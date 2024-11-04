Three Rivers League volleyball 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Three Rivers League volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
THREE RIVERS LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL 2024
Player of the year: Paige Thies, Oregon City
Coach of the year: Kathy Walker, West Linn
First team
OH Paige Thies, Oregon City, senior
S Allie Hawk, West Linn, senior
OH Alexa Cornell, West Linn, senior
S Phoebe Hyland, Oregon City, senior
OH Emily Kitchin, Lake Oswego, senior
MB Carmen Zonca, St. Mary’s Academy, sophomore
OH Jaslyn Reed, Lakeridge, junior
OH Sloan Sanders, Tigard, senior
OPP Grace Landon, Oregon City, senior
OH Olivia Baker, St. Mary’s Academy, junior
MB Amelia Haj, West Linn, junior
L Monica Holder, Lakeridge, senior
Second team
MB Sabrina Montgomery, Lake Oswego, senior
L Addy Witt, Tigard, junior
OH Hailey Gustafson, Tigard, junior
DS Nina Read, St. Mary’s Academy, senior
OH Jaelyn Hinrichs, Tualatin, sophomore
OH Mia Fitzgerald, Lakeridge, junior
MB Gabby Troche, Lake Oswego, senior
OH Jordyn Marquett, Oregon City, senior
L Emma Comer, Oregon City, senior
Honorable mention
OH Gigi Martin, West Linn, freshman
MB Olivia Olsen, Lakeridge, junior
DS Shelby Cenova, St. Mary’s Academy, junior
S Georgia Biedritzky, Tualatin, sophomore
S Jessica Wilson, Lake Oswego, sophomore
L Gabi Wallen, Lake Oswego, sophomore
OPP Anne Foley, St. Mary’s Academy, senior
MB Lucy Leasure, Oregon City, senior
OPP Camille Yutzie, Tigard, senior
L Aero Nguyen, Tualatin, junior
MB Jacquelyn Godard, Tigard, junior
S Ainsley Snider, Tigard, junior
MB Devin Brown, Tualatin, sophomore
S McKenna Brown, Lakeridge, senior
OH Jane McDowell, St. Mary’s Academy, senior
L Audrina Peia, West Linn, freshman
