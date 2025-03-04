Three Rivers League boys basketball 2024-25: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Three Rivers League boys basketball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024-25 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
THREE RIVERS LEAGUE BOYS BASKETBALL 2024-25
Player of the year
Gylan Payne, Oregon City
Defensive player of the year
Jack Clarke, Lakeridge
Coach of the year
Travis Myers, West Linn
First team
Gylan Payne, Oregon City, senior
Jemai Lake, Tualatin, junior
Jalen Snook, West Linn, senior
Pat Vialva Jr., Tualatin, sophomore
Liam Rigney, Lake Oswego, junior
Trey Price, West Linn, sophomore
Eli Hopkins, Oregon City, sophomore
Jack Clarke, Lakeridge, senior
Second team
Colt Ness, Tigard, senior
Nolan Keeney, Tualatin, senior
Kevin Benson, West Linn, senior
Javier Diaz, Tualatin, senior
Alijah Scott, Oregon City, junior
Alarion Scott, Oregon City, sophomore
Corbin Cichy, Tigard, senior
Honorable mention
Jackson Freeman, Lake Oswego, junior
Valentin Faucher, Lakeridge, senior
Gavin Gross, West Linn, senior
Sawyer Young, West Linn, senior
Carter Dietz, Lake Oswego, senior
Heath Outcalt, Lakeridge, sophomore
Robbie Durbin, Lake Oswego, junior
Logan Baertsch Kovalchick, Lakeridge, sophomore
Sean McCarty, Lakeridge, senior
Ben Schneider, Oregon City, senior
Hudson Boyd, Tigard, senior
Diogo Alves, Tualatin, senior
Wyatt Smiley, West Linn, senior
ROUND 1 PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE
(1) Barlow vs. (32) Forest Grove
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
Barlow High School (Gresham)
(16) McNary vs. (17) Clackamas
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
McNary High School (Keizer)
(9) Oregon City vs. (24) Sunset
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Oregon City High School
(8) Sprague vs. (25) Century
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Sprague High School (Salem)
(5) Southridge vs. (28) Grants Pass
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Southridge High School (Beaverton)
(12) West Salem vs. (21) Benson
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
West Salem High School
(13) Sherwood vs. (20) South Eugene
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Sherwood High School
(4) West Linn vs. (29) Cleveland
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
West Linn High School
(3) Central Catholic vs. (30) Tigard
Wednesday, March 5
6 p.m.
Central Catholic High School (Southeast Portland)
(14) Grant vs. (19) Mountainside
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Grant High School (Northeast Portland)
(11) Jesuit vs. (22) Gresham
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
Jesuit High School (Southwest Portland)
(6) Nelson vs. (27) Lake Oswego
Wednesday, March 5
6 p.m.
Nelson High School (Happy Valley)
(7) Westview vs. (26) Lakeridge
Wednesday, March 5
7 p.m.
Westview High School (Northwest Portland)
(10) Roosevelt vs. (23) North Medford
Wednesday, March 5
6 p.m.
Roosevelt High School (North Portland)
(15) Sheldon vs. (18) South Salem
Wednesday, March 5
6:45 p.m.
Sheldon High School (Eugene)
(2) Tualatin vs. (31) Sandy
Wednesday, March 5
6:30 p.m.
Tualatin High School
