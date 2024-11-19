High School

Sky Em League girls soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

Sky Em League girls soccer
Sky Em League girls soccer / Photo by Leon Neuschwander

Sky Em League girls soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

SKY EM LEAGUE GIRLS SOCCER

Player of the year

Libby McLaughlin, Marist Catholic

Coach of the year

Stefan Schroffner, Marist Catholic

First team

Libby McLaughlin, Marist Catholic, sophomore

Erica McClintock, North Bend, junior

Ella Braunger, Marist Catholic, senior

Mila Davidson, North Bend, junior

Brielle Engle, Cottage Grove, junior

Piper Paslay, Marist Catholic, junior

Cruz Donawa, Marist Catholic, sophomore

Elly Kokkeler, Junction City, senior

Reigan Defoe, Junction City, senior

Sadey Woodrum, Marist Catholic, junior

GK Emily Meigs, Marist Catholic, junior

Second team

Jordyn Prince, North Bend, senior

Kate Firth, Marist Catholic, senior

Eva Jensen, North Bend, senior

Autumn Leach, Cottage Grove, sophomore

Tori Sherman, Marist Catholic, sophomore

Ella Shepard, Marist Catholic, senior

Sadie Cardwell, Cottage Grove, freshman

Audrina Flores Summers, Marshfield, sophomore

Mattie Andrus, Marist Catholic, senior

Gina Schroffner, Marist Catholic, junior

Kate Dickson, Junction City, senior

Emma Probert, Junction City, senior

GK Marissa McClintock, North Bend, junior

Honorable mention

Mallory Edd, Marshfield, junior

Clara Messner, North Bend, senior

Emilie Henson, Junction City, senior

Abbi Hemenway, Cottage Grove, senior

Emma Slade, North Bend, senior

Rylan Leach, Cottage Grove, senior

Valeri Gingerich, Junction City, junior

Shelbey Hughart, Cottage Grove, junior

Abigail Lee, Marshfield, freshman

Addison Voelkel, Cottage Grove, sophomore

GK Tayler Bentley, Cottage Grove, senior

GK Oak Dickson, Junction City, freshman

GK Abi Lambert, Marshfield, senior

Published
