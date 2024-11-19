High School

Skyline Conference boys soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

Skyline Conference boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Skyline Conference boys soccer
Skyline Conference boys soccer / Photo by Tommy Land

Skyline Conference boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

SKYLINE CONFERENCE BOYS SOCCER

Player of the year

Layne Worrell, Henley

Coach of the year

Trevor Peterson, Klamath Union

First team

Layne Worrell, Henley, junior

Caleb Morton, Klamath Union, junior

Hector Ramos, Phoenix, senior

Michael Ruelas, Henley, junior

Josiah Saunders, Hidden Valley, senior

Brian Leon, Henley, senior

Carlos Garcia, Klamath Union, sophomore

Mattix Embury, Hidden Valley, junior

Bryce Petersen, Klamath Union, senior

Omar Garcia, Klamath Union, junior

Juan Vargas, Phoenix, senior

Justyn Ingram, Hidden Valley, senior

GK Emanuel Garcia, Klamath Union, sophomore

Second team

Khaile Borland, Phoenix, junior

Hector Ramos, Hidden Valley, junior

Jordan Beals, Mazama, senior

Antonio Camargo, Phoenix, junior

David Hernandez, Phoenix, junior

Dallin Petersen, Klamath Union, sophomore

Lorenzo Duenas, Hidden Valley, senior

Luke Balzotti, Henley, sophomore

Jose Garcia, Klamath Union, senior

Victor Peral, Phoenix, senior

GK Ivan Garcia, Henley, sophomore

Honorable mention

Kylan Weider, Henley, sophomore

Pedro Gomez, Henley, sophomore

Kyle Johnson, Henley, senior

Max Tobiasson, Henley, senior

Jesus Flores, Henley, senior

Max Erhard, Mazama, junior

Mauricio Barajas, Mazama, freshman

Adrian Barbudo, Mazama, freshman

Christian Barbudo, Mazama, senior

Luis Ortiz, Phoenix, senior

Callahan Daniels, Klamath Union, sophomore

Roland Vannarath, Klamath Union, senior

GK David Reyes, Phoenix, junior

GK Logan Davis, Hidden Valley, senior

Published
