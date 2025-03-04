High School

Three Rivers League boys basketball 2024-25: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

Three Rivers League boys basketball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024-25 season

West Linn senior Jalen Snook looks to get past Tualatin’s Pat Vialva Jr. during the Lions’ come-from-behind win over the Timberwolves on Feb. 28 at West Linn High School.
West Linn senior Jalen Snook looks to get past Tualatin’s Pat Vialva Jr. during the Lions’ come-from-behind win over the Timberwolves on Feb. 28 at West Linn High School. / Dan Brood

Three Rivers League boys basketball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024-25 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

THREE RIVERS LEAGUE BOYS BASKETBALL 2024-25

Player of the year

Gylan Payne, Oregon City

Defensive player of the year

Jack Clarke, Lakeridge

Coach of the year

Travis Myers, West Linn

First team

Gylan Payne, Oregon City, senior

Jemai Lake, Tualatin, junior

Jalen Snook, West Linn, senior

Pat Vialva Jr., Tualatin, sophomore

Liam Rigney, Lake Oswego, junior

Trey Price, West Linn, sophomore

Eli Hopkins, Oregon City, sophomore

Jack Clarke, Lakeridge, senior

Second team

Colt Ness, Tigard, senior

Nolan Keeney, Tualatin, senior

Kevin Benson, West Linn, senior

Javier Diaz, Tualatin, senior

Alijah Scott, Oregon City, junior

Alarion Scott, Oregon City, sophomore

Corbin Cichy, Tigard, senior

Honorable mention

Jackson Freeman, Lake Oswego, junior

Valentin Faucher, Lakeridge, senior

Gavin Gross, West Linn, senior

Sawyer Young, West Linn, senior

Carter Dietz, Lake Oswego, senior

Heath Outcalt, Lakeridge, sophomore

Robbie Durbin, Lake Oswego, junior

Logan Baertsch Kovalchick, Lakeridge, sophomore

Sean McCarty, Lakeridge, senior

Ben Schneider, Oregon City, senior

Hudson Boyd, Tigard, senior

Diogo Alves, Tualatin, senior

Wyatt Smiley, West Linn, senior

ROUND 1 PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

(1) Barlow vs. (32) Forest Grove

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

Barlow High School (Gresham)

(16) McNary vs. (17) Clackamas

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

McNary High School (Keizer)

(9) Oregon City vs. (24) Sunset

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Oregon City High School

(8) Sprague vs. (25) Century

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Sprague High School (Salem)

(5) Southridge vs. (28) Grants Pass

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Southridge High School (Beaverton)

(12) West Salem vs. (21) Benson

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

West Salem High School

(13) Sherwood vs. (20) South Eugene

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Sherwood High School

(4) West Linn vs. (29) Cleveland

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

West Linn High School

(3) Central Catholic vs. (30) Tigard

Wednesday, March 5

6 p.m.

Central Catholic High School (Southeast Portland)

(14) Grant vs. (19) Mountainside

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Grant High School (Northeast Portland)

(11) Jesuit vs. (22) Gresham

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

Jesuit High School (Southwest Portland)

(6) Nelson vs. (27) Lake Oswego

Wednesday, March 5

6 p.m.

Nelson High School (Happy Valley)

(7) Westview vs. (26) Lakeridge

Wednesday, March 5

7 p.m.

Westview High School (Northwest Portland)

(10) Roosevelt vs. (23) North Medford

Wednesday, March 5

6 p.m.

Roosevelt High School (North Portland)

(15) Sheldon vs. (18) South Salem

Wednesday, March 5

6:45 p.m.

Sheldon High School (Eugene)

(2) Tualatin vs. (31) Sandy

Wednesday, March 5

6:30 p.m.

Tualatin High School

