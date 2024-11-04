High School

Three Rivers League volleyball 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

Three Rivers League volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season

Three Rivers League volleyball
Three Rivers League volleyball / Photo by Ben Ludeman

Three Rivers League volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

THREE RIVERS LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL 2024

Player of the year: Paige Thies, Oregon City

Coach of the year: Kathy Walker, West Linn

First team

OH Paige Thies, Oregon City, senior

S Allie Hawk, West Linn, senior

OH Alexa Cornell, West Linn, senior

S Phoebe Hyland, Oregon City, senior

OH Emily Kitchin, Lake Oswego, senior

MB Carmen Zonca, St. Mary’s Academy, sophomore

OH Jaslyn Reed, Lakeridge, junior

OH Sloan Sanders, Tigard, senior

OPP Grace Landon, Oregon City, senior

OH Olivia Baker, St. Mary’s Academy, junior

MB Amelia Haj, West Linn, junior

L Monica Holder, Lakeridge, senior

Second team

MB Sabrina Montgomery, Lake Oswego, senior

L Addy Witt, Tigard, junior

OH Hailey Gustafson, Tigard, junior

DS Nina Read, St. Mary’s Academy, senior

OH Jaelyn Hinrichs, Tualatin, sophomore

OH Mia Fitzgerald, Lakeridge, junior

MB Gabby Troche, Lake Oswego, senior

OH Jordyn Marquett, Oregon City, senior

L Emma Comer, Oregon City, senior

Honorable mention

OH Gigi Martin, West Linn, freshman

MB Olivia Olsen, Lakeridge, junior

DS Shelby Cenova, St. Mary’s Academy, junior

S Georgia Biedritzky, Tualatin, sophomore

S Jessica Wilson, Lake Oswego, sophomore

L Gabi Wallen, Lake Oswego, sophomore

OPP Anne Foley, St. Mary’s Academy, senior

MB Lucy Leasure, Oregon City, senior

OPP Camille Yutzie, Tigard, senior

L Aero Nguyen, Tualatin, junior

MB Jacquelyn Godard, Tigard, junior

S Ainsley Snider, Tigard, junior

MB Devin Brown, Tualatin, sophomore

S McKenna Brown, Lakeridge, senior

OH Jane McDowell, St. Mary’s Academy, senior

L Audrina Peia, West Linn, freshman

