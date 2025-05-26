High School

Roosevelt softball voted High School On SI Oregon Team of the Week (5/26/2025)

Dan Brood

Congratulations to the Roosevelt softball team for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Team of the Week for the week of May 12-18.

The Roughriders went 3-0 in Portland Interscholastic League play, beating Wells 10-0, McDaniel 12-4 and Franklin 21-6. Sophomore pitcher Ruby Frish recorded her 100th strikeout of the season in the win over the Mountain Lions.

The Roughriders received 62.96% of the vote, beating out the Baker boys track and field team, which finished second with 14.81%. The Barlow girls flag football team was third with 11.11%, and the Mountainside softball team was fourth with 7.41%.

We are accepting Oregon Team of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate a team, email danbrood91@gmail.com. 

