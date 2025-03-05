High School

Southwest Conference boys basketball 2024-25: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

Southwest Conference boys basketball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024-25 season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Southwest Conference boys basketball
Southwest Conference boys basketball / Leon Neuschwander

Southwest Conference boys basketball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024-25 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL 2024-25

Player of the year

Nathan Sheley, Sheldon

Defensive player of the year

Peyton Bruner, Grants Pass

Coach of the year

Brian Brancato, Sheldon

First team

Nathan Sheley, Sheldon, senior

Eli Forsha, Sheldon, senior

Peyton Bruner, Grants Pass, senior

Easton Curtis, North Medford, senior

Jordan Rossetta, Grants Pass, sophomore

Rocco Graziano, Sheldon, senior

Second team

Elijah Gabriel, South Eugene, sophomore

Cole Adee, South Medford, senior

Owen Bentea, Roseburg, senior

Traeger Healy, North Medford, junior

Quinton Ritchie, South Medford, junior

Honorable mention

Gabe Alvarado, Sheldon, senior

Kai Gallic, Sheldon, junior

Levi Hawes, South Eugene, senior

Calvin Yoder, South Eugene, junior

Nate Anderson, North Medford, senior

Cameron Perry, South Eugene, junior

Jacob Hall, Willamette, senior

Joey Clevenger, South Medford, junior

Zac Dechenne, Grants Pass, senior

Kaden Luther, Roseburg, senior

Dylan Scott, North Medford, senior

Kelsen Sperry, Sheldon, senior

Kingston Connelly, Grants Pass, junior

ROUND 1 PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

(1) Barlow vs. (32) Forest Grove

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

Barlow High School (Gresham)

(16) McNary vs. (17) Clackamas

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

McNary High School (Keizer)

(9) Oregon City vs. (24) Sunset

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Oregon City High School

(8) Sprague vs. (25) Century

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Sprague High School (Salem)

(5) Southridge vs. (28) Grants Pass

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Southridge High School (Beaverton)

(12) West Salem vs. (21) Benson

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

West Salem High School

(13) Sherwood vs. (20) South Eugene

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Sherwood High School

(4) West Linn vs. (29) Cleveland

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

West Linn High School

(3) Central Catholic vs. (30) Tigard

Wednesday, March 5

6 p.m.

Central Catholic High School (Southeast Portland)

(14) Grant vs. (19) Mountainside

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Grant High School (Northeast Portland)

(11) Jesuit vs. (22) Gresham

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

Jesuit High School (Southwest Portland)

(6) Nelson vs. (27) Lake Oswego

Wednesday, March 5

6 p.m.

Nelson High School (Happy Valley)

(7) Westview vs. (26) Lakeridge

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

Westview High School (Northwest Portland)

(10) Roosevelt vs. (23) North Medford

Wednesday, March 5

6 p.m.

Roosevelt High School (North Portland)

(15) Sheldon vs. (18) South Salem

Wednesday, March 5

6:45 p.m.

Sheldon High School (Eugene)

(2) Tualatin vs. (31) Sandy

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Tualatin High School

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

Home/Oregon