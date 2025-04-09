High School

Sherwood Bowmen announce 2025 Oregon high school football schedule

Sherwood will play host to reigning 6A champion West Linn on Sept. 12

Dan Brood

Sherwood will face West Linn, Tualatin and Tigard in consecutive games early in the 2025 season.
Sherwood will face West Linn, Tualatin and Tigard in consecutive games early in the 2025 season.

High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced across Oregon, and High School On SI Oregon will share these as we see them.

This week, the Sherwood Bowmen announced their schedule for the 2025 campaign.

The Bowmen will play four nonleague games, including a Week 2 game at home against defending Class 6A state champion West Linn, followed by back-to-back contests against neighboring Tualatin and Tigard, before starting Pacific Conference play.

Sherwood will begin defense of its Pacific Conference crown Oct. 3, when it travels to face Glencoe.

Sherwood Bowmen 2025 football schedule
Sherwood Bowmen 2025 football schedule / Sherwood Bowmen Football on Facebook

Below is Sherwood’s 2025 regular-season schedule, with game times to be announced.

2025 SHERWOOD BOWMEN FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 5: at Roosevelt

Sept. 12: West Linn

Sept. 19: at Tualatin

Sept. 26: Tigard

Oct. 3: at Glencoe*

Oct. 10: at Century*

Oct. 17: McMinnville*

Oct. 24: at Liberty*

Oct. 31: Newberg*

* – Pacific Conference contest

Published
Dan Brood
DAN BROOD

Dan Brood, who might be the very last of the straight-on place-kickers, has been covering high school sports in Oregon for more than 30 years, winning multiple awards for writing and photography. He started working with SBLive Sports in 2021.

