coming up, but this means a lot to us.”
“Honestly, it’s been great, especially with a new head coach. We walked in with a lot of question marks, but it seems like they’ve been answered really fast,” Wilsonville senior catcher Mark Wiepert said. “Our pitching staff has been really deep, and that’s been huge. With the bats, everyone is just playing kind of freely and having fun.”
While Wilsonville moved to 6-0 in conference play Friday, the Wildcats don’t hold sole possession of first place in the conference standings, as Canby and La Salle Prep also are 6-0. Those squads are looming on the Wildcats’ upcoming schedule.
“We’ve got some tougher teams coming up — La Salle, Canby,” Hall said. “Those will be some important league matchups. We want to get one of the top seeds for the playoffs and get some home games.”
“It means a lot to us,” Wilsonville senior pitcher/first baseman Wade Hagey said of being undefeated. “Right now, we just have to get through these type of games, and then there’s La Salle and Canby. Those are going to be tough, really good games. We have to lock in for those.”
Locking in hasn’t been a problem at all for the Wildcats.
“Our defense has been pretty spectacular,” Hall said. “We’ve been putting up a lot of runs lately, and we’ve been getting the job done when it matters. We get the runs in when we get guys on base, and our pitching has been pretty phenomenal. It’s all of it.”
“Having fun,” Hagey said of the key to the perfect start. “Lots of us have just been having fun and playing more loose. Everyone’s been positive, and we’ve got our goals set on the playoffs, and the one way to get there is winning.”
When it comes to winning, scoring an average of 10.4 runs per game, as the Wildcats have done in their first 16 games, sure doesn’t hurt.
Wilsonville is batting .347. Wiepert is one of the many leaders of the offensive attack, hitting .600 in 57 at-bats, with eight doubles, a triple, two home runs, 16 stolen bases, a team-high 32 RBIs and 20 runs.
“We’re putting the bat on the ball and our pitchers are really coming on,” Wiepert said.
Hall has a .543 batting average with three doubles, a triple, a home run, 16 stolen bases, a team-best 24 runs and 11 RBIs. Sophomore Cole Weber has a .357 batting average with 15 runs and 10 RBIs.
The impressive batting numbers don’t stop there. Senior Owen Eggert, junior Colby Kosderka, junior Brody Cushing, senior Carter Lam and freshman Beau Johnson each has a batting average above .300.
“It’s been super cool to watch these guys attack and go at it,” Wiepert said.
The Wilsonville pitchers have a team earned-run average of 1.60.
Hagey, a left-hander, has emerged as an ace. Through Friday’s victory, he has a 3-0 record with an 0.70 earned-run average. In 20 innings, he’s given up two earned runs and four hits, striking out 43 and walking 18.
“At first, it was pretty rough. I was all over the zone and pretty inconsistent,” Hagey said. “I just started getting my arm out earlier in practice, and now I just feel way more consistent in the strike zone. I’ve been trying, mentally, to just attack hitters and going after them from the first pitch, trying to get ahead and stay ahead.”
Hagey’s signature performance on the mound came April 15 when he threw a complete-game no-hitter in a conference game at Milwaukie, striking out 17 in a 5-0 victory.
“I don’t know what was going on that day, but I was just all in the zone and painting left and right,” Hagey said. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates. Owen (Eggert) made a nice play, and I had a line drive go off the back of my leg, and Colby (Kosderka) went and got it and tagged him. I couldn’t have done it without them.”
Kosderka also has shined on the mound for the Wildcats. He has a 4-0 record and an 0.85 ERA. He’s given up three earned runs and 18 hits, striking out 21 and walking 13 in 24 and two-thirds innings.
Senior Tommy Burch has a 3-0 record, and senior Bronson Watts and junior Grady Weise are both 2-0.
On defense, the Wildcats boast a .949 fielding average.
So, Wilsonville has the hitting, the pitching and the defense — and, yes, the enjoyment.
“We have a lot of fun in the dugout, and that shows in our success,” Hall said. “It’s a big thing for us. You have to have fun, do your job, and we try to get everyone into the game. That’s our goal.”
“It’s a game, and the more we play like it, the more freely we play,” Wiepert said. “And baseball is so mental, and we’ve been able to apply that more and more, just enjoying it.”
Wilsonville, which holds the No. 2 spot in the latest Class 5A coaches poll as well as the OSAA Class 5A power rankings (behind Thurston in both), has some high hopes for the rest of the season, but the Wildcats are making sure not to look too far ahead.
“It’s one game at a time for us,” Wiepert said. “We’re just trying to win Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday. We’re not looking too far ahead, but we know our potential. Everyone plays baseball to win, and we want to go all the way. But we’re just taking it one game at a time.”
“We’re looking to win. Everyone wants to win,” Hall said. “We want to win league, starting up with that. We want to go to the playoffs strong and do what we do.”
In Friday’s win over the Eagles, Wilsonville trailed 1-0 after one inning but exploded for 12 runs in the bottom of the second to take control.
“It was pretty good,” Hall said. “We got off to a rough start, gave up a run early. But we found our offense in the second inning. We did our job. Their guy was throwing a lot of curveballs, and we sat on them. We smoked the ball to the gaps and got a lot of runs in.”
“I think we did really good tonight, compared to other games,” Hagey said. “We hadn’t been catching that many barrels. Tonight, we were just spraying line drives. There were hard-hit balls all over. We just played more loose tonight. Everyone on the bench was being loud.”
Eggert went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Cushing went 2 for 2 with a double, a walk, two runs and an RBI. Hall went 2 for 3 with a run and two RBIs. Wiepert hit an inside-the-park home run, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Tuesday, the Wildcats moved to 7-0 in conference play and to 17-0 overall by posting a 16-0 five-inning win over Parkrose in a conference game at Wilsonville High School.
Weise tossed a five-inning no-hitter, striking out five and walking one.
Hall went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs. Wiepert went 3 for 4 with two triples, a run and four RBIs. Senior Connor Johnston and Lam each had two hits.
