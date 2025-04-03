Silverton Foxes announce 2025 Oregon high school football schedule
High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced across Oregon, and High School on SI Oregon will share these as we see them.
This week, the Silverton Foxes announced their schedule for the 2025 campaign.
The Foxes, who went 10-2 and reached the semifinals of the Class 5A state playoffs last year, will start their season a week earlier than most teams, and they will start with a road trip, as they’ll play at Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in a Week 0 game. Silverton will then play host to Thurston in a nonleague game before having an open week.
The Foxes will begin their Class 5A Special District 3 schedule in Week 3, when they play host to South Albany.
Below is Silverton’s 2025 regular-season schedule, with game times to be announced.
2025 SILVERTON FOXES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 29: at Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
Sept. 5: at Thurston
Sept. 19: South Albany*
Sept. 26: Central*
Oct. 3: at West Albany*
Oct. 10: Grants Pass
Oct. 17: at Lebanon*
Oct. 24: at Dallas*
Oct. 31: Corvallis*
* – Class 5A Special District 3 contest
