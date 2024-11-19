Sky Em League boys soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Sky Em League boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
SKY EM LEAGUE BOYS SOCCER
Player of the year
Alex Peterman, Marist Catholic
Coach of the year
Jaime Urenda, Cottage Grove
First team
Alex Peterman, Marist Catholic, senior
Armando Legorreta, Cottage Grove, senior
Rogelio Soto-Cruz, Cottage Grove, senior
Kayden Lowry, North Bend, senior
Hayes Valley, Cottage Grove, senior
Alex Atkerson, Marist Catholic, senior
Jonah Martin, Marshfield, senior
Alejandro Guerra, Junction City, junior
Emmanuel Rea, Cottage Grove, junior
Juan Yanez, Marshfield, sophomore
GK Josh Bruner, Cottage Grove, senior
Second team
Evan Coffman, Marist Catholic, sophomore
Carter Bengston, Cottage Grove, senior
Tristyn Burnes, Cottage Grove, senior
Hudson Cheeseman, Marist Catholic, sophomore
Connor MacBeth, North Bend, senior
Ren Tracer, Marist Catholic, junior
Sam van Hecke, Junction City, junior
Raith Huffman, Marist Catholic, senior
Myles Picatti, North Bend, junior
Elijah Smith, Cottage Grove, junior
Josiah Flores, Marshfield, sophomore
GK Kellen Fitzpatrick, Marist Catholic, junior
Honorable mention
Will Barsotti, Marist Catholic, senior
Burkeley Knight-Sheen, Marist Catholic, senior
Logan Fortier, Marist Catholic, junior
Felix Sauler, North Bend, senior
Evan Garrigus, North Bend, sophomore
Jose Castro Lopez, Junction City, sophomore
Jonathan Magana Gomez, Junction City, senior
Ever Ahilon, Cottage Grove, senior
Leonardo Pacheco, Marshfield, senior
Noah Painter, Junction City, junior
Christian Gonzalez, Cottage Grove, senior
Joseph Miranda, Junction City, sophomore
Ian Hammond, Marshfield, senior
Ben Stewart, Cottage Grove, junior
Isaac Umana, North Bend, senior
GK Emerson Scheirman, North Bend, senior
