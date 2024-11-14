Sky Em League volleyball 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Sky Em League volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
SKY EM LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL 2024
Player of the year
Tatum Montiel, Marshfield
Coach of the year
Tammie Montiel, Marshfield
First team
Tatum Montiel, Marshfield, senior
Giana Elgarico, Marist Catholic, senior
Ava Ainsworth, Marshfield, senior
Lauren Rohman, Marist Catholic, sophomore
Elise Hartle, Junction City, senior
Alie Clarke, Marshfield, senior
Avy Roundy, Marist Catholic, senior
Chloe Runn, Marshfield, junior
Second team
Carley Lucero, North Bend, junior
Taylor Bennett, Cottage Grove, junior
Bailee Fournier, North Bend, senior
Analise McCord, Marshfield, senior
Kegan De Lee, Marist Catholic, junior
Drew Hood, North Bend, senior
Honorable mention
Jocelynn Joseph, Cottage Grove, sophomore
Mariah Bailey, Cottage Grove, junior
McKenzie Fitzgerald-Thornton, Marshfield, junior
Alexa Henderson, Marist Catholic, senior
Olivia Smith, North Bend, junior
Kaylianna Mazzucchi, North Bend, senior
Shelby Howard, North Bend, senior
Ophelia Johnson, Junction City, senior
Lily Buendia, Junction City, senior
