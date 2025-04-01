High School

Tigard Tigers announce 2025 Oregon high school football schedule

Tigard will open the regular season at home Sept. 5 against Sunset and will finish at home Oct. 31 against rival Tualatin

Dan Brood

The Tigard Tigers football team will have five home games in the 2025 season, including an Oct. 31 contest with rival Tualatin.
The Tigard Tigers football team will have five home games in the 2025 season, including an Oct. 31 contest with rival Tualatin. / Dan Brood

High school football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced across Oregon, and High School on SI Oregon will share these as we see them.

This week, the Tigard Tigers announced their schedule for the 2025 campaign.

The Tigers will play four nonleague games — against Sunset, Jesuit, Roosevelt and neighboring Sherwood — before finishing the regular season with five Three Rivers League contests, including a game with defending Class 6A state champion West Linn before capping things off by clashing with rival Tualatin.

Below is Tigard’s 2025 regular-season schedule, with game times to be announced.

2025 TIGARD TIGERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 5: Sunset

Sept. 12: at Jesuit

Sept. 19: Roosevelt

Sept. 26: at Sherwood

Oct. 3: West Linn*

Oct. 10: at Lake Oswego*

Oct. 17: Oregon City*

Oct. 24: at Lakeridge*

Oct. 31: Tualatin*

* – Three Rivers League game

More football

feed

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Dan Brood
DAN BROOD

Dan Brood, who might be the very last of the straight-on place-kickers, has been covering high school sports in Oregon for more than 30 years, winning multiple awards for writing and photography. He started working with SBLive Sports in 2021.

Home/Oregon