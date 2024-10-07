Top liberos and defensive specialists in Oregon high school volleyball
We're taking a position-by-position look at some of the best players in Oregon high school volleyball. This list focuses on the liberos and defensive specialists. After you read our list, let us know about any players you think should be added.
OREGON'S BEST LIBEROS AND DEFENSIVE SPECIALISTS
Avery Axmaker, South Salem, senior
Axmaker returned an improved serve receiver after a junior season in which she recorded 432 digs and 66 aces and made the all-Central Valley Conference second team. “She has developed a lot as a leader and stabilizing force in the back row this year,” Saxons coach Matt Leichty said.
Addy Azavedo, Jesuit, senior
Azavedo has been one of the state’s top liberos the past two seasons, moving up from the 6A all-state honorable mention list as a sophomore to the first team last year, when the University of Washington commit had a team-high 236 digs, 90 assists and 55 aces. “Addy is everywhere covering the floor,” Crusaders coach Teresa Zimmerlee said.
Brooke Braude, Bend, senior
Braude made the 5A all-state honorable mention list last season in helping the Lava Bears return to the state championship match. Bend coach Kristin Cooper called her “a strong leader both with her voice and ball control.”
Olive Clapp, Portland Christian, junior
Royals coach Denetia Chimuku was patiently awaiting the return of her all-Northwest League honorable mention libero from injuries that sidelined her for the first part of the season. Last year, she had 183 digs and 45 aces for the 2A state champions. “She is dedicated and shows up every day,” Chimuku said. “The team is excited for her return.”
Emma Comer, Oregon City, senior
Comer, an Eastern Oregon University commit, had 171 digs and served over 95% last season for the 6A runner-up Pioneers. “She is a clear communicator who works hard to help the team's defense,” Oregon City coach Erica Frafjord said.
Savannah Elster, Ashland, junior
Elster made the all-Midwestern League second team last season, and Grizzlies coach Tia Khachitphet recently moved her from playing the middle of the back row to left back, “which has made her more versatile, digging so much more and providing a good cover when our team is hitting,” Khachitphet explained. “Her serving has been a huge improvement since last season. She is now jump serving and is able to help us get on runs with her tough serving.”
Finley Evans, Pendleton, sophomore
Evans didn’t join the varsity squad until midway through last season but made such an impression as a freshman (96 digs, 17 aces) that Greater Oregon League coaches voted her to the all-GOL first team. “Finley is very quick, covers a lot of court and digs a ton of balls,” Pendleton coach Jodi Primus said.
Grady Heinle, Central Catholic, junior
Last year, Heinle played as an undersized outside hitter for the Rams, making the all-Mt. Hood Conference second team and recording the second-most kills and aces on the team. This year, coach Kealia Rosa moved her to her natural libero position, where she shined for her club team. “She is very smart and does not let her shortcomings keep her from being successful,” Rosa said. “We are excited to use all of her defensive skills to help our team.”
Monica Holder, Lakeridge, senior
Holder transferred across town from Lake Oswego before the start of her junior season and stepped into the setter role for the Pacers, earning second-team all-Three Rivers League honors. Lakeridge coach Kami Vermillion has her playing libero this year, “and she has shown her strength in these first few games in the libero jersey,” Vermillion said. “But I know that any time I need Monica to step in elsewhere, she will do so without hesitation. If needed, Monica can step in to run our offense as a setter or play a strong pin. She is the definition of a utility player that any coach would be lucky to have.”
Emily Krauss, Pleasant Hill, senior
Billies coach Jessica Crawford called Krauss “oftentimes our team’s unsung hero in matches and practice.” She was an all-Mountain Valley League honorable mention pick as a junior who had 341 digs, 90 assists and 55 aces. “She brings a level of focus and effort that is contagious, elevating her performance and the play of those around her,” Crawford added.
Ashlynn Komp, Scappoose, senior
Komp’s future is on the softball diamond, where she was a second-team 4A all-state utility player last season. She also shines on the volleyball court, earning first-team all-Cowapa League honors as a junior.
Mady Lebeck, Westview, sophomore
Lebeck flashed her potential as a freshman, when she had a team-high 165 digs and a 2.01 serve receive rating with 28 aces and 28 assists and made the all-Metro League third team. PrepDig.com rates her the state’s No. 4 prospect in the class of 2027. “She is a rock star,” Wildcats coach Janelle Brandt said. “She’s a super-scrappy back-row player and aggressive server. She’s very quick to get to that second ball when we need her to.”
Laney Lee, Taft, junior
Lee played libero for the Tigers the past two seasons, making the 3A all-state honorable mention list as a sophomore with 252 digs and a .996 serving percentage, but coach Boone Marker moved her to defensive specialist and outside hitter this year to take full advantage of her skill set. “Laney has a great vertical and ball control, and she has stepped into a hitting role this season,” Marker said.
Olivia Lyons, Warrenton, senior
Lyons received 3A all-state honorable mention last season, when the four-year starting libero had 452 digs (including a match-high 37 against Dayton). Lyons also is a state-placing pole vaulter.
Brooklyn Rapp, McMinnville, senior
Rapp played outside hitter for the Grizzlies out of necessity as a junior, making the all-Pacific Conference second team, but coach Taylor Peterson has moved her back to her natural libero position, where she'll play for Tennessee Tech after committing there over the summer.
Lucie Reynolds, Summit, senior
Reynolds proved to be a valuable presence in the back row for the Storm as a junior, making the all-Intermountain Conference second team with 170 digs, 32 assists, 22 aces and 13 kills. Summit coach Emily McMahon calls her “The General” for her work at libero, although she’ll occasionally set for the Storm. After Reynolds graduates, she’ll head to New Zealand, where she will continue her rugby career — she played for the Oregon all-star team at the Great Northwest Challenge in June.
Helen Schmitz, Silverton, senior
Schmitz moved from setter, where she was a second-team all-Mid-Willamette Conference selection last year (325 assists, 146 digs, 43 aces, 95% serving), to libero. She has committed to Pacific University in Forest Grove. “Helen is a team leader who has adjusted her game to fit the needs of our team,” Foxes coach Kirsten Barnes said. “She is a steady hand on the court and a key encourager who helps get the best out of the players around her.”
Elise Seals, Vale, senior
Seals not only was a 3A all-state honorable mention libero as a junior, but she teamed with younger sister Ellie in May to win the 4A/3A/2A/1A tennis doubles championship.
Jasmyn Spencer, Milwaukie, junior
Spencer moved up from the JV squad to become what Mustangs coach Carol York called “a game-changer” for the team from the back row. She suffered a hairline fracture in a pinky finger early in the season but has forged on, impressing York by being “very simple in her movements and reading the ball really well. She has earned her spot, for sure.”
Bailey Temple, Burns, sophomore
Temple has been around the Hilanders program since she was a kindergartener, tagging along with older sister Macy during her four seasons before inheriting the libero jersey from her last year. “Bailey was playing like a senior her freshman year,” Burns coach Paula Toney said of her second-team all-Eastern Oregon League libero. “She’s got a lot of ball control.”
Avi Trees, Nelson, junior
Trees is one of the youngest students in her class but plays well beyond her years, playing at 16U and 18U nationals this year with her club. She averaged 6.3 digs per set as a sophomore, making the all-Mt. Hood Conference second team. “She’s almost a year younger than most juniors, but her defense is just insane,” Hawks coach Lisa Flaherty-McBee said. “It’s just amazing to watch her all-out defend. Her ability to read the hands of our blockers, the shoulders of hitters, and the way she gets to the ball — whatever it takes, she’ll do it.”
Lia Wagner, Sherwood, senior
Wagner made the all-Pacific Conference second team last season, when she finished with 253 digs, 45 aces and a 1.99 serve receive rating.
