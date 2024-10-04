Top goalkeepers in Oregon high school boys soccer
We’re taking a position-by-position look at some of the best players in Oregon high school boys soccer. This list focuses on the goalkeepers. After you read our list, let us know about any players you think should be added.
OREGON’S BEST BOYS GOALKEEPERS
Clayton Brazier, North Valley, junior
Brazier made the 3A/2A/1A all-state honorable mention list last year, when he had 10 shutouts to help the Knights make the second round of the state playoffs. Through seven games this season, he posted four shutouts and allowed three goals. North Valley coach Adam Mayle called Brazier “a lockdown goalkeeper,” attributing his ability to stop and catch soccer balls to his work on the baseball team.
Miles DeGraw, Tualatin, sophomore
The transfer of junior Olanda Tangkjaer, a training player with the Timbers Academy, to Lakeridge opened an opportunity for DeGraw, who overcame a knee injury that required surgery to return to the program even better this season. “He took a captain role as a sophomore and has made some unbelievable saves for us in our first two games,” Timberwolves coach Ryan Hyatt said. “He has everything he needs to play at a Division 1 school.”
Adam Clem, La Salle Prep, senior
Clem made the all-Northwest Oregon Conference honorable mention list last season, when he posted an 0.92 goals against average with 13 shutouts. Falcons coach Monty Hawkins said “his improvement over last season is remarkable. He has emerged into one of the state’s top goalkeepers with great reflex saves and shot stopping and his ability to deal with crosses and excellent distribution.”
Jesus Curiel, Oregon City, senior
Curiel has become more of a leader from the back since his junior season, when he made the all-Three Rivers League honorable mention list. “He makes a great difference with his distribution and ability to come out of goal,” Pioneers coach Zachary Obiero said.
David Downey, Glencoe, senior
Downey is in his third season as the Crimson Tide’s starter in goal after a junior year during which he posted five clean sheets and allowed one goal in Pacific Conference play, earning all-conference honorable mention. “His maturity and leadership, along with his canny ability to play with his feet out of the back, will be a huge asset to kickstarting the strong offense in front of him,” Glencoe coach Tom Stephens said.
Kellen Fitzpatrick, Marist Catholic, junior
Fitzpatrick is a three-year starter for the Spartans who made the all-Sky Em second team last season. Marist Catholic coach Jonathan Fechtel called him “an all-around stud who distributes well, saves incredible shots and can command his back line.”
Roman Gould, Stayton, senior
Gould posted 10 shutouts and allowed four goals during the 2023 regular season in earning 4A all-state first-team honors for the Eagles. He stands 6-foot-3 and puts his experience as a basketball player to good use commanding his box. “He’s good in the air and just looks the part,” Stayton coach Chris Shields said. “He’s one of the best goalkeepers at the 4A level in the state.”
Ryan Hendrickson, Lincoln, senior
Hendrickson backstopped a unit that posted five clean sheets and allowed one goal per game last season. “Ryan leads by example and has really developed his voice out on the field,” Cardinals coach Brandon McNeil said. “As a captain, he leads in so many ways.”
Kai Hoogesteger, Crescent Valley, senior
Hoogesteger, a first-team 5A all-state selection as a junior, backstopped a defense that posted five clean sheets and allowed one goal per game in reaching the state quarterfinals. The Raiders won their first Mid-Willamette Conference title since 2003.
Ben Korngold, Oregon Episcopal, junior
Korngold has the misfortune of playing in the Lewis & Clark League, being stuck behind all-state keeper Gabe Wong in the all-league balloting each of the past two seasons. The second-team all-league keeper put up solid numbers (nine shutouts, 1.00 GAA) as a sophomore and was just as strong (six shutouts, 0.50 GAA) during the Aardvarks’ 7-1 start this year. “On the field, Ben is a commanding presence in goal,” Oregon Episcopal coach James Nolan said. “He constantly pushes his teammates to perform at their best, while also effectively managing his penalty area and the backline. His exceptional aerial ability allows him to deal with crosses and corners with ease, making him a reliable figure in high-pressure situations.”
Fox Mason, Jesuit, junior
Mason received limited playing time last season behind all-state keeper Elliot Parelius, but the starting job is his now, and Crusaders coach Geoff Skipper said “he is more than ready to be the starting goalkeeper.”
Derek Puppo, Cleveland, junior
Puppo, a second-team all-PIL selection last year with six clean sheets and a penalty save, came out on fire this season with shutouts in each of the Warriors’ first three games. “He is looking poised for a strong year in high school and club,” Cleveland coach Nicholas Yoder said.
Matt Sievert, Lake Oswego, senior
Sievert and classmate Jude Brandt are splitting time between the pipes for the Lakers, with first-year coach Paul Slover saying “Matt is going into his senior year with high expectations.”
Olanda Tangkjaer, Lakeridge, junior
Tangkjaer, a Timbers Academy trainee, has split time with sophomore Collin Cernitz as the defending state champion Pacers look to replace first-team 6A all-state keeper Dane Whipple.
Gabe Wong, Westside Christian, senior
Wong was the 3A/2A/1A goalkeeper of the year last season for the Eagles, posting 10 shutouts and recording 55 saves in 18 games to lead them to their first state championship match. He had two shutouts and an 0.71 GAA through seven games this year, including a 4-1 victory over McLoughlin in a rematch of their state final.
