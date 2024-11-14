Skyline Conference volleyball 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Skyline Conference volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
SKYLINE CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL 2024
Player of the year
Jacie Madden, Klamath Union
Coach of the year
Sierra Patzke, Henley
First team
Jacie Madden, Klamath Union, senior
Cali Bitzer, Mazama, junior
Kahlia Cage, Henley, junior
Lilly Huck, Klamath Union, junior
Taylor Laird, Hidden Valley, sophomore
Makayla Schroeder, Henley, freshman
Angela Lowry, Klamath Union, senior
London O’Brien, Mazama, senior
Lillianna Quintero, Phoenix, sophomore
Second team
Hailey West, Hidden Valley, senior
Jenna Melsness, Henley, sophomore
Addie Byington, Mazama, senior
Sydney Baker, Mazama, junior
Hailey Paulson, Henley, sophomore
Abby DuBose, Henley, sophomore
Honorable mention
Brayden Wright, Klamath Union, junior
Arabella Williams, Hidden Valley, senior
Breea Potts, Phoenix, sophomore
Taylor Paulson, Henley, senior
Evie Blodgett, Klamath Union, sophomore
Olivia Cruz, Klamath Union, sophomore
Sam Lesher, Hidden Valley, junior
Lanie Hadley, Henley, junior
Eden Johnston, Klamath Union, senior
Callie Newsome, Mazama, sophomore
Freyja Moeves, Hidden Valley, senior
Ariah Potts, Phoenix, senior
All-defensive team
Jenna Melsness, Henley, sophomore
Abby DuBose, Henley, sophomore
Lilly Huck, Klamath Union, junior
Alexia Briones, Klamath Union, junior
Cali Bitzer, Mazama, junior
Sam Lesher, Hidden Valley, junior
