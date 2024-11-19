Sky Em League girls soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Sky Em League girls soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
SKY EM LEAGUE GIRLS SOCCER
Player of the year
Libby McLaughlin, Marist Catholic
Coach of the year
Stefan Schroffner, Marist Catholic
First team
Libby McLaughlin, Marist Catholic, sophomore
Erica McClintock, North Bend, junior
Ella Braunger, Marist Catholic, senior
Mila Davidson, North Bend, junior
Brielle Engle, Cottage Grove, junior
Piper Paslay, Marist Catholic, junior
Cruz Donawa, Marist Catholic, sophomore
Elly Kokkeler, Junction City, senior
Reigan Defoe, Junction City, senior
Sadey Woodrum, Marist Catholic, junior
GK Emily Meigs, Marist Catholic, junior
Second team
Jordyn Prince, North Bend, senior
Kate Firth, Marist Catholic, senior
Eva Jensen, North Bend, senior
Autumn Leach, Cottage Grove, sophomore
Tori Sherman, Marist Catholic, sophomore
Ella Shepard, Marist Catholic, senior
Sadie Cardwell, Cottage Grove, freshman
Audrina Flores Summers, Marshfield, sophomore
Mattie Andrus, Marist Catholic, senior
Gina Schroffner, Marist Catholic, junior
Kate Dickson, Junction City, senior
Emma Probert, Junction City, senior
GK Marissa McClintock, North Bend, junior
Honorable mention
Mallory Edd, Marshfield, junior
Clara Messner, North Bend, senior
Emilie Henson, Junction City, senior
Abbi Hemenway, Cottage Grove, senior
Emma Slade, North Bend, senior
Rylan Leach, Cottage Grove, senior
Valeri Gingerich, Junction City, junior
Shelbey Hughart, Cottage Grove, junior
Abigail Lee, Marshfield, freshman
Addison Voelkel, Cottage Grove, sophomore
GK Tayler Bentley, Cottage Grove, senior
GK Oak Dickson, Junction City, freshman
GK Abi Lambert, Marshfield, senior
