Southwest Conference girls soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Southwest Conference girls soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCER
Players of the year
Eva Kato, South Eugene
Kendall Quinney, Sheldon
Coach of the year
Phil Larsen, Sheldon
First team
Eva Kato, South Eugene, junior
Kendall Quinney, Sheldon, junior
Olivia Boger, North Medford, senior
Annika Leighton, Sheldon, junior
Brycelin Endrikat, North Medford, junior
Brynn Zeigler, South Eugene, senior
Callie Brandes, Grants Pass, senior
Dani Haverland, Sheldon, sophomore
Jaida Easter, Sheldon, senior
RyAne Bustamante, Roseburg, senior
Julia Martin, South Eugene, senior
Avery Zahniser, South Medford, senior
Isabella Driskell, North Medford, senior
GK Addison Dye-Blondell, Sheldon, senior
Second team
Kelsi Brauer, Willamette, senior
Camryn Johansen, Willamette, senior
Julia Johnson, Sheldon, junior
Faith Gaines, Roseburg, senior
Giavanna Rutigliano, North Medford, sophomore
Kaitlyn Coulter, Grants Pass, sophomore
Molly Clever, South Eugene, senior
Melia Markel, Sheldon, senior
Ava Markiewicz, North Medford, junior
Jayda Dabbs, South Medford, junior
Ryah Larsen, Sheldon, junior
GK Kaemin Hemmingsen, Grants Pass, sophomore
Honorable mention
Reese Isabell, Grants Pass, senior
Emma McCart, South Eugene, sophomore
Kali Richards, Roseburg, senior
Maddy Snyder, Roseburg, junior
Khloe Tesauro, South Eugene, sophomore
Kenzie Kleiner, Grants Pass, senior
Ava Philyaw, Willamette, senior
Payton Miller, North Medford, senior
GK Payton Caster, North Medford, junior
