Southwest Conference boys soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Southwest Conference boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE BOYS SOCCER
Players of the year
Jahan Sabzalian, South Eugene
Tyler McIntosh, Grants Pass
Coaches of the year
Pete Peterson, South Eugene
Will Daniels, Grants Pass
First team
Jahan Sabzalian, South Eugene, senior
Tyler McIntosh, Grants Pass, senior
Tomas de Andraca, South Eugene, senior
Roy Arroyo, Willamette, senior
Levi Hawes, South Eugene, senior
Trey Ohrtman, South Eugene, junior
Tristen Gembala, Grants Pass, senior
Steve Cavillo, South Medford, senior
Jose Mondesi, North Medford, junior
Bay Olson, South Eugene, senior
Tucker Darland, Sheldon, senior
Elijah Vegara, Willamette, junior
Alvaro Barrero de la Puerta, Grants Pass, senior
GK Joey Lacey, South Eugene, junior
Second team
Daelyn Cervantes, Willamette, sophomore
Scott Twyman, South Eugene, senior
James Handley, Grants Pass, senior
Alex Villanueva, Roseburg, senior
Roman Stafflund, Willamette, junior
Bravlio Valenzuela, South Medford, sophomore
Owen Boersma, Grants Pass, senior
Jack Williams, Sheldon, senior
Finley Thurman, South Eugene, junior
Trent Florey, South Medford, senior
John Minney, Sheldon, senior
GK Will Mateja, Grants Pass, junior
Honorable mention
Hudson Sawyer, Grants Pass, senior
Pierce Edwards, Sheldon, senior
Ari Snyder, Sheldon, senior
Aaron Familio, Roseburg, sophomore
James Allen, Roseburg, senior
Owen Neville, South Medford, senior
Ben Khaleel, North Medford, senior
Miguel Arellanes, North Medford, freshman
GK Ozzy Canchola, Sheldon, junior
