Three Rivers League girls soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Three Rivers League girls soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
Player of the year
Kiera Grant, Tigard
Coaches of the year
Madison Gellos, West Linn
Scott Eggleston, Tigard
First team
F Kylee Schreck, West Linn, junior
F Claire Masters, Tigard, senior
F Kaitlin Winquist, Lake Oswego, senior
M Olivia Bariao-Arce, Oregon City, senior
M Mia Sena, St. Mary's, senior
M Julia Joseph, Lake Oswego, senior
M Katia Pender, Tigard, senior
M Jamie Mitsuyoshi, Tualatin, junior
D Kiera Grant, Tigard, senior
D Izzie Mansfield, West Linn, senior
D Blake Francis, Lake Oswego, junior
D Lexie Wilkie, Tualatin, junior
GK Nyamma Nelson, West Linn, senior
Second team
F Nora LeBlanc, St. Mary's, senior
F Ava Hsieh, Oregon City, senior
F Cassidy Harding, West Linn, senior
M Caitlyn Schreck, West Linn, junior
M Alaina Gates, Lakeridge, junior
M Brystol Leslie, West Linn, freshman
M Ohana Chang, Lake Oswego, sophomore
M Kylee Turner, Oregon City, senior
D Lynsi Weber, Oregon City, senior
D Ella Naser, Tigard, sophomore
D Mallory Ensing, Lakeridge, senior
D Amelia Nelson, St. Mary's, senior
GK Kylee Sakiguchi, Tigard, senior
Honorable mention
F Adelyn Thread, Oregon City, sophomore
F Ellis Highland, West Linn, sophomore
F Ava Elizarraras, Tualatin, junior
F Mia Newton, Tigard, freshman
F Lucy Tragesser, Lakeridge, freshman
M Kate Williams, St. Mary's, senior
M Sam Mao, Tigard, sophomore
M Addie Hensley, Tualatin, junior
M Oliva Jirles, Tigard, junior
M Ali Post, Lakeridge, freshman
M Amira Mullen, West Linn, sophomore
M Maija Enstevedt, St. Mary's, senior
M A'Sharia Pendergrass, St. Mary's, junior
M Katherine Mallon, St. Mary's, senior
D Payton Thoune, Tualatin, freshman
D Emily Pierce, West Linn, junior
D Parker Lemm, Lake Oswego, senior
D Peyton Sailors, Oregon City, junior
D Claire Egusa, Lakeridge, junior
D Makayla Shadrick, Oregon City, senior
D Sydney Chavez, Lakeridge, senior
D Layne Montgomery, Tigard, senior
D Parker Von Allmen, Lake Oswego, senior
D Tess Pierce, West Linn, senior
D Brynn Clausen, Oregon City, senior
GK Kate Brady, St. Mary's, senior
GK Addi Rice, Tualatin, junior
