Thurston's Daphnie Heckel Voted Oregon Softball Player of the Week
Heckel hit a three-run walk-off home run to lift the Colts to first round playoff win over West Albany
Congratulations to Thurston’s Daphnie Heckel for being voted High School On SI Oregon High School Softball Athlete of the Week for the week of May 26-June 1.
Heckel, a junior on the Thurston team, hit a walk-off three-run home run for the Colts in their 15-13 win over West Albany in a Class 5A state playoff first round game. For the contest, she went 2 for 4 at the plate with five RBIs.
Heckel received 31.15% of the vote, beating out Adaleigh Ellis, a junior on the St. Helens team, who finished second with 24.26%. Berkleigh Tuck, a senior on the Jesuit team, was third with 23.17% and Reece Jacobs, a senior on the Grant Union/Prairie City team, was fourth with 7.46%.
