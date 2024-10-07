Top defenders in Oregon high school boys soccer
We’re taking a position-by-position look at some of the best players in Oregon high school boys soccer. This list focuses on the defenders. After you read our list, let us know about any players you think should be added.
OREGON’S BEST BOYS DEFENDERS
Adrian Anaya, Grants Pass, senior
Anaya spoke no English when he moved to Grants Pass from Mexico last summer and joined the Cavemen as a left back, but while the language barrier initially posed problems for coach William Daniels, Anaya quickly acclimated to the club. “He always seemed to make the right decisions and throw his body on the line for the sake of the team,” Daniels said of his second-team all-Southwest Conference defender. “He was a critical defender for our team and has been a lot of fun to coach. I’m looking forward to seeing what he can bring to the table this season.”
Roy Arroyo, Willamette, senior
Arroyo has been a mainstay at center back for the Wolverines since his freshman season. He made the 6A all-state second team last year.
Luke Barnett, Sunset, senior
Barnett was a lifesaver for Apollos coach Conrad Buck last season after injuries decimated the club. Buck moved him all around the field, and Barnett had a hand in six of the team’s seven goals (four goals, two assists) in making the all-Metro League first team. With the arrival of what Buck called “an elite class of sophomores” to complement his returning group, he could move Barnett to his natural center back position, “where he will act as our field general and most important player,” Buck said.
Mason Bradley, West Linn, senior
The University of Portland commit and first-team all-Three Rivers League pick last season anchored a defense that allowed fewer than a goal per game and posted five clean sheets.
Carter Bengston, Cottage Grove, senior
Bengtson rarely has a day off during the fall. He won the 4A cross country state title last year, then returned a couple of weeks later to lead the Lions to their first boys soccer state final since 2008, earning first-team all-state honors.
Luke Bishop, Caldera, senior
Bishop has lived all over the world, playing for competitive soccer clubs in Ghana, Hungary and Japan before moving to Bend, where he plays all across the back line for the Wolfpack and made the all-Intermountain Conference second team last year.
Ryker Brent, Ontario, junior
Brent was a key player at center back for the Tigers two years ago, when they won the 4A state championship. He made the all-Greater Oregon League first team as a sophomore. “Ryker is like a wall in the back for us,” Ontario coach Daniel Dominguez said.
Parker Caldwell, Redmond, senior
Caldwell, a second-team all-Intermountain Conference defender for the Panthers last season, is pulling double duty this fall, adding placekicking duties for the football team. He was 5 for 6 on PATs in their first two games.
Hudson Cheeseman, Marist Catholic, sophomore
Cheeseman had a solid freshman season for the Spartans, earning second-team all-Sky Em honors at center back. Marist Catholic coach Jonathan Fechtel expected Cheeseman to step up this year. “He’s more mature and confident of himself,” Fechtel said. “I am excited to see if we can get him incorporated into the attack at times as well.”
Carter Dawes, Forest Grove, senior
Dawes plays center back and outside back for the Vikings. He added three goals and two assists to the attack as a junior in making the all-Pacific Conference first team.
Jose Espericueta, Central, senior
Espericueta last season was a second-team all-Mid-Willamette Conference center back for the Panthers, scoring three goals (twice off headers on corner kicks and one from a 35-yard free kick) and helping them maintain five clean sheets. He was a second-team all-MWC placekicker for the football team and continues his double duty this fall. “Angel is a lot more comfortable on the ball this year and is able to swing it around the backline a lot easier,” Central coach José Becerra said. “He has also gotten a lot stronger and is not easily pushed off the ball and comes in hard for tackles. A phenomenal defender for us.”
Oliver Ford, St. Mary's (Medford), junior
Ford started his sophomore season at right back, then moved to center back at midseason, and by season’s end, he was a second-team all-Far West League selection. With eight players graduating, another transferring and two exchange students returning home, Ford has become a veteran leader on a young squad. “He’s a force for us,” Crusaders coach Eisa Tiaatoto said.
Conor Garvey, La Salle Prep, senior
Garvey not only was a force on the Falcons backline last season, but he also contributed to their attack with seven goals and three assists. He made the 5A all-state second team and helped them reach the state semifinals. La Salle Prep coach Monty Hawkins said Garvey has “improved at winning balls in the air and his ability to go forward joining the attack, providing excellent service into the box.”
Fabian Gonzales, Centennial, senior
Eagles coach Todd Saks shifted Gonzales, who started the previous three seasons at right back and was a first-team all-Northwest Oregon Conference selection last year, to center back. “He will be a great anchor in the back line for us again,” Saks said. “Fabian is one of the hardest-working players on the team. His leadership is both verbal and by example.”
Andrew Klopcic, Valley Catholic, senior
Klopcic is a two-sport standout for the Valiants, making the 3A/2A/1A all-state first team as a center back who also thrives in their attack (11 goals last year) and winning four 3A state titles in track and field (he was a finalist in the long jump at Nike Outdoor Nationals). “Coming into his third straight season as captain, he has improved a lot on the physical front, gaining a lot more muscle and strength to battle forwards,” Valley Catholic coach Tony Vandermeer said.
Luke Lidington, Lake Oswego, senior
Lidington slides between center back and the central midfield as needed for Lakers coach Paul Slover, helping the team make the 6A semifinals last season and earning second-team all-Three Rivers League honors.
Ollie MacLaren, Lincoln, senior
MacLaren was a second-team all-PIL center back last season. He also shifts to play in the midfield for the Cardinals. He had four goals as a junior and led a backline that posted five clean sheets. “Ollie continues to find ways, even through a variety of adversities, to push through and lead the backline,” Lincoln coach Brandon McNeil said.
Oscar Moline, Hood River Valley, senior
Not only was Moline a stalwart on the Eagles backline last season, but he also chipped in three goals and two assists to help them advance to their first 5A state final since winning back-to-back titles in 2014-15. He was honored by the Oregon Army National Guard’s scholarship program for his work helping teammates who were struggling to maintain academic eligibility.
Declan O’Brien, La Salle Prep, junior
As a sophomore, O’Brien played alongside all-state defender Conor Garvey, receiving second-team all-Northwest Oregon Conference honors as part of a defense that allowed 18 goals in 18 matches. O’Brien added a goal and five assists in the attack. “Declan has improved his composure on the ball,” Falcons coach Monty Hawkins said. “His ball distribution from the back is very precise and well-timed in the buildup play.”
David Olvera, Glencoe, junior
Olvera had what Crimson Tide coach Tom Stephens called “a breakout season” last year, when he started the final 10 games at outside back and made the all-Pacific Conference second team. Stephens moved Olvera to center back this season to tighten up the backline. “He also has great foot skills to be able to carry the ball forward and be a threat in the attack,” Stephens said.
Judah Ostrand, McDaniel, sophomore
Mountain Lions coach Ugo Uche called Ostrand “our rookie of the year last season” for his work at left back, leading the backline as a freshman as the team made a surprise run to the 6A quarterfinals. “This was quite impressive for a freshman who had just started high school to become one of the best players on the team,” Uche said of the second-team all-PIL selection. “Our coaching staff is very happy with how much he has improved and developed in the last year and look forward to him stepping into a leadership position as team captain.”
Andean Paredes, North Valley, senior
Paredes plans to study business in college, and on the pitch, he is all business for the Knights, making the 3A/2A/1A all-state second team as a junior and leading them to Round 2 of the state playoffs. “Andean has grown not just on the field, but also as a leader among his peers,” North Valley coach Adam Mayle said. “Andean’s soccer abilities have been showcased in the first three games this year. He has moved the team as a leader, and his defensive soccer skills have locked down the backline.”
Tyler Raven, Thurston, senior
Raven is a three-sport standout and “one of the most athletic players I’ve ever coached,” Colts coach Jake Bonnett said. He was a second-team all-Midwestern League left back as a junior, played on the boys basketball team and placed in two events at the 5A track and field state meet. “He’s fast, can run for days, and is fantastic on the ball,” Bonnett said.
Blake Rhodes, McDaniel, junior
Rhodes moves between center back and a defensive midfield role for the Mountain Lions, making the all-PIL second team last year and helping them reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2009. “His confidence and work ethic are unmatched and played a tremendous role in the success of last year’s team,” McDaniel coach Ugo Uche said.
Sam Schmidgall, Santiam Christian, senior
Schmidgall made the all-Mountain Valley Conference second team at center back last season, helping the Eagles return to the 3A/2A/1A state playoffs after a one-year absence. First-year coach Neil Schweitzer called him “one of the anchors within the squad.”
Callan Spear, Beaverton, sophomore
Spear made his mark as a freshman for the Beavers, making the all-Metro League first team playing midfield and on the backline. In the summer, he was a U15 ECNL all-Northwest Conference first-team selection playing for United PDX.
Kian Stone, Jesuit, junior
Stone scored one goal for the Crusaders last year but played a big role in their run to the 6A state final, helping them record nine clean sheets. Jesuit coach Geoff Skipper expected him to fill the stat sheet this season. “He’s a feisty outside defender who defends and attacks well,” Skipper said.
Hudson Waddell, Crescent Valley, senior
Waddell, a first-team 5A all-state center back as a junior, anchored a defense that posted five clean sheets and allowed one goal per game in reaching the state quarterfinals.
Westley Watts, Lakeridge, senior
Graduation hit the defending 6A state-champion Pacers hard, but they’ll build around veterans such as Watts, a second-team all-Three Rivers League selection last season, when he had 17 assists for 6A’s leading offense (69 goals in 19 games).
