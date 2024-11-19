Skyline Conference girls soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Skyline Conference girls soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
SKYLINE CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCER
Player of the year
Hannah Rommes, Hidden Valley
Coach of the year
Mike Hedlund, Henley
First team
Hannah Rommes, Hidden Valley, senior
Ellie Stickles, Mazama, senior
Kinna Freid, Klamath Union, junior
Kenzi Freid, Klamath Union, sophomore
Prestyn Schade, Henley, sophomore
Emma Poe, Henley, senior
Bella Bruner, Henley, senior
Ashlyn Smith, Mazama, senior
Anahi Carranza-Villa, Phoenix, senior
Marley Ogao, Klamath Union, senior
GK Anyssa Jimenez, Klamath Union, junior
Second team
Gracelyn DaVault, Hidden Valley, senior
Carsyn Gallegos, Phoenix, senior
Andi Harmon, Klamath Union, senior
Brynne Hedlund, Henley, sophomore
Mada Lee, Mazama, senior
Addi Musillo, Hidden Valley, junior
Lailah Pena, Henley, sophomore
Lilly Perry, Hidden Valley, sophomore
Lillian Poore, Henley, junior
Macie Schultz, Henley, sophomore
GK Addison Garlock, Mazama, junior
Honorable mention
Kassandra Alvarez, Phoenix, freshman
Isabella Armijo, Klamath Union, junior
Kaylee Bennett, Hidden Valley, sophomore
Dahlia Bunnell, Klamath Union, junior
Lexis Chandler, Hidden Valley, junior
Sarah Edwards, Henley, sophomore
Kathryn Monroe, Phoenix, senior
Allie Nelson, Klamath Union, freshman
Kally Porto, Mazama, freshman
Lillian Stickles, Mazama, freshman
Tyleigh Trujillo, Mazama, freshman
Saige White, Henley, freshman
GK Addison McConnell, Phoenix, junior
