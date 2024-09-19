Top goalkeepers in Oregon high school girls soccer
We’re taking a position-by-position look at some of the best players in Oregon high school girls soccer. This list focuses on the goalkeepers. After you read our list, let us know about any players you think should be added.
OREGON’S BEST GIRLS GOALKEEPERS
Zoe Anderson, Jesuit, senior
Anderson is half of the state’s best goalkeeper combination. She earned second-team 6A all-state honors last season and committed to Santa Clara University. “We have two excellent keepers who will drive each other forward,” Crusaders coach Steve Fennah said.
Heidi Bacho, Philomath, senior
Bacho took over in net for four-year starter Hailie Couture last season, and the Warriors hardly missed a beat. Bacho posted seven shutouts and allowed 0.8 goal per game in earning first-team 4A all-state recognition.
Madi Bigej, Canby, senior
Bigej thrives as a multiple-sport athlete for the Cougars. Last fall, she not only was a second-team all-Northwest Oregon Conference keeper who helped Canby reach the state quarterfinals, but she also placed second at the cross country state championships. In the spring, she placed in two events at the track and field state meet and competed in three events at the Oregon High School Equestrian state championships. Bigej also is a strong midfielder, and Cougars coach Dallas Hill occasionally moves her to the field, but “she is a huge impact player for us in the goal,” Hill explained.
Lauren Butorac, Jesuit, senior
The other half of Jesuit’s goalkeeping tandem has committed to Weber State.
Addison Dye-Blondell, Sheldon, senior
Dye-Blondell, a three-year starter for the Irish and last year’s Southwest Conference goalkeeper of the year, recently committed to Gonzaga University.
Anyssa Jimenez, Klamath Union, junior
Jimenez has followed a sophomore season in which she earned 4A second-team all-state recognition by posting shutouts in her first three games this year. “It appears that Anyssa is still growing on the field and the box, but also as a young lady,” Pelicans coach Sean Ferns said. “She is maturing so much, it is fun to watch. I could not ask for a better tough keeper on my team.”
Lucy Kapranos, Grant, junior
Kapranos started every game for the 6A state champion Generals last season, earning first-team all-state honors and posting 11 shutouts. “We expect Lucy to continue from her success of 2023 and be a more vocal leader in the back line,” Grant coach Manolis Tjuanakis said.
Emily Meigs, Marist Catholic, junior
Meigs didn’t get as much credit as she perhaps deserved backstopping one of the state’s most prolific offenses last season. She posted 12 shutouts and received second-team all-Sky Em recognition.
Gaby Montes, Thurston, senior
Montes was a 5A all-state second-team selection last season, when she had six shutouts and scored four goals during her occasional forays in the midfield. She tore an ACL during basketball season but diligently stuck to her rehab program to return for her final soccer season, posting a clean sheet in her first start. “She has put in a ton of work to get to where she is right now and is playing some of the best soccer we’ve ever seen,” Colts coach Jessica Cardwell said.
Isabella Morrow, Sprague, junior
As a sophomore, Morrow anchored an Olympians back line that helped the program earn its first league championship and notch its first playoff win since 2007, earning Central Valley Conference goalkeeper of the year honors with five clean sheets.
Nyamma Nelson, West Linn, senior
The Northwestern University commit earned second-team all-Three Rivers League honors last season, which was highlighted by making 12 saves during regulation and overtime and scoring the winning penalty kick in a 6A state quarterfinal win over Jesuit that avenged the Lions’ loss to the Crusaders in the 2022 state final.
Matea Vernon, Forest Grove, senior
Vernon came to prominence when she was pressed into action as a sophomore in the first round of the 6A playoffs after starter Aleena Calvert was injured during overtime against Mountainside, making a critical save in the shootout victory. Last year was her first as the Vikings starter, and she made the all-Pacific Conference second team.
Kassidy Waibel, Barlow, senior
Waibel was the Mt. Hood Conference goalkeeper of the year last season, when she had seven shutouts for the Bruins. This year, she has one shutout and an 0.75 goals against average in starting the season 4-0. “We feel good with her back there,” Barlow coach Jay Jacobsen said. “She brings a lot of experience in goal and plays a really smart game. She’s really good in the air and is smart under pressure.”
Hannah Winans, Sandy, sophomore
If there’s anyone in the Mt. Hood Conference who might challenge Waibel for goalkeeper of the year honors, it could be Winans, who was the second-team all-MHC keeper as a sophomore. Pioneers coach Greg Pfleger called her “a strong leader and motivator who’s known for her commanding presence in goal and fearless approach,” which was evident when she kept playing after sustaining a black eye in Sandy’s opener this season.
