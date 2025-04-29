Sprague Olympians announce 2025 Oregon high school football schedule
High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced across the state, and High School On SI Oregon will share these as we see them.
This week, the Sprague Olympians announced their schedule for the 2025 campaign.
The Olympians, coming off a season in which they finished 9-2 and reached the quarterfinal round of the Class 6A Open playoffs, will have just one nonleague game, that being a Week 0 game at Summit.
Sprague will start Class 6A Special District 1 play the next week when it plays host to West Salem in its home opener. The Olympians also will be home to face rival South Salem in a district game Oct. 3.
Sprague’s other two home games will be against Willamette and Grants Pass.
Below is Sprague’s 2025 regular-season schedule, with game times to be announced.
2025 SPRAGUE OLYMPIANS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 29: at Summit
Sept. 5: West Salem*
Sept. 12: at North Medford*
Sept. 19: Willamette*
Sept. 26: at North Salem*
Oct. 3: South Salem*
Oct. 10: at South Medford*
Oct. 17: Grants Pass*
Oct. 31: at Sheldon*
* – Class 6A Special District 1 game
More football
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App