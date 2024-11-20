High School

Southwest Conference girls soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

Southwest Conference girls soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Southwest Conference girls soccer
Southwest Conference girls soccer / Photo by Tommy Land

Southwest Conference girls soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCER

Players of the year

Eva Kato, South Eugene

Kendall Quinney, Sheldon

Coach of the year

Phil Larsen, Sheldon

First team

Eva Kato, South Eugene, junior

Kendall Quinney, Sheldon, junior

Olivia Boger, North Medford, senior

Annika Leighton, Sheldon, junior

Brycelin Endrikat, North Medford, junior

Brynn Zeigler, South Eugene, senior

Callie Brandes, Grants Pass, senior

Dani Haverland, Sheldon, sophomore

Jaida Easter, Sheldon, senior

RyAne Bustamante, Roseburg, senior

Julia Martin, South Eugene, senior

Avery Zahniser, South Medford, senior

Isabella Driskell, North Medford, senior

GK Addison Dye-Blondell, Sheldon, senior

Second team

Kelsi Brauer, Willamette, senior

Camryn Johansen, Willamette, senior

Julia Johnson, Sheldon, junior

Faith Gaines, Roseburg, senior

Giavanna Rutigliano, North Medford, sophomore

Kaitlyn Coulter, Grants Pass, sophomore

Molly Clever, South Eugene, senior

Melia Markel, Sheldon, senior

Ava Markiewicz, North Medford, junior

Jayda Dabbs, South Medford, junior

Ryah Larsen, Sheldon, junior

GK Kaemin Hemmingsen, Grants Pass, sophomore

Honorable mention

Reese Isabell, Grants Pass, senior

Emma McCart, South Eugene, sophomore

Kali Richards, Roseburg, senior

Maddy Snyder, Roseburg, junior

Khloe Tesauro, South Eugene, sophomore

Kenzie Kleiner, Grants Pass, senior

Ava Philyaw, Willamette, senior

Payton Miller, North Medford, senior

GK Payton Caster, North Medford, junior

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

Home/Oregon