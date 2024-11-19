High School

Skyline Conference girls soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

Skyline Conference girls soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Skyline Conference girls soccer
Skyline Conference girls soccer / Photo by Leon Neuschwander

Skyline Conference girls soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

SKYLINE CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCER

Player of the year

Hannah Rommes, Hidden Valley

Coach of the year

Mike Hedlund, Henley

First team

Hannah Rommes, Hidden Valley, senior

Ellie Stickles, Mazama, senior

Kinna Freid, Klamath Union, junior

Kenzi Freid, Klamath Union, sophomore

Prestyn Schade, Henley, sophomore

Emma Poe, Henley, senior

Bella Bruner, Henley, senior

Ashlyn Smith, Mazama, senior

Anahi Carranza-Villa, Phoenix, senior

Marley Ogao, Klamath Union, senior

GK Anyssa Jimenez, Klamath Union, junior

Second team

Gracelyn DaVault, Hidden Valley, senior

Carsyn Gallegos, Phoenix, senior

Andi Harmon, Klamath Union, senior

Brynne Hedlund, Henley, sophomore

Mada Lee, Mazama, senior

Addi Musillo, Hidden Valley, junior

Lailah Pena, Henley, sophomore

Lilly Perry, Hidden Valley, sophomore

Lillian Poore, Henley, junior

Macie Schultz, Henley, sophomore

GK Addison Garlock, Mazama, junior

Honorable mention

Kassandra Alvarez, Phoenix, freshman

Isabella Armijo, Klamath Union, junior

Kaylee Bennett, Hidden Valley, sophomore

Dahlia Bunnell, Klamath Union, junior

Lexis Chandler, Hidden Valley, junior

Sarah Edwards, Henley, sophomore

Kathryn Monroe, Phoenix, senior

Allie Nelson, Klamath Union, freshman

Kally Porto, Mazama, freshman

Lillian Stickles, Mazama, freshman

Tyleigh Trujillo, Mazama, freshman

Saige White, Henley, freshman

GK Addison McConnell, Phoenix, junior

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

Home/Oregon