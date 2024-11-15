Southwest Conference volleyball 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Southwest Conference volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL 2024
Players of the year
Mayenabasi Akpan, South Medford
Yana Tuioti, Sheldon
Coaches of the year
Will Turner, North Medford
Martine Wodke, Sheldon
First team
H Mayenabasi Akpan, South Medford, junior
H Yana Tuioti, Sheldon, junior
H Nana Silafau, North Medford, senior
H Daija Malcom, South Medford, senior
H Lyla Smith, South Eugene, senior
S Grace Ipsen, Roseburg, senior
S Kristina Atonio, North Medford, junior
S Julia Slaughter, South Medford, junior
L Savannah McKibben, Sheldon, sophomore
Second team
H Arlie Aasen, Roseburg, senior
H Addy Zauner, Sheldon, sophomore
H Paije Carpenter, North Medford, senior
H Katie Spradley, Grants Pass, senior
H Sawyer Hanley, South Eugene, freshman
S Bailee Line, Sheldon, senior
S Sophia McQuary, North Medford, senior
S Lucy Alkire, South Eugene, sophomore
L Chiara Gianforti, South Eugene, senior
Honorable mention
Masyn Tabor, Roseburg, senior
Hadassah Pannell, South Medford, junior
Janie Eschrich, Sheldon, senior
Shaylee Swartzendruber, Roseburg, senior
Mackenzie Running, North Medford, senior
Brunley Curtis, North Medford, sophomore
Mia Cervantes, Willamette, senior
Bailie Leslie, South Medford, senior
Alli Trano, Sheldon, senior
Abigail Burger, Sheldon, sophomore
Julia Mitchell, South Medford, sophomore
Devan Foster, Grants Pass, senior
Julia Hansen, South Medford, junior
