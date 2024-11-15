High School

Southwest Conference volleyball 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

Southwest Conference volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Southwest Conference volleyball
Southwest Conference volleyball / Photo by Michele Bunch

Southwest Conference volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL 2024

Players of the year

Mayenabasi Akpan, South Medford

Yana Tuioti, Sheldon

Coaches of the year

Will Turner, North Medford

Martine Wodke, Sheldon

First team

H Mayenabasi Akpan, South Medford, junior

H Yana Tuioti, Sheldon, junior

H Nana Silafau, North Medford, senior

H Daija Malcom, South Medford, senior

H Lyla Smith, South Eugene, senior

S Grace Ipsen, Roseburg, senior

S Kristina Atonio, North Medford, junior

S Julia Slaughter, South Medford, junior

L Savannah McKibben, Sheldon, sophomore

Second team

H Arlie Aasen, Roseburg, senior

H Addy Zauner, Sheldon, sophomore

H Paije Carpenter, North Medford, senior

H Katie Spradley, Grants Pass, senior

H Sawyer Hanley, South Eugene, freshman

S Bailee Line, Sheldon, senior

S Sophia McQuary, North Medford, senior

S Lucy Alkire, South Eugene, sophomore

L Chiara Gianforti, South Eugene, senior

Honorable mention

Masyn Tabor, Roseburg, senior

Hadassah Pannell, South Medford, junior

Janie Eschrich, Sheldon, senior

Shaylee Swartzendruber, Roseburg, senior

Mackenzie Running, North Medford, senior

Brunley Curtis, North Medford, sophomore

Mia Cervantes, Willamette, senior

Bailie Leslie, South Medford, senior

Alli Trano, Sheldon, senior

Abigail Burger, Sheldon, sophomore

Julia Mitchell, South Medford, sophomore

Devan Foster, Grants Pass, senior

Julia Hansen, South Medford, junior

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

Home/Oregon