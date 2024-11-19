Skyline Conference boys soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Skyline Conference boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
SKYLINE CONFERENCE BOYS SOCCER
Player of the year
Layne Worrell, Henley
Coach of the year
Trevor Peterson, Klamath Union
First team
Layne Worrell, Henley, junior
Caleb Morton, Klamath Union, junior
Hector Ramos, Phoenix, senior
Michael Ruelas, Henley, junior
Josiah Saunders, Hidden Valley, senior
Brian Leon, Henley, senior
Carlos Garcia, Klamath Union, sophomore
Mattix Embury, Hidden Valley, junior
Bryce Petersen, Klamath Union, senior
Omar Garcia, Klamath Union, junior
Juan Vargas, Phoenix, senior
Justyn Ingram, Hidden Valley, senior
GK Emanuel Garcia, Klamath Union, sophomore
Second team
Khaile Borland, Phoenix, junior
Hector Ramos, Hidden Valley, junior
Jordan Beals, Mazama, senior
Antonio Camargo, Phoenix, junior
David Hernandez, Phoenix, junior
Dallin Petersen, Klamath Union, sophomore
Lorenzo Duenas, Hidden Valley, senior
Luke Balzotti, Henley, sophomore
Jose Garcia, Klamath Union, senior
Victor Peral, Phoenix, senior
GK Ivan Garcia, Henley, sophomore
Honorable mention
Kylan Weider, Henley, sophomore
Pedro Gomez, Henley, sophomore
Kyle Johnson, Henley, senior
Max Tobiasson, Henley, senior
Jesus Flores, Henley, senior
Max Erhard, Mazama, junior
Mauricio Barajas, Mazama, freshman
Adrian Barbudo, Mazama, freshman
Christian Barbudo, Mazama, senior
Luis Ortiz, Phoenix, senior
Callahan Daniels, Klamath Union, sophomore
Roland Vannarath, Klamath Union, senior
GK David Reyes, Phoenix, junior
GK Logan Davis, Hidden Valley, senior
