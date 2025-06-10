Taft's Zach Hankins Voted Oregon Baseball Player of the Week
The junior left-hander threw five shutout innings, allowing just one hit and striking out 13 in a quarterfinal playoff victory
Congratulations to Taft’s Zack Hankins for being voted High School On SI Oregon High School Baseball Player of the Week for the week of May 26-June 1.
Hankins, a junior left-handed pitcher on the Taft team, had another big game on the mound for the Tigers, throwing five shutout innings, giving up just one hit while striking out 13 and walking two in a 7-0 home win over Sisters in a Class 3A state playoffs quarterfinal tilt.
Hankins received 69.65% of the vote, beating out Max Green, a senior on the Sandy team, who finished second with 23.99%. Mark Carpenter, a senior on the Henley team, was third with 2.89% and Sawyer Nelson, a junior on the South Salem team, was fourth with 1.73%.
