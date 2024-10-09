Top defenders in Oregon high school girls soccer
We're taking a position-by-position look at some of the best players in Oregon high school girls soccer. This list focuses on the defenders. After you read our list, let us know about any players you think should be added.
OREGON'S BEST GIRLS DEFENDERS
Malia Banry, North Eugene, junior
Highlanders coach Brandy Wormdahl has moved Banry, a three-year starter who has not missed a minute in her first two-plus seasons and made the all-Midwestern League second team last year, to center back. Wormdahl called her “an important piece to keeping our back line organized and other teams out of the final third of our field.”
Haley Bland, Crescent Valley, senior
Bland last season anchored the defense for a team that allowed nine goals and posted nine clean sheets in 16 games, helping the Raiders reach the 5A quarterfinals and earning first-team all-state honors.
Ella Brenden, Seaside, junior
Brenden has started at center back for the Seagulls since her freshman year, making the all-Cowapa League team for the second time last season. “Her ability to control the ball and distribute up the field make her an important piece of our offense as well,” Seaside coach Caleb Overcast said. “Ella’s strength, speed and soccer IQ help solidify our defensive line.”
Sarahi Chavez, McKay, senior
Chavez wants to wrestle and play soccer in college, as the three-time 6A/5A state finalist and 100-pound state champion last year also plays a mean center back, starting for the Royal Scots and playing all 80 minutes of every match since her freshman year. She was a first-team all-Mid-Willamette Conference selection last fall. “Sarahi is part of this historical change within our program,” McKay coach Vicky Cruz Rosales said. “For the first time when she was a freshman, we made it to a playoff game, with her playing the whole match. Sarahi is just so much fun to watch; she fights, she runs, she does not stop. Teammates and coaching staff have confidence in her any time she is left alone 1v1 — ‘Sarahi's got it!’”
Addison Dippel, Crater, senior
Dippel was a first-team all-Midwestern League selection last season and has drawn interest from Linfield University.
Kate Endler, West Salem, senior
Endler, a first-team all-Central Valley Conference selection as a sophomore, returns to anchor the Titans back line after suffering a preseason injury last year that sidelined her the entire season. “Having Kate back this year has helped the team improve in patience as we build our possession from the back line and wait for quality opportunities at goal,” West Salem coach Kaylyn Okerstrom said.
Calista Everson, Valley Catholic, junior
Everson is a standout in central defense for school and club, earning 3A/2A/1A all-state first-team recognition last season for the state runner-up Valiants and U16 ECNL first-team All-Northwest Conference honors for the Portland Thorns Academy in the summer.
Kate Firth, Marist Catholic, senior
Firth helped anchor a defense that posted 12 clean sheets last year, chipping in nine assists in the attack for the 4A runner-up Spartans as she made the all-Sky Em second team.
Kiera Grant, Tigard, senior
Grant committed to the University of Montana in August before her junior year, then followed by making the 6A all-state second team for the Tigers.
Payton Hamman, Scappoose, senior
Hamman helped lead Scappoose to the Cowapa League title last year, anchoring a defense that shut out eight league opponents and allowed two goals in earning first-team all-league honors.
Dahlia Kappers, Sandy, senior
Kappers splits time between fullback and winger, making the 2023 all-Mt. Hood Conference second team at the former and finding the back of the net in the first week this season. “Dahlia is a versatile player, a natural leader, hard worker and skilled player who energizes her teammates,” Pioneers coach Greg Pfleger said.
Lily Karschnia, West Salem, junior
Karschnia stepped into the void created last season with Kate Endler sidelined by injury, anchoring a back line that allowed 1.57 goals per game with four shutouts. She made the all-Central Valley Conference second team. Titans coach Kaylyn Okerstrom moved Karschnia from center back to an outside back this year, explaining that “due to her agility and strength, not only will she be able to prevent the opposition from attacking in the wide spaces, it allows Lily more freedom to join our offense in attack and be a threat.”
Melea Lattin, Philomath, senior
Lattin made the first-team 4A all-state team last season after leading a defense that posted seven shutouts and gave up 0.8 goal per game.
Julia Martin, South Eugene, senior
Martin, a Cal Poly Humboldt commit, earned first-team all-Southwest Conference honors last year as an outside back for the Axe.
Rosie Montes, Thurston, sophomore
Montes started as a freshman center back for the Colts last season, helping them post six shutouts and making the all-Midwestern League second team. Thurston coach Jessica Cardwell praised “her pace and ability to read the opposition, making her difficult to get through. Rosie distributes the ball well and can attack out of the back. We’re excited to see what her sophomore season holds.”
Ella Norby, Beaverton, senior
After Chelsey Evans took the Beavers coaching job, she couldn’t help but notice this plucky center back who made the all-Metro League first team last season. “She was someone who from Day 1 just stood out,” Evans said. “She truly is an amazing leader. I’m so sad she's a senior; she’s someone to really continue to build up the program.”
Claire Parks, Sandy, sophomore
Parks teams with Dahlia Kappers as a formidable outside back duo for the Pioneers. She made the all-Mt. Hood Conference first team as a freshman. Sandy coach Greg Pfleger described her as “a versatile talent with immense potential, capable of playing nearly any position but primarily focused on winger and outside back. I anticipate she’ll be among our top scorers given her skill and tenacity on the field.”
Piper Paslay, Marist Catholic, junior
Paslay didn’t get nearly the credit she deserved for her work as a center back the past two seasons for the Spartans, anchoring a unit that posted 27 shutouts in 38 games and conceded 14 goals during that time as Marist Catholic reached two 4A state finals, winning the 2022 title. Spartans coach Stefan Schroffner called his first-team all-Sky Em pick “an elite defender who is intelligent, intellectual and rarely makes bad decisions on the pitch. Piper anticipates passing lanes and dangerous moments before they happen.”
Katia Pender, Tigard, senior
Pender, a University of Oregon commit, primarily plays midfielder for her club team, but she was a second-team all-Three Rivers League selection as a center back last season for the Tigers.
Hayden Roeger, Gladstone, sophomore
Roeger is coming off a freshman season during which she started every game at center back, helping the Gladiators post five shutouts as she made the all-Tri-Valley Conference second team. “Hayden is dynamic, quick and extremely athletic,” Gladstone coach Anna Heuberger said. “She can close down opposing teams quite easily with her confident decision-making.”
Sadie Schweitzer, Canby, senior
Schweitzer held down the back line at center back for the Cougars last season, earning first-team all-Northwest Oregon Conference honors and adding five goals and four assists in the attack.
Justine Sheets, Wilsonville, sophomore
Sheets played primarily outside back last season for the three-time defending 5A state champion Wildcats, helping them post 10 shutouts and making the all-Northwest Oregon Conference honorable mention list. Wilsonville coach Alex Boehm moved her to center back this year and noticed her assuming a leadership role on a young back line. “Her ability to read and break up attacks is beyond her years,” Boehm said. “We rely on her to anchor our defense.”
Sophia Stiles, Jesuit, senior
Stiles has been a calming influence on the Crusaders back line since her freshman season. She made the 6A all-state second team last year. The Rutgers University commit missed the first part of this season because of injury, and Jesuit coach Steve Fennah noted how “we have missed her calmness and outstanding defending. She’s a candidate for top player in Oregon this year, and we look forward to getting her back.”
Alyssa Tapia-Stockwell, Newberg, senior
Tigers coach Carlos Villarroel called his two-year captain and first-team all-Pacific Conference center back “the heart and soul of our defense and one of the fiercest competitors I’ve seen. The entire team respects her. They see what she brings to the table every day.”
Ryleigh Tarr, West Albany, junior
Tarr returned for her third season with the Bulldogs after making the all-Mid-Willamette Conference second team at center back last year. She has taken on a larger leadership role to complement “her ability to contain and communicate,” West Albany coach Erin Jamison-Ordeman said. “Her speed and strength are vital to our defense and team. Ryleigh never gives less than her all.”
Olivia West, Barlow, junior
Olivia’s twin sister, Sophia, scores the goals for the Bruins, and Olivia plays a pivotal role stopping them, teaming with seniors Betty Fielder and Julia Aguirre to form a back line that had seven clean sheets and a 1.00 GAA last season. “She adds speed and physicality in the back,” Barlow coach Jay Jacobsen said.
Tayten Wigle, Mountain View, senior
Wigle has hardly left the field for the Cougars at center back since her freshman season. She made the all-Intermountain Conference first team last year while contributing to three goals (one tally, two assists). “Although she is historically a midfielder, Tayten shines as a center back, where she defensively stops shots and offensively breaks lines to get long shots off the ball,” Mountain View coach Madison Shore said.
