Summit Storm announce 2025 Oregon high school football schedule
High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced across the state, and High School on SI Oregon will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Summit Storm announced their schedule for the 2025 campaign.
The Storm will play three nonleague games, including a Week 0 home game against Sprague and a Week 2 game at Wilsonville, which Summit faced in the 2022 and 2023 Class 5A state championship games, before opening Intermountain Conference play. The Storm will play at new Intermountain Conference member Crook County on Oct. 17.
Below is Summit’s 2025 regular-season schedule, with game times to be announced.
2025 SUMMIT STORM FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 29: Sprague
Sept. 5: at Roseburg
Sept. 12: at Wilsonville
Sept. 19: Mountain View*
Sept. 26: at Redmond*
Oct. 3: Ridgeview*
Oct. 10: at Bend*
Oct. 17: at Crook County*
Oct. 31: Caldera*
* – Intermountain Conference contest
