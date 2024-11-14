High School

Skyline Conference volleyball 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Skyline Conference volleyball / Photo by Ben Ludeman

Skyline Conference volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

SKYLINE CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL 2024

Player of the year

Jacie Madden, Klamath Union

Coach of the year

Sierra Patzke, Henley

First team

Jacie Madden, Klamath Union, senior

Cali Bitzer, Mazama, junior

Kahlia Cage, Henley, junior

Lilly Huck, Klamath Union, junior

Taylor Laird, Hidden Valley, sophomore

Makayla Schroeder, Henley, freshman

Angela Lowry, Klamath Union, senior

London O’Brien, Mazama, senior

Lillianna Quintero, Phoenix, sophomore

Second team

Hailey West, Hidden Valley, senior

Jenna Melsness, Henley, sophomore

Addie Byington, Mazama, senior

Sydney Baker, Mazama, junior

Hailey Paulson, Henley, sophomore

Abby DuBose, Henley, sophomore

Honorable mention

Brayden Wright, Klamath Union, junior

Arabella Williams, Hidden Valley, senior

Breea Potts, Phoenix, sophomore

Taylor Paulson, Henley, senior

Evie Blodgett, Klamath Union, sophomore

Olivia Cruz, Klamath Union, sophomore

Sam Lesher, Hidden Valley, junior

Lanie Hadley, Henley, junior

Eden Johnston, Klamath Union, senior

Callie Newsome, Mazama, sophomore

Freyja Moeves, Hidden Valley, senior

Ariah Potts, Phoenix, senior

All-defensive team

Jenna Melsness, Henley, sophomore

Abby DuBose, Henley, sophomore

Lilly Huck, Klamath Union, junior

Alexia Briones, Klamath Union, junior

Cali Bitzer, Mazama, junior

Sam Lesher, Hidden Valley, junior

