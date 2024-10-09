Top forwards in Oregon high school boys soccer
We’re taking a position-by-position look at some of the best players in Oregon high school boys soccer. This list focuses on the forwards. After you read our list, let us know about any players you think should be added.
OREGON’S BEST BOYS FORWARDS
Alex Aguiar, Wilsonville, senior
Aguiar had a team-high 15 goals for the Wildcats last season en route to second-team all-Northwest Oregon Conference honors.
Isaac Babalai, West Linn, junior
Babalai, a second-team 6A all-state selection as a sophomore, had 18 goals to help lead the Lions to the state quarterfinals.
Elliot Bogroff, Banks, senior
Bogroff has been in the program for four years and moved back to striker this season after leading the team in assists and finishing second in goals as a central defensive midfielder last year, earning first-team all-Cowapa League honors.
Cole Bradley, Summit, senior
The graduation of three first-team all-state players from last year’s 5A state championship team provided more opportunities for players such as Bradley (a first-team all-Intermountain Conference pick last season with three goals and three assists) to shine this fall. “He is as dynamic as can be,” Storm coach Tom Bunnell said.
Matty Callison, Barlow, junior
Callison had team highs of 14 goals and nine assists last season and made the all-Mt. Hood Conference first team.
Papa Diallo, Catlin Gabel, junior
The Eagles graduated all-state scoring leader Raul Rendon-Benitez’s 13 goals, but with second-team all-Lewis & Clark striker Diallo (12 goals, four assists) back, their offense hasn’t missed a beat. He had seven goals and an assist as they opened the season 5-0. “An intelligent, well-rounded striker who can play as a target or running in behind,” Catlin Gabel coach Peter Shulman said. “He’s strong in the air, with judicious use of strength on the ball. A very high ceiling.”
Juruen Delgado, North Marion, sophomore
The highlight of Delgado’s freshman season for which he earned second-team 4A all-state honors came in the final 15 seconds of the Huskies’ first-round playoff match at Madras, when he re-entered while nursing a nagging minor injury and dribbled through several defenders to score the game’s only goal.
Grant Deuel, Oregon City, senior
Deuel was a second-team all-Three Rivers League pick who scored 12 goals last season. He hasn’t drawn many college looks yet, but with five goals in the Pioneers’ first two games this year, “he is likely going to have a big season if the first two games are anything to go by,” Oregon City coach Zachary Obiero said.
Alex Fulgencio, Centennial, sophomore
Fulgencio made the all-Northwest Oregon Conference second team as a freshman, when he had 16 goals and five assists. He is training with the U18 Timbers Academy this year and playing for the Eagles, showing his improvement with a two-goal effort in their season opener against Glencoe in which he had three shots hit the crossbar. “Since his freshman year, Alex has shown great maturity and leadership,” Centennial coach Todd Saks said.
Aran Garcia, Hood River Valley, senior
Garcia helped lead the Eagles to the 5A state final last season, scoring a team-high 17 goals and earning first-team all-state recognition.
Neric Garcia, Brookings-Harbor, junior
As a sophomore, Garcia led the Bruins with 18 goals and nine assists to lead them to the second round of the 3A/2A/1A state playoffs. He received all-state honorable mention.
Steve Gonzalez, Madras, senior
Gonzalez, a second-team 4A all-state selection last year, is the White Buffaloes’ main threat in the attack — especially in the air, where two of his seven goal contributions (one goal, six assists) in their first two games came off headers.
Caden Hoppes, Jesuit, senior
The Crusaders will welcome having Hoppes (three goals, five assists) full-time this season after a back injury limited his playing time as a junior. Jesuit coach Geoff Skipper described him as a “strong, fast wing who looks to be a big part of our offense this year.”
Diego Baragan-Lara, Tillamook, senior
Baragan-Lara had a team-high 19 goals last season for the Cheesemakers, and the first-team 4A all-state selection worked with second-teamer Cole Affholter to lead Tillamook to its first Cowapa League title since 2016.
Dominic Lemuz, Lakeridge, junior
Lemuz played a supporting role for the 6A state champion Pacers last year, but after a summer during which he earned first-team U16 ECNL Northwest all-conference honors for United PDX, he’ll be counted upon to be a bigger threat in the attack.
Leon Liu, Catlin Gabel, senior
Liu was a second-team all-Lewis & Clark League selection last season, when he had six goals and 11 assists for the Eagles, swinging between striker and the backline. He suffered a significant injury with his club team at 2024 summer regionals but is rounding back into form, notching four assists in the team’s 5-0 start.
Jaron Long, Baker, senior
Long is the top returning goal-scorer in the Greater Oregon League after finding the back of the net 15 times as a junior, when he received first-team all-GOL honors.
Hulises Nájera, The Dalles, senior
Nájera finished among the top goal-scorers in 4A last season with 20 tallies. He made the all-state second team.
Owen Nathan, Roosevelt, senior
Nathan is better known as a premier combo guard for the 6A runner-up boys basketball team (currently No. 4 in PrepHoops Oregon’s recruiting rankings), but he became the school’s all-time leading goal-scorer when he scored his fourth goal of the season in the Roughriders’ win at Hood River Valley on Sept. 10.
Henry Newman, Western Christian, senior
Newman had nine goals with six assists last year and earned all-district honorable mention, but Pioneers coach Andy Tyssen said with his team rebuilding after losing nine starters from last season, Newman will be counted upon to take on a bigger role. So far, he’s delivered — through five games, he had five goals. “This year, Henry has more confidence and control on the ball,” Tyssen said.
Diego Nieves, Jesuit, senior
Nieves is a holdup target up top for the Crusaders who had three goals and two assists last season to help them reach the 6A state final. “He’s great at holding the ball up and has excellent distribution skills,” Jesuit coach Geoff Skipper said.
Silas Pittman, Philomath, senior
Pittman’s freshman season ended with him converting a penalty kick in the Warriors’ shootout victory over Hidden Valley in the 4A state final. After missing the playoffs last year, he hopes to lead Philomath on a deep postseason run after scoring 11 goals with six assists and making the all-Oregon West Conference first team as a junior.
Addison Samuell, Stayton, senior
Samuell made the all-Oregon West Conference first team as a center back last season, when he flashed the scoring potential (five goals, two assists) Eagles coach Chris Shields hoped to tap by moving him to striker this year. “He’s really good in the air, strong and very versatile,” Shields said. “He’s just a handful for teams to deal with.”
Geovanny Sandoval, McLoughlin, senior
Sandoval, a first-team 3A/2A/1A all-state selection last year, scored 28 goals to help the Pioneers win their first state championship since 2007.
Vance Sheffield, La Salle Prep, senior
The reigning 5A player of the year had 32 goals and 10 assists as a junior, and he’s weighing his options with multiple college offers. He pulls double duty as the placekicker for the football team. “Going into his senior year, he has grown into a strong leader,” Falcons coach Monty Hawkins said. “On his own time, since last season, he has devoted hundreds of hours working on improving his finishing ability in and around the box. The results are impressive.”
Vincent Spindola Santoyo, Glencoe, senior
Last season’s Pacific Conference player of the year and a first-team 6A all-state selection has been an essential cog in the Crimson Tide’s back-to-back conference titles. “Chente has outstanding one-on-one abilities that make him a constant threat on any defense he comes up against,” Glencoe coach Tom Stephens said.
Hayes Valley, Cottage Grove, senior
Amid all the all-state selections on the Lions roster last season, it was Valley who led the team in scoring (19 goals, four assists for the all-Sky Em second-team pick) as they reached the 4A state final.
Alex Westberry, Crescent Valley, senior
The second-team 5A all-state selection finished last season with a Mid-Willamette Conference-leading 20 goals with six assists to help the Raiders reach the state quarterfinals.
Ethan Wheeler, Summit, senior
The other winger in the Storm’s front line made the 2023 all-Intermountain Conference second team opposite first-teamer Cole Bradley, with Wheeler finishing with seven goals and three assists. “Both have become better players at their position and will contribute in a big way,” Summit coach Tom Bunnell said.
Layne Worrell, Henley, junior
The Hornets’ leading goal-scorer last season found the back of the net 17 times and earned first-team 4A all-state and Skyline Conference player of the year honors.
