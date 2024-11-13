Three Rivers League boys soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Three Rivers League boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
THREE RIVERS LEAGUE BOYS SOCCER 2024
Player of the year
Dominic Lemuz, Lakeridge
Coach of the year
Alan Cox, Lakeridge
First team
F Westley Watts, Lakeridge, senior
F Grant Deuel, Oregon City, senior
F Ulises Trujillo, Tigard, sophomore
M Dominic Lemuz, Lakeridge, junior
M Sam Leedy, West Linn, sophomore
M Bryson Quintero, Lake Oswego, senior
M Shuto Nishiyori, Oregon City, sophomore
M Elliot Schwartz, Lakeridge, junior
D Mason Bradley, West Linn, senior
D Lucas Warrvick, Lakeridge, senior
D Owen Smith, Oregon City, senior
D Luke Lidington, Lake Oswego, senior
GK Will Seibert, West Linn, junior
Second team
F Everett Caspell, Tualatin, senior
F Jackson Romero, Lakeridge, freshman
F Tristan Peia, West Linn, junior
M Walter Mendenhall, Tigard, sophomore
M Haaken Retzlaff, West Linn, senior
M Enzo Morse, Lakeridge, senior
M Daniel Flores, Oregon City, senior
M Christopher Castillejo, Oregon City, senior
M Neil Seghal, West Linn, senior
D Angel Marquez-Diaz, Tualatin, senior
D Axel Eriksson, Lakeridge, senior
D Zander Morris, West Linn, junior
D Gavin Goodrich, Tigard, sophomore
GK Olander Tangkjaer, Lakeridge, junior
Honorable mention
F James Cure, Tigard, junior
F Cooper Gilbo, West Linn, junior
F Isaac Martinez-Guiterrez, Tualatin, senior
F Isaac Babalai, West Linn, junior
F Roan Detweller-Bedell, Lakeridge, senior
F Jack Berner, Lake Oswego, senior
F Nash Cain, Lake Oswego, senior
M Conor Lyons, Lake Oswego, junior
M Carter Garrett, Tualatin, senior
M Bryan Esteban, Oregon City, senior
D Caleb Dempsey, Lake Oswego, sophomore
D Julian Rios, Tualatin, sophomore
D Hunter DeSanno, Tigard, freshman
D Noah Foushee, Tualatin, junior
D Pablo Spilk, Lakeridge, sophomore
D Jayden Pierce Wilkinson, Lake Oswego, junior
D Eli Pratt, Tualatin, junior
D Lucas Iaboni, Oregon City, senior
D Abraham Serrano, Tigard, senior
GK Jesus Curiel, Oregon City, senior
GK Matt Sievert, Lake Oswego, senior
GK Collin Cernitz, Lakeridge, sophomore
