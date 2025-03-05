Southwest Conference boys basketball 2024-25: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL 2024-25
Player of the year
Nathan Sheley, Sheldon
Defensive player of the year
Peyton Bruner, Grants Pass
Coach of the year
Brian Brancato, Sheldon
First team
Nathan Sheley, Sheldon, senior
Eli Forsha, Sheldon, senior
Peyton Bruner, Grants Pass, senior
Easton Curtis, North Medford, senior
Jordan Rossetta, Grants Pass, sophomore
Rocco Graziano, Sheldon, senior
Second team
Elijah Gabriel, South Eugene, sophomore
Cole Adee, South Medford, senior
Owen Bentea, Roseburg, senior
Traeger Healy, North Medford, junior
Quinton Ritchie, South Medford, junior
Honorable mention
Gabe Alvarado, Sheldon, senior
Kai Gallic, Sheldon, junior
Levi Hawes, South Eugene, senior
Calvin Yoder, South Eugene, junior
Nate Anderson, North Medford, senior
Cameron Perry, South Eugene, junior
Jacob Hall, Willamette, senior
Joey Clevenger, South Medford, junior
Zac Dechenne, Grants Pass, senior
Kaden Luther, Roseburg, senior
Dylan Scott, North Medford, senior
Kelsen Sperry, Sheldon, senior
Kingston Connelly, Grants Pass, junior
ROUND 1 PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE
(1) Barlow vs. (32) Forest Grove
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
Barlow High School (Gresham)
(16) McNary vs. (17) Clackamas
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
McNary High School (Keizer)
(9) Oregon City vs. (24) Sunset
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Oregon City High School
(8) Sprague vs. (25) Century
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Sprague High School (Salem)
(5) Southridge vs. (28) Grants Pass
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Southridge High School (Beaverton)
(12) West Salem vs. (21) Benson
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
West Salem High School
(13) Sherwood vs. (20) South Eugene
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Sherwood High School
(4) West Linn vs. (29) Cleveland
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
West Linn High School
(3) Central Catholic vs. (30) Tigard
Wednesday, March 5
6 p.m.
Central Catholic High School (Southeast Portland)
(14) Grant vs. (19) Mountainside
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Grant High School (Northeast Portland)
(11) Jesuit vs. (22) Gresham
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
Jesuit High School (Southwest Portland)
(6) Nelson vs. (27) Lake Oswego
Wednesday, March 5
6 p.m.
Nelson High School (Happy Valley)
(7) Westview vs. (26) Lakeridge
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
Westview High School (Northwest Portland)
(10) Roosevelt vs. (23) North Medford
Wednesday, March 5
6 p.m.
Roosevelt High School (North Portland)
(15) Sheldon vs. (18) South Salem
Wednesday, March 5
6:45 p.m.
Sheldon High School (Eugene)
(2) Tualatin vs. (31) Sandy
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Tualatin High School
