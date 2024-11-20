High School

Southwest Conference boys soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Players of the year

Jahan Sabzalian, South Eugene

Tyler McIntosh, Grants Pass

Coaches of the year

Pete Peterson, South Eugene

Will Daniels, Grants Pass

First team

Jahan Sabzalian, South Eugene, senior

Tyler McIntosh, Grants Pass, senior

Tomas de Andraca, South Eugene, senior

Roy Arroyo, Willamette, senior

Levi Hawes, South Eugene, senior

Trey Ohrtman, South Eugene, junior

Tristen Gembala, Grants Pass, senior

Steve Cavillo, South Medford, senior

Jose Mondesi, North Medford, junior

Bay Olson, South Eugene, senior

Tucker Darland, Sheldon, senior

Elijah Vegara, Willamette, junior

Alvaro Barrero de la Puerta, Grants Pass, senior

GK Joey Lacey, South Eugene, junior

Second team

Daelyn Cervantes, Willamette, sophomore

Scott Twyman, South Eugene, senior

James Handley, Grants Pass, senior

Alex Villanueva, Roseburg, senior

Roman Stafflund, Willamette, junior

Bravlio Valenzuela, South Medford, sophomore

Owen Boersma, Grants Pass, senior

Jack Williams, Sheldon, senior

Finley Thurman, South Eugene, junior

Trent Florey, South Medford, senior

John Minney, Sheldon, senior

GK Will Mateja, Grants Pass, junior

Honorable mention

Hudson Sawyer, Grants Pass, senior

Pierce Edwards, Sheldon, senior

Ari Snyder, Sheldon, senior

Aaron Familio, Roseburg, sophomore

James Allen, Roseburg, senior

Owen Neville, South Medford, senior

Ben Khaleel, North Medford, senior

Miguel Arellanes, North Medford, freshman

GK Ozzy Canchola, Sheldon, junior

