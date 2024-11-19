High School

Sky Em League boys soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Sky Em League boys soccer / Photo by Ben Ludeman

Sky Em League boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

Player of the year

Alex Peterman, Marist Catholic

Coach of the year

Jaime Urenda, Cottage Grove

First team

Alex Peterman, Marist Catholic, senior

Armando Legorreta, Cottage Grove, senior

Rogelio Soto-Cruz, Cottage Grove, senior

Kayden Lowry, North Bend, senior

Hayes Valley, Cottage Grove, senior

Alex Atkerson, Marist Catholic, senior

Jonah Martin, Marshfield, senior

Alejandro Guerra, Junction City, junior

Emmanuel Rea, Cottage Grove, junior

Juan Yanez, Marshfield, sophomore

GK Josh Bruner, Cottage Grove, senior

Second team

Evan Coffman, Marist Catholic, sophomore

Carter Bengston, Cottage Grove, senior

Tristyn Burnes, Cottage Grove, senior

Hudson Cheeseman, Marist Catholic, sophomore

Connor MacBeth, North Bend, senior

Ren Tracer, Marist Catholic, junior

Sam van Hecke, Junction City, junior

Raith Huffman, Marist Catholic, senior

Myles Picatti, North Bend, junior

Elijah Smith, Cottage Grove, junior

Josiah Flores, Marshfield, sophomore

GK Kellen Fitzpatrick, Marist Catholic, junior

Honorable mention

Will Barsotti, Marist Catholic, senior

Burkeley Knight-Sheen, Marist Catholic, senior

Logan Fortier, Marist Catholic, junior

Felix Sauler, North Bend, senior

Evan Garrigus, North Bend, sophomore

Jose Castro Lopez, Junction City, sophomore

Jonathan Magana Gomez, Junction City, senior

Ever Ahilon, Cottage Grove, senior

Leonardo Pacheco, Marshfield, senior

Noah Painter, Junction City, junior

Christian Gonzalez, Cottage Grove, senior

Joseph Miranda, Junction City, sophomore

Ian Hammond, Marshfield, senior

Ben Stewart, Cottage Grove, junior

Isaac Umana, North Bend, senior

GK Emerson Scheirman, North Bend, senior

