Top 90 linebackers in Oregon high school football
You recently read our list of 200 players we can’t wait to see in action during the 2024 Oregon high school football season.
But that list hardly scratched the surface of players to watch throughout the state. Now, we’re taking a deeper, position-by-position look at Oregon’s top players.
In this list, we focus on the linebackers. Who are the top linebackers in Oregon high school football? After you read our list, let us know of any players you think should be added.
Aedan Saele, Sprague, senior
Olympians coach AJ Robinson called Saele “one of the best box players in our league” after a junior season in which he made 57 tackles with three sacks and an interception, earning all-South Central Football Conference honorable mention and offers from Pacific and Willamette.
Amir Sanders, McDaniel, sophomore
Mountain Lions coach Russell Millage called Sanders “the best player on the frosh/soph team last year,” and Sanders received action in two games for the varsity. “His best football is ahead of him, and we’re excited about him,” Millage said.
Austin Martinenko, Parkrose, junior
Martinenko has been a starter at middle linebacker since his freshman year and made 25 tackles in five games as a sophomore before suffering a season-ending injury against Gladstone. “He’s one of our heartbeats, one of our unsung heroes,” Broncos coach Stephen Nesmith said.
Austin Simmons, West Albany, senior
Simmons was a 5A all-state honorable mention receiver and a second-team all-Mid-Willamette Conference linebacker as a junior, finishing among the state leaders with 39 catches for 714 yards and eight touchdowns. Defensively, he had 31 tackles (three for loss), two sacks and an interception. The state’s No. 8 recruit in 247Sports’ rankings has committed to Washington State.
Brady Greer, South Salem, senior
Greer led the South Central Football Conference with 96 tackles last season. He earned second-team all-SCFC honors and helped the Saxons win the conference title.
Brandon Neilson, Scappoose, senior
Neilson last season had 62 tackles and 5½ sacks and made the 4A all-state honorable mention list on defense. He had 13 carries and caught five passes in limited action on offense.
Caleb Gilbert, Caldera, senior
Gilbert last year was a big-play threat in the Wolfpack’s linebacking corps, making 72 tackles (10 for loss) and forcing two fumbles. He received all-Intermountain Conference honorable mention.
Caleb Morgan, South Medford, senior
Morgan, an honorable mention all-South Central Football Conference selection, finished with 45 tackles (three for loss), a sack and an interception for the 2023 Columbia Cup finalist Panthers.
Calvin Evans, Tualatin, senior
Evans entered last season as one of the state’s top kickers, but he expanded his repertoire by becoming the Timberwolves’ leading tackler (97, 10 for loss, four sacks). He added six fumble recoveries and received all-Three Rivers League honorable mention at three positions. He was 7 of 8 on field goals (long of 38 yards), went 41 of 43 on PATs and averaged 30.5 yards per punt.
Cayden Baker, Scappoose, senior
Baker was a two-way standout for a 4A semifinalist, making the 2023 all-state honorable mention list at running back (553 yards, 14 touchdowns) and recording 67 tackles (11 for loss) and 5½ sacks at linebacker.
Cameron Nix, North Medford, senior
Nix tallied 34 tackles and two interceptions for the Black Tornado as a junior, making the all-South Central Football Conference honorable mention list.
Carter Howard, West Salem, senior
Howard last season finished third on the Titans with 53 tackles and led the South Central Football Conference with three fumble recoveries, helping West Salem qualify for the 6A championship bracket. He received all-SCFC honorable mention.
Ceville Pasi, Churchill, senior
Pasi made the 5A all-state honorable mention list on both sides of the ball last season, finishing fourth in rushing with 1,289 yards and 19 touchdowns and ranking among 5A leaders in sacks with 5½.
Clay Smith, St. Paul, senior
Smith last year was a two-way 1A eight-man all-state selection, making the first team on both sides of the ball after rushing for a team-high 901 yards and 20 touchdowns and making 140 tackles (12½ for loss).
Cruz Gray, Thurston, junior
Gray had a solid first season on varsity for the Colts, finishing fourth on the team with 56 tackles (seven for loss) and recovering two fumbles. He received all-Midwestern League honorable mention.
Damick Eddy, Vale, senior
Eddy made the 3A all-state list on both sides of the ball for the Vikings last year, earning first-team honors on offense and second-team on defense after helping them reach the state quarterfinals.
Daniel Kuenzi, Silverton, senior
Kuenzi made a team-high 95 tackles last year to lead a defense that allowed just 14.7 points per game as the Foxes reached the 5A state semifinals. He earned Mid-Willamette Conference defensive player of the year and first-team all-state recognition.
Deryk Farmer, Cascade Christian, junior
Farmer swings between safety and outside linebacker for the 3A state champion Challengers. As a sophomore, he finished with 62 tackles (second on the team), including eight for loss, with five pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
Diesel Schoegje, Banks, senior
Schoegje last season led Banks with 73 tackles (11 for loss) and had nine quarterback hurries and an interception to help the team reach the 3A state championship game.
Donnie Vercher, Central Catholic, junior
Vercher is a fast-rising prospect in the Rams defense who had 14 tackles and a sack in a backup role for last year’s 6A state champions. He has an offer from UNLV.
Easton Kemper, Burns, senior
As a junior, Kemper made the 3A all-state second team and helped the Hilanders reach the state playoffs.
Eli Hess, Dallas, senior
As a junior, Hess teamed with classmate Justin Hofenbredl to create a formidable 1-2 punch in the middle of the Dragons defense, finishing with 79 tackles (seven for loss) and three sacks. He made the all-Mid-Willamette Conference second team. He’ll also move from running back to quarterback this season.
Elijah Caucutt, Crater, junior
Despite missing three games during the middle of the 2023 season, Caucutt still led the Comets with 56 tackles, helping them reach the 5A playoffs. He made the all-Midwestern League second team.
Ethan Perkey, Caldera, senior
Perkey last season led the Intermountain Conference with 15 tackles for loss among his 66 total tackles and had four sacks. He made the all-IMC honorable mention list.
Gabe Williamson, Oakland, senior
Class 2A coaches voted Williamson to the all-state first team at both of his primary positions last year after he rushed for 1,490 yards and 18 touchdowns on 136 carries and made a team-high 87 tackles for a state semifinalist.
Garrett Stefanek, Crook County, senior
Stefanek led the Cowboys with 78 tackles last season and received second-team all-Greater Oregon League honors.
Geovoney Burks, Roosevelt, junior
Burks is one of the up-and-coming linebackers in the Portland area after making the all-PIL second team as a sophomore.
Gus Karpstein, Bend, senior
Karpstein received 5A all-state honorable mention after making 71 tackles as a junior. He garnered all-Intermountain Conference honorable mention as a backup running back.
Holton Halstead, Thurston, senior
Halstead, a 5A all-state second-team selection, was one of the leaders of the Colts defense last season, recording a team-high 65 tackles (nine for loss), four sacks and two fumble recoveries.
Isaac Reynoso, Glencoe, junior
Reynoso also is an accomplished wrestler who missed part of his sophomore season because of injury but won a district title and placed fifth in the state at 175 pounds. On the gridiron, he was the Crimson Tide’s Defensive Newcomer of the Year as an inside linebacker with 19 tackles (three for loss) in four games.
Isaiah Matthews, Jefferson, senior
Matthews was one of the leaders of the Democrats defense last season and earned first-team all-PIL recognition.
Ivan Morales, Tigard, senior
Morales last season finished among the Three Rivers League leaders in tackles with 71 as he made the all-Three Rivers League honorable mention list.
Jack Brauckmiller, Canby, sophomore
Brauckmiller is one of the state’s most tantalizing class of 2027 prospects, already receiving an offer from UNLV for football and ranking No. 7 on Prep Baseball Report’s list of sophomore recruits. He had 22 tackles and a team-high four interceptions as a freshman and received all-Northwest Oregon Conference honorable mention.
Jack Kaefring, Mazama, senior
Kaefring led the Vikings last year with 71 tackles (7½ for loss) and had three pass breakups as he made the 4A all-state honorable mention list and helped them reach the state quarterfinals.
Jackson Skinner, Marist Catholic, junior
Skinner helped the Spartans reach last year’s 4A state final, making the all-Oregon West Conference first team. He finished with 49 tackles, four sacks and two fumble recoveries.
Jacob Dalton, South Medford, senior
Dalton made the all-South Central Football Conference honorable mention list for the 2023 Columbia Cup finalist Panthers, finishing with 43 tackles (three for loss), two sacks and an interception.
Jacob Thayer, La Salle Prep, senior
Thayer last season was the Tri-Valley Conference defensive player of the year and a first-team 4A all-state selection, making a team-high 81 tackles (five for loss) as the Falcons won their first league title since 2012.
JJ Kuunifaa, La Salle Prep, senior
The Falcons moved back up to 5A this year after winning their first league title in more than a decade last fall, and Kuunifaa — a second-team all-Tri-Valley Conference selection — played a big part with 61 tackles (11½ for loss) and 4½ sacks.
Johnny Mariano, junior, Gervais
The Cougars were one of the feel-good stories in the state last year, winning a school-record nine games (including their first playoff win since 1951), and Mariano was honored as a second-team 2A all-state selection.
Josh Berry, Junction City, senior
Berry was one of the top tacklers in 4A last season, with his 94 ranking fifth in the classification. He had nine tackles for loss and five sacks and made the all-Oregon West Conference first team.
Justin Craigwell, Lake Oswego, junior
Craigwell was a key player in Sunset’s run to the 2023 Columbia Cup championship, making the all-Metro League second team at linebacker (98 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four fumble recoveries) and third team at running back (668 yards, 12 touchdowns). He transferred to Lake Oswego in the offseason.
Justin Hofenbredl, Dallas, senior
Hofenbredl led the Mid-Willamette Conference with 95 tackles (eight for loss) in receiving 5A all-state honorable mention last season.
Kale Hubert, Stayton, senior
Hubert made the 4A all-state second team at linebacker last season, when he finished eighth in the state with 84 tackles for the Eagles, and he received honorable mention at tight end (eight catches for 92 yards as primarily a blocking threat).
Kawai Chamberlin, Sheldon, sophomore
Chamberlin received action in six games as a freshman, making 14 tackles. He has received offers from Sacramento State and Washington State. “He will be a significant contributor on defense,” Irish coach Tyler Martell said. “He has put a ton of time and energy into the offseason participating in camps and 7-on-7.”
Kayden Hartman, Lost River, senior
Hartman last year was a first-team all-state selection on defense for the 1A eight-man champion Raiders, and he might get more touches on offense after the graduation of state player of the year Connor Dunlea. Hartman ran for 244 yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs.
Keaton Robertson, Caldera, senior
Robertson last year was part of the inaugural group of four Wolfpack all-state selections and the only nonsenior, earning honorable mention after leading 5A with 101 tackles, including seven for loss.
Kelani Massad, David Douglas, senior
Massad was a bright spot for the Scots in the middle of their defense last season as he made the all-Mt. Hood Conference second team.
Kilian Eddleman, Lakeridge, junior
Eddleman transferred to the Pacers over the summer from Sherwood, where he was an all-Pacific Conference honorable mention selection as part of a defense that posted eight shutouts last year. He finished with 16 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.
Kolby Coxen, Toledo, senior
Coxen was a third-team 2A all-state selection last season on the offensive line and at linebacker, where he made 83 tackles (eight for loss) for the playoff-qualifying Boomers.
Leonard Correani, Lincoln, sophomore
Correani was one of the top freshmen in the PIL last season, making the all-league second team after finishing with 33 tackles.
Lincoln Rathmanner, Estacada, senior
The Rangers will count on their two-way standout — Rathmanner last year was a first-team all-Tri-Valley Conference back (258 rushing yards, two touchdowns) and second-team linebacker (six tackles for loss) — as they look to reclaim the TVC title.
Lukas Babbitt, Churchill, junior
Babbitt, the younger brother of graduated 5A all-state receiver Jackson Babbitt, transferred from Springfield, where last season he made 13 tackles and two interceptions at strong safety — although he projects as an outside linebacker for the Lancers.
Maddox King, Weston McEwen/Griswold, senior
King last season not only was a 2A all-state running back, but he also was an all-Blue Mountain League linebacker for the two-time reigning state runner-up TigerScots, making 66 tackles (three for loss), an interception and a forced fumble.
Maddox Maehara, Clackamas, senior
Maehara received 6A all-state honorable mention last season, when he led the Cavaliers with 88 tackles (four for loss) and had two interceptions to help them reach the Columbia Cup semifinals.
Mana Tuioti, Sheldon, senior
Tuioti’s older brother, Teitum, has fit right in at the college level, and Mana is set to join him at the next level next year. Last season, he was a 6A all-state second-team selection at linebacker, making a team-high 70 tackles, forcing two fumbles and breaking up two passes. He was a first-team all-South Central Football Conference pick on offense (296 rushing yards, six touchdowns).
Marco Larsen, Summit, senior
Larsen, a second-team 5A all–state selection, was one of the leaders of the Storm defense last year, finishing with 77 tackles — second on the team behind graduated all-state safety Sam Stephens.
Mason Thynes, Redmond, senior
Thynes played JV most of his first three seasons with the Panthers, but coach Kyle Lavender believes the 5A state wrestling runner-up at 126 pounds has all-conference potential wherever he lines up. “We have to find different ways to get him on the field,” Lavender said.
Maveryck Akers, Roseburg, junior
Akers led Roseburg with 53 tackles last season and was named to the all-South Central Football Conference second team.
Max Baker, Beaverton, junior
Baker enters his second season as a starter for the Beavers, and coach Bob Boyer called him “the toughest player on the team, strong, fast and super aggressive. He should have a big year.”
Max Mulick, Silverton, senior
Mulick (14 tackles, sack) should have a bigger role this season after the graduation of all-state linebacker Diego Flores. “He’s one guy who’s had the best summer,” Foxes coach Dan Lever said. “He’s gained about 15 pounds and gotten a lot faster. He’s going to play a lot for us.”
Max Reynolds, Siuslaw, senior
Reynolds was an honorable mention 3A all-state selection last season, when he finished with 63 tackles (6½ for loss) and a sack for the Vikings.
Max Walker, Banks, senior
As a junior, Walker was a second-team 3A all-state selection on defense for state runner-up Banks, recording 38 tackles (five for loss), six interceptions, eight pass breakups and six quarterback hurries. He caught 43 passes for 570 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Miles Green, Roosevelt, junior
Green was a first-team all-PIL middle linebacker and second-team running back for the Roughriders last year who ranked among the league leaders in tackles for loss with seven.
Morgan Demaris, Eddyville, junior
Demaris was named the 1A-SD2 North defensive player of the year as a sophomore and received second-team all-state recognition in the six-man ranks.
Nary Nerio, North Salem, junior
Nerio received significant action as a sophomore for the Vikings, and first-year coach Caleb Singleton called him “our best, most experienced linebacker. He has the highest motor on our defense.”
Noah Scharer, South Salem, senior
Scharer last year finished second in the South Central Football Conference with 87 tackles (10 for loss) and had four sacks in earning first-team all-SCFC honors. He was an honorable mention running back who scored five touchdowns.
Noah Zampko, Ridgeview, senior
Zampko led the 2023 Ravens with 71 tackles, broke up two passes and blocked a field goal attempt during his all-Intermountain Conference honorable mention campaign.
Parker Gibson, Redmond, junior
Gibson was one of the bright spots in the Panthers defense as a sophomore, making 66 tackles (14 for loss) with four sacks and an interception. He received 5A all-state honorable mention.
Riley DuBois, Scappoose, senior
DuBois had 63 tackles (including a team-high 12 for loss) and five sacks as a junior and made the 4A all-state honorable mention list.
Riley Van Duesen, Lake Oswego, senior
Van Duesen, a second-team all-Three Rivers League outside linebacker last fall, played a big part in the Lakers qualifying for the 6A championship bracket. He has an offer from Linfield.
Sam Hunt, Jesuit, senior
Hunt last season made the all-Metro League second team on both sides of the ball. In addition to his standout play at linebacker, he caught five passes for 135 yards and a touchdown.
Sam Paskewich, Mountain View, senior
Paskewich last season ranked among the team leaders in tackles with 66 for a defense that was one of 5A’s stingiest. He made the all-Intermountain Conference honorable mention list for the state finalist Cougars.
Sam Vyhlidal, Mountainside, junior
Vyhlidal joined the varsity squad early in his freshman season and took off last year for the Mavericks, making the all-Metro League first team on both sides of the ball. He rushed for 415 yards on 57 carries and made 72 tackles with two sacks.
Sawyer Crocker, Summit, senior
Crocker last season finished in the top 15 in the Intermountain Conference with 65 tackles and forced two fumbles. He received all-IMC honorable mention.
Silas Reynolds, West Linn, junior
One of the rising stars of the class of 2026 didn’t receive as much playing time as he might have elsewhere playing behind two all-state linebackers (Gus Donnerberg and Ryan VandenBrink), but he’ll get his chance in the spotlight this fall for the Lions.
Tallen Kraushaar, Seaside, senior
Kraushaar last season made the all-Cowapa League first team at running back and ranked among the team leaders in tackles (32) and tackles for loss (five).
Talon Hernandez, Ashland, senior
Hernandez played a big role in getting the Grizzlies to the postseason last year, leading the team with six tackles for loss. He had two sacks among his 53 tackles in receiving all-Big Sky Conference honorable mention.
Thomas Browning, Grant, senior
Browning led the 2023 Generals with 54 tackles (seven for loss) and had two interceptions in making the all-PIL first team.
Travis Hull, Reynolds, senior
Hull was one of the best players in the Raiders defense last season, recording 45 tackles (six for loss) and making the all-Mt. Hood Conference second team.
Trevin Laird, Tigard, senior
As a junior, Laird caught a team-high 26 passes for 372 yards and amassed 65 tackles and three interceptions, garnering all-Three Rivers League honors on offense (honorable mention) and defense (second team).
Treyson Eddleman, Lakeridge, senior
Eddleman was a key player in the middle of a Sherwood defense that posted eight shutouts last season (including seven in a row), recording 38 tackles (six for loss), 2½ sacks, an interception and four forced fumbles. He received 6A all-state honorable mention before transferring to Lakeridge during the offseason. He scored 11 touchdowns as a wing-T fullback for the Bowmen.
Tyson Walker, West Albany, junior
Walker had a breakthrough sophomore season for the Bulldogs, finishing with 30 tackles (three for loss), two sacks, three pass breakups and an interception. He made the all-Mid-Willamette Conference second team.
Wes Wittmer, Ridgeview, senior
Wittmer was a second-team all-Intermountain Conference selection last year, when he led the Ravens with five tackles for loss (53 total).
Whiatt Deutschman, Eagle Point, senior
Deutschman last season was among the Midwestern League leaders with 62 tackles (8½ for loss) and made the all-league second team.
Will Ingle, West Linn, senior
Ingle was one of four Wilsonville defensive players to receive 5A first-team all-state recognition last year, finishing with 93 tackles (15 for loss), six sacks, four hurries, two fumble recoveries and an interception for the state champions. He’s back at West Linn, which graduated three all-state linebackers.
Wilson Medina, Sherwood, senior
Medina last season was a two-way standout for one of the state’s surprise teams, helping the Bowmen reach the 6A state semifinals as he made the all-Pacific Conference first team on offense (652 rushing yards, 16 touchdowns) and second team on defense.
Wyatt Bigelow, Redmond, senior
Bigelow finished with 51 tackles (8½ for loss) and two sacks for the Panthers last season. He received second-team all-Intermountain Conference recognition.
Wyatt Fred, Stayton, junior
Fred was one of the top sophomore defensive players in the Oregon West Conference last year, finishing with 68 tackles (third on the Eagles and in the top 15 in 4A during the regular season) and receiving all-conference second-team honors.
Xzavier Garcia, Century, senior
Garcia, an all-Pacific Conference honorable mention linebacker, finished with 31 tackles (six for loss) and three quarterback hurries last season.
Yahkyll Noil, Lakeridge, junior
Noil, an honorable mention all-Three Rivers League pick as a sophomore, hopes to follow two older brothers’ footsteps to play in college. He had 39 tackles (six for loss) last season.
