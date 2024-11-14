High School

Sky Em League volleyball 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

Sky Em League volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

SKY EM LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL 2024

Player of the year

Tatum Montiel, Marshfield

Coach of the year

Tammie Montiel, Marshfield

First team

Tatum Montiel, Marshfield, senior

Giana Elgarico, Marist Catholic, senior

Ava Ainsworth, Marshfield, senior

Lauren Rohman, Marist Catholic, sophomore

Elise Hartle, Junction City, senior

Alie Clarke, Marshfield, senior

Avy Roundy, Marist Catholic, senior

Chloe Runn, Marshfield, junior

Second team

Carley Lucero, North Bend, junior

Taylor Bennett, Cottage Grove, junior

Bailee Fournier, North Bend, senior

Analise McCord, Marshfield, senior

Kegan De Lee, Marist Catholic, junior

Drew Hood, North Bend, senior

Honorable mention

Jocelynn Joseph, Cottage Grove, sophomore

Mariah Bailey, Cottage Grove, junior

McKenzie Fitzgerald-Thornton, Marshfield, junior

Alexa Henderson, Marist Catholic, senior

Olivia Smith, North Bend, junior

Kaylianna Mazzucchi, North Bend, senior

Shelby Howard, North Bend, senior

Ophelia Johnson, Junction City, senior

Lily Buendia, Junction City, senior

