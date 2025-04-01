Tigard Tigers announce 2025 Oregon high school football schedule
High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced across Oregon, and High School on SI Oregon will share these as we see them.
This week, the Tigard Tigers announced their schedule for the 2025 campaign.
The Tigers will play four nonleague games — against Sunset, Jesuit, Roosevelt and neighboring Sherwood — before finishing the regular season with five Three Rivers League contests, including a game with defending Class 6A state champion West Linn before capping things off by clashing with rival Tualatin.
Below is Tigard’s 2025 regular-season schedule, with game times to be announced.
2025 TIGARD TIGERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 5: Sunset
Sept. 12: at Jesuit
Sept. 19: Roosevelt
Sept. 26: at Sherwood
Oct. 3: West Linn*
Oct. 10: at Lake Oswego*
Oct. 17: Oregon City*
Oct. 24: at Lakeridge*
Oct. 31: Tualatin*
* – Three Rivers League game
