Sherwood QB Jackson Bell ready to show what he can do — starting with this week’s Les Schwab Bowl
He’s waited.
He’s watched.
He’s worked hard, and he’s improved — a lot.
Now, he gets his chance.
Before he gets his long-awaited chance at Sherwood, Jackson Bell has earned himself another opportunity — to play in the Les Schwab Bowl.
And he’s pretty happy about it.
Bell, a Sherwood senior-to-be who played behind standout quarterback Kasen Covert for the Bowmen last fall, will play quarterback for Team Willamette in the Les Schwab Bowl, a high school all-star football game featuring many of the top players from around the state, which will be played Friday at Lewis & Clark College in Portland.
“It was hard sharing time, but I learned a lot playing against our defense and scouts. We had one of the best defenses in the state of Oregon,” the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Bell said after a Team Willamette practice this week.
“I learned a lot by watching, as hard as it was, and I think I’ve improved a ton. And being able to play in this game gives me the opportunity to help get ready for this season.”
Covert, the 2023 Pacific Conference offensive player of the year and a University of Northern Colorado commit, played in last year’s Les Schwab Bowl.
“He said he really enjoyed it,” Bell said. “That’s what made me really want to go to the tryouts and get drafted.”
His determination paid off, as Bell shined at the Les Schwab Bowl evaluation day.
“Well, I think I played really well at the tryouts and did well enough to get drafted on Team Willamette,” Bell said. “I just had the Linfield camp last week, and I had four days off, and now I’m here. It’s a great opportunity to prepare for my senior season.”
Bell is one of five Sherwood players taking part in the Les Schwab Bowl. He’s joined on Team Willamette by running back Wilson Medina, defensive back Wyatt Ferguson, receiver Andrew Waletich and lineman Suliasi Laulaupea’alu.
“It means a ton,” Bell said of the Sherwood players getting to play in the all-star contest. “We have a very talented team this year. There are five of us out here, and we’re building all the relationships with all the other teammates, too. This game means everything.”
Bell — who describes himself as more of a pro-style quarterback, compared with the dual-threat quarterback Covert was for Sherwood — sees good things ahead for the Bowmen in the 2024 season.
“We’re good,” he said. “We have Wilson Medina — he’s one of the best running backs in the state. We have Suliasi — he’s my left tackle, and he’s very good. We’ve got a great offensive line with a great coach. I think you’ll see us throwing the football more this year.”
But first, there’s Friday’s Les Schwab Bowl — and that’s where Bell wants to get the winning started.
“Winning means everything to me,” he said. “I think this game is fun, but at the end of the day, it comes down to winning, and we need to take home that trophy.”
—
Proceeds from this year’s Les Schwab Bowl, presented by Express Employment Professionals, will benefit the Oregon Athletic Coaches Association general scholarship fund, the Brayden Bafaro Scholarship Fund and various youth charities.
This is the 76th game in the series, but just the third that won’t be North vs. South. Instead, players were drafted by the Team Columbia coaching staff, with head coach Steve Pyne, who led Central Catholic to the 2023 Class 6A state title, and by the Team Willamette coaching staff, with head coach Adam Guenther, who guided Wilsonville to the Class 5A state crown.
In last year’s game, the second under this format, Team Columbia posted a 42-13 win over Team Willamette, giving Team Columbia a 2-0 lead in the brief series under the current format.
Gates will open at 4 p.m. Saturday, with food carts and a beer/wine garden on site. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
Tickets for the game, starting at $15, can be purchased online at lesschwabbowl.com/tickets.