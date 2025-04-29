High School

Sprague Olympians announce 2025 Oregon high school football schedule

The Olympians will open the season Aug. 29 at Summit

Dan Brood

The Sprague football team, which went 9-2 last season, will have four regular-season home games in 2025.
The Sprague football team, which went 9-2 last season, will have four regular-season home games in 2025. / Dan Brood

High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced across the state, and High School On SI Oregon will share these as we see them.

This week, the Sprague Olympians announced their schedule for the 2025 campaign.

The Olympians, coming off a season in which they finished 9-2 and reached the quarterfinal round of the Class 6A Open playoffs, will have just one nonleague game, that being a Week 0 game at Summit.

Sprague will start Class 6A Special District 1 play the next week when it plays host to West Salem in its home opener. The Olympians also will be home to face rival South Salem in a district game Oct. 3.

Sprague’s other two home games will be against Willamette and Grants Pass.

Below is Sprague’s 2025 regular-season schedule, with game times to be announced.

2025 SPRAGUE OLYMPIANS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 29: at Summit

Sept. 5: West Salem*

Sept. 12: at North Medford*

Sept. 19: Willamette*

Sept. 26: at North Salem*

Oct. 3: South Salem*

Oct. 10: at South Medford*

Oct. 17: Grants Pass*

Oct. 31: at Sheldon*

* – Class 6A Special District 1 game

More football

feed

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Dan Brood
DAN BROOD

Dan Brood, who might be the very last of the straight-on place-kickers, has been covering high school sports in Oregon for more than 30 years, winning multiple awards for writing and photography. He started working with SBLive Sports in 2021.

Home/Oregon