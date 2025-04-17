Redmond Panthers announce 2025 Oregon high school football schedule
High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced across the state, and High School On SI Oregon will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Redmond Panthers announced their schedule for the 2025 campaign.
The Panthers will play three nonleague games, starting with a Week 0 contest at McNary. Redmond’s first home game will be Sept. 12, when it plays host to Pendleton in a nonleague contest.
The Panthers will open Intermountain Conference play the following week, when they travel to face new conference member Crook County. The Panthers will close their regular-season slate with a home game against rival Ridgeview.
Below is Redmond’s 2025 regular-season schedule, with game times to be announced.
2025 REDMOND PANTHERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 29: at McNary
Sept. 5: at Cascade
Sept. 12: Pendleton
Sept. 19: at Crook County*
Sept 26: Summit*
Oct. 3: at Caldera*
Oct. 17: Mountain View*
Oct. 24: at Bend*
Oct. 31: Ridgeview*
* – Intermountain Conference game
