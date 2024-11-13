High School

Three Rivers League boys soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

Three Rivers League boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Three Rivers League boys soccer
Three Rivers League boys soccer / Photo by Taylor Balkom

Three Rivers League boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

THREE RIVERS LEAGUE BOYS SOCCER 2024

Player of the year

Dominic Lemuz, Lakeridge

Coach of the year

Alan Cox, Lakeridge

First team

F Westley Watts, Lakeridge, senior

F Grant Deuel, Oregon City, senior

F Ulises Trujillo, Tigard, sophomore

M Dominic Lemuz, Lakeridge, junior

M Sam Leedy, West Linn, sophomore

M Bryson Quintero, Lake Oswego, senior

M Shuto Nishiyori, Oregon City, sophomore

M Elliot Schwartz, Lakeridge, junior

D Mason Bradley, West Linn, senior

D Lucas Warrvick, Lakeridge, senior

D Owen Smith, Oregon City, senior

D Luke Lidington, Lake Oswego, senior

GK Will Seibert, West Linn, junior

Second team

F Everett Caspell, Tualatin, senior

F Jackson Romero, Lakeridge, freshman

F Tristan Peia, West Linn, junior

M Walter Mendenhall, Tigard, sophomore

M Haaken Retzlaff, West Linn, senior

M Enzo Morse, Lakeridge, senior

M Daniel Flores, Oregon City, senior

M Christopher Castillejo, Oregon City, senior

M Neil Seghal, West Linn, senior

D Angel Marquez-Diaz, Tualatin, senior

D Axel Eriksson, Lakeridge, senior

D Zander Morris, West Linn, junior

D Gavin Goodrich, Tigard, sophomore

GK Olander Tangkjaer, Lakeridge, junior

Honorable mention

F James Cure, Tigard, junior

F Cooper Gilbo, West Linn, junior

F Isaac Martinez-Guiterrez, Tualatin, senior

F Isaac Babalai, West Linn, junior

F Roan Detweller-Bedell, Lakeridge, senior

F Jack Berner, Lake Oswego, senior

F Nash Cain, Lake Oswego, senior

M Conor Lyons, Lake Oswego, junior

M Carter Garrett, Tualatin, senior

M Bryan Esteban, Oregon City, senior

D Caleb Dempsey, Lake Oswego, sophomore

D Julian Rios, Tualatin, sophomore

D Hunter DeSanno, Tigard, freshman

D Noah Foushee, Tualatin, junior

D Pablo Spilk, Lakeridge, sophomore

D Jayden Pierce Wilkinson, Lake Oswego, junior

D Eli Pratt, Tualatin, junior

D Lucas Iaboni, Oregon City, senior

D Abraham Serrano, Tigard, senior

GK Jesus Curiel, Oregon City, senior

GK Matt Sievert, Lake Oswego, senior

GK Collin Cernitz, Lakeridge, sophomore

