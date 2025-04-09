Sherwood Bowmen announce 2025 Oregon high school football schedule
High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced across Oregon, and High School On SI Oregon will share these as we see them.
This week, the Sherwood Bowmen announced their schedule for the 2025 campaign.
The Bowmen will play four nonleague games, including a Week 2 game at home against defending Class 6A state champion West Linn, followed by back-to-back contests against neighboring Tualatin and Tigard, before starting Pacific Conference play.
Sherwood will begin defense of its Pacific Conference crown Oct. 3, when it travels to face Glencoe.
Below is Sherwood’s 2025 regular-season schedule, with game times to be announced.
2025 SHERWOOD BOWMEN FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 5: at Roosevelt
Sept. 12: West Linn
Sept. 19: at Tualatin
Sept. 26: Tigard
Oct. 3: at Glencoe*
Oct. 10: at Century*
Oct. 17: McMinnville*
Oct. 24: at Liberty*
Oct. 31: Newberg*
* – Pacific Conference contest
