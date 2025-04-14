Skylur Brown of Scio voted High School On SI Oregon Softball Player of the Week (4/14/2025)
Congratulations to Scio’s Skylur Brown for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Softball Athlete of the Week for the week of March 31-April 6.
Brown, a junior third baseman on the Scio team, had a huge day for the Loggers, going 3 for 3 with two home runs, a double and seven RBIs in a 16-1 home win over Blanchet in a Class 3A Special District 3 opener.
Brown received 44.83% of the vote, beating out Nora Hudson, a sophomore on the La Salle Prep team, who finished second with 34.11%. Reese Strode, a freshman on the Tualatin team, was third with 6.41%, and Sophia Bloyd, a sophomore on the Scappoose team, was fourth with 5.13%. There were more than 14,000 votes tallied last week.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
