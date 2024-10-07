Top forwards in Oregon high school girls soccer
We're taking a position-by-position look at some of the best players in Oregon high school girls soccer. This list focuses on the forwards. After you read our list, let us know about any players you think should be added.
OREGON'S BEST GIRLS FORWARDS
Paige Allen, La Grande, senior
Allen not only was a first-team all-Greater Oregon League striker who scored 12 goals as a junior, but she also placed third at 135 pounds to help the Tigers win the 4A/3A/2A/1A girls wrestling title in February.
Mattie Andrus, Marist Catholic, senior
Andrus will be counted upon to fill some of the scoring void created by the graduation of 4A player of the year Cloe Chase (now starting at the University of Oregon). As a junior, Andrus had five goals and eight assists in earning second-team all-Sky Em recognition.
Esme Arenas, McMinnville, senior
Arenas is a four-year starter for the Grizzlies who earned first-team all-Pacific Conference honors last season, scoring a team-high 18 goals. She made the U17 ECNL all-Northwest Region team in the summer.
Leah Benson, Four Rivers, senior
Benson has been a scoring machine for the Falcons the past two seasons, tallying 38 goals last year to lead them to their first league title — she received 3A/2A/1A all-state honorable mention — and scoring six in their first two games this season. Four Rivers coach Marcus Zacarias noticed during camp that “Leah has worked on her left foot over the summer and can now shoot with accuracy and power in her left leg. Her speed has increased as well.”
Olivia Boger, North Medford, senior
Boger scored 16 goals each of the previous two seasons for the Black Tornado, ranking among the Southwest Conference leaders both years and making the all-SWC first team last year.
Bella Capra, Canby, junior
Capra used to be a competitive indoor skydiver, and now, she's a top scorer for the Cougars, finding the back of the net 20 times last season and assisting on five goals in making the all-Northwest Oregon Conference first team. She is recovering from a broken arm but will play striker and attacking midfielder when she returns.
Alexis Cockerill-Gonzalez, Sheldon, senior
The University of Oregon commit — who scored 21 goals as a sophomore and earned first-team 6A all-state honors — returned from a broken hip suffered during the winter club season in time to make the all-Southwest Conference second team last year.
Eleanor Cohen, Cleveland, sophomore
Cohen had a team-high 21 goals with 12 assists as a freshman to help the Warriors reach their first 6A state final. “She is very strong with the ball and recovers to win back the ball very well,” Cleveland coach Douglas Diller said.
Addi Dauler, Catlin Gabel, junior
Dauler's versatility in the Eagles attack propelled her to first-team 3A/2A/1A all-state honors as a sophomore, when she had 31 goals and 16 assists for the state champions playing striker and central attacking midfielder. “Addi can finish the ball with either foot, head, from the inside or outside,” Catlin Gabel coach Chris Dorough said. “But what makes her dangerous is her ability to read the game and either finish or find a teammate.”
Marian Dunne, Jesuit, junior
Dunne returned from injury last year to record 10 goals and nine assists, making the 6A all-state second team. She was a U16 first-team ECNL All-Northwest Conference selection in the summer. “We're excited to get Marian back and healthy after last year being a recovery from injury,” Crusaders coach Steve Fennah said.
Lauren Efraimson, North Eugene, junior
Efraimson transferred to North Eugene over the summer from North Bend, where she was a second-team 4A all-state selection for the Bulldogs, and she had an immediate impact with the Highlanders, scoring twice in an early-season win over Marist Catholic and netting the winner on a penalty kick against Summit. “She is able to do a lot up top and provides a much-needed boost for our offense after the loss of both Zari (Thomas to injury) and Kendal Priaulx to graduation,” North Eugene coach Brandy Wormdahl said.
Lilly Erving, La Salle Prep, junior
Erving finished last season with 22 goal contributions (13 goals, nine assists) and made the 5A all-state second team.
Kaia Fetch, Yamhill-Carlton, senior
Fetch played primarily as a striker the previous two seasons, notching 14 goals with 14 assists last year and receiving 3A/2A/1A all-state honorable mention, but her coach and father, Mike Fetch, said she'll be moving between forward and midfield depending on team needs this season.
Alix Flowers, Sandy, sophomore
Flowers looks to build off a strong freshman season, when she made the all-Mt. Hood Conference second team. Pioneers coach Greg Pfleger called her “a dynamic forward who's expected to be one of our top goal-scorers this year. With impressive speed, a powerful shot and the ability to play anywhere up top, she's a constant threat on the attack.”
Ariana Gonzalez, The Dalles, sophomore
Gonzalez was another top freshman striker who received all-Tri-Valley Conference second-team recognition after scoring six goals with five assists last year. “She's very dangerous on the attack and has a high workrate on both offense and defense,” The Dalles coach Colby Tonn said. “She not only looks to goal but makes great passes to teammates to create scoring chances.”
Kelsey Graham, Pendleton, senior
Graham, who is the only player on the Buckaroos roster who attends nearby Weston-McEwen in a co-op, had a hand in 25 of their 28 goals last season, scoring 17 and assisting on eight in earning first-team all-Greater Oregon League honors. After spending her summer driving a tractor on her family farm, she picked up right where she left off with seven goals and an assist through four games.
Ella Heppner, Crater, senior
Heppner led the Comets in scoring last season and received first-team all-Midwestern League recognition.
Rylee Herndon, McLoughlin, senior
Herndon made the 3A/2A/1A all-state second team last season after scoring 29 goals with 13 assists to lead the Pioneers to the state playoffs.
Gracie Hess, Newberg, senior
Hess has been under the radar during her time with the Tigers, but after scoring 14 goals last season and earning first-team all-Pacific Conference honors, she committed to Division I California Baptist. “No one knows the game better,” raved Newberg coach Carlos Villarroel. “She's our biggest impact player, the heart and soul of our team. Her energy on the field gets everyone involved.”
Natalie Kawaguchi, Mountainside, junior
Kawaguchi splits time between striker and midfielder for the Mavericks, making the 6A all-state second team last season after scoring seven goals with four assists. She also wrestles, plays softball and is in the school band.
Kristin Krug, West Albany, sophomore
Krug showed flashes of her potential as a freshman for the Bulldogs last season, when she made the all-Mid-Willamette Conference second team. West Albany coach Erin Jamison-Ordeman called her “a force to be reckoned with. Her precision, footwork, speed and strength make her a standout player. And her signature bark is always there to amp us up before or during games!”
Libby McLaughlin, Marist Catholic, sophomore
McLaughlin had one of the best freshman seasons in state history, scoring 27 goals with 28 assists — the third-most in a single season in state history — and making the 4A all-state second team after helping the Spartans reach the state final. “Libby is a natural predator near the goal,” Marist Catholic coach Stefan Schroffner said. “She is a nightmare to defend because she is quick to turn and beat you 1v1 with pace, but also has the vision and distribution to play that incisive pass to assist a goal.”
Caitlin Moran, Riverdale, senior
As a junior, Moran scored a team-high 22 goals for the Mavericks and received second-team 3A/2A/1A all-state honors after leading her team to the state playoffs.
Mila Nguyen, Creswell, sophomore
Nguyen made the 3A/2A/1A all-state honorable mention list as a freshman, recording 25 goal contributions (16 goals, nine assists) to help the Bulldogs advance to the state quarterfinals. In their first four games this season, she had nine goals and six assists. “She shows a tremendous amount of confidence in her game and abilities,” Creswell coach Dan Smathers said. “She's never afraid of physicality despite not being large in stature. She has improved her overall game in every facet and still has a huge amount of upside.”
Eliza Nisly, Amity, junior
The Warriors had three 20-goal scorers in their attack last season, with Nisly leading the way with 27 goals in earning first-team 3A/2A/1A all-state recognition.
Lola Pierce, Cleveland, senior
Pierce was the beating heart of the Warriors last season, willing them at times past opponents and earning first-team 6A all-state honors with 17 goals and 10 assists to help get them to their first state championship match. She has committed to play for Gonzaga. “Lola challenges defenders 1v1 with terrific speed and ball control,” Cleveland coach Douglas Diller said. “She often has two or three players on her and is still able to control the ball and find other teammates open for the pass.”
Kate Ratanaproeksa, Grant, senior
Ratanaproeksa doesn't always seize the spotlight, but the second-team all-PIL selection came up big for the Generals in the 6A state final last season, scoring two goals to lead them to their second title in the past three years. She also is an all-state lacrosse player who has committed to Northwestern University.
Frances Reuland, Lincoln, junior
The Portland Thorns Academy product led the Cardinals with 27 goals and 12 assists last season to help them reach the 6A semifinals for the first time since 2017. She recently earned U17 ECNL Northwest All-Conference first-team honors.
Claudia Rose, Jesuit, senior
Rose was poised to have a big senior season for the Crusaders after recording 11 goals and eight assists as a junior in making the 6A all-state second team. The Loyola Marymount commit then earned first-team ECNL All-Northwest Conference honors playing for the Thorns Academy, but she tore an ACL during the club season and will not return in time for her senior year. “We will miss her leading the line and, of course, her goal contributions,” Jesuit coach Steve Fennah said.
Camryn Schaan, Wilsonville, junior
In her first two seasons with the Wildcats, Schaan stamped herself as one of the state's top scorers for the three-time defending 5A state champions, recording 19 goals with 14 assists last year and making the all-state first team. She has 51 goal contributions (32 goals, 19 assists) in two years. “Camryn is a critical piece of our attacking success,” Wilsonville coach Alex Boehm said. “Her work ethic is phenomenal; she's always buzzing up top on offense and commits to making defensive plays to regain possession.”
Kylee Schreck, West Linn, junior
Schreck scored nine goals as a freshman to help lead the Lions to their first 6A state final, then came back last year to make the all-state second team for the second time. She also starred for her Northwest Elite FC club team, making the U17 Northwest All-Conference second team over the summer.
Ruby Senffner, Putnam, junior
Senffner is the only returning all-Northwest Oregon Conference honoree for the Kingsmen, making the second team as a sophomore and scoring two goals with two assists in their first two games this season. First-year coach Brian Scott recalled coaching Senffner with his daughter during rec ball and knowing then she had potential. “She is by far the most versatile player we have on the team,” Scott said. “There's not a player that works harder than her. She's constantly striving to get a D1 offer.”
Nailani Solomon, Grant, junior
Solomon is another versatile player up front for the Generals, seamlessly moving between midfielder and forward. She was a second-team all-PIL selection as a sophomore for the 6A state champions. “Nailani is going to play a big role offensively and defensively for the team,” Grant coach Manolis Tjuanakis said.
Fia Swanson, Canby, senior
Swanson was a first-team all-Oregon West Conference selection for 4A state-champion North Marion last season, when she had 10 goals and eight assists.
Katya Tercek, Barlow, senior
Tercek led the Bruins with 11 goals last season, earning first-team 6A all-state honors. She hyperextended a knee during the preseason jamboree in August but has hardly missed a beat, scoring two goals with an assist in the first two weeks. “How she goes, we go,” Barlow coach Jay Jacobsen said. “She plays with a lot of pace and brings a ton of experience and quality leadership.”
Zari Thomas, North Eugene, sophomore
Thomas was another top freshman a year ago, making the 5A all-state second team for the runner-up Highlanders with 21 goals and eight assists, but like Jesuit's Claudia Rose, Thomas tore an ACL during the club season and is expected to miss the entire school season. “It is a big loss for our offense,” North Eugene coach Brandy Wormdahl said.
Victoria Valenzuela, North Marion, sophomore
Huskies coach Ben Bonser is hopeful Valenzuela, who last year made the all-Oregon West Conference second team with 10 goals and seven assists to help the team win the 4A state title, will return late in the season after breaking a bone in an ankle right before the season started.
Layla Varozza, Seaside, senior
Varozza is a two-time all-Cowapa League first-team selection, scoring twice for the Seagulls as a midfielder last season. Seaside coach Caleb Overcast moved her to the attack as a striker this year, saying “her determination and physicality make her a playmaker on offense and a valuable asset defending against quick counterattacks. And her work ethic as a captain is a great example to younger players.”
Tori Vera, Gladstone, senior
For the second year in a row, the Gladiators featured one of the state's top scorers, with Vera (33 goals) taking over for Rhyli Grim last season, earning Tri-Valley Conference player of the year and first-team 4A all-state honors. Vera, who had 27 goals as a sophomore, entered this season with 70 career goals and has made two semifinal appearances and a quarterfinal.
Sophia West, Barlow, junior
West teams with Katya Tercek to provide the Bruins a potent 1-2 punch up top, with coach Jay Jacobsen calling them “partners in crime up top. They work well together.” West opened her ledger this year with two goals in a season-opening win against Summit. “She is dangerous in 1v1 situations and puts a lot of pressure on opposing backlines,” Jacobsen said.
