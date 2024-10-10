Top middle blockers in Oregon high school volleyball
We're taking a position-by-position look at some of the best players in Oregon high school volleyball. This list focuses on the middle blockers. After you read our list, let us know about any players you think should be added.
OREGON'S BEST MIDDLE BLOCKERS
Mayenabasi Akpan, South Medford, junior
Akpan will have a decision coming soon — whether to pursue basketball, where she was a standout post for the 6A state champion Panthers, or volleyball, where she was an honorable mention all-state selection with 471 kills, 42 blocks, 223 digs and 31 aces as a sophomore. “She is a force on both courts,” said her coach and mother, Robin Akpan. “She has great lateral movement and a nose for the ball in defense. She has a quick attack, hits a heavy ball and can get some air. Her progression this year is her backcourt digs; she gives us a consistent out-of-system attack from the back row.”
Maeve Albert, Valley Catholic, sophomore
Albert plays opposite all-state middle Willa Kayfes in the rotation, earning all-Lewis & Clark League recognition last season. Valiants coach Becky Kemper said “Maeve has come in this season with more confidence and is our lead blocker. She can bury some balls close to the 10-foot line. She is making people notice her.”
Natalie Baker, Clatskanie, senior
Baker played a huge role in getting the Chiefs to the 2A state playoffs last season, finishing with 212 kills, 39 blocks, 223 digs and 36 aces in making the all-Northwest League first team. Over the summer, she competed at the Australian Junior Volleyball Championships. “Natalie has turned into a great leader on the court and is playing with great confidence this year,” said her coach and mother, Amanda Baker. “Her serving has gotten tougher and more consistent.”
Taelyn Bentley, South Albany, senior
Bentley is one of the highest-profile transfers in the state, moving from Crescent Valley — where last season the University of South Florida commit had 204 kills (.445 hitting), 74 blocks and 51 aces for the two-time reigning 5A state champion Raiders in making the all-state second team — to the Mid-Willamette Conference rival RedHawks. South Albany coach Kaela Wehrman called Bentley “an incredible addition” to the program, adding that “Taelyn has a natural ability to raise the energy and competitive level in any environment she is a part of. She plays with a level of knowledge, court experience and aggression of someone who has spent years working hard to develop her skill set.”
Harry Berry, Milwaukie, senior
Berry is in their third season on the varsity after earning second-team all-Northwest Oregon Conference recognition as a junior with 53 blocks (40 solo), 136 kills and 24 aces, and Mustangs coach Carol York thinks they’re ready to challenge for player of the year honors. “They had never played volleyball until their freshman year, and they came in like a newborn giraffe learning how to walk,” York said. “They learned a lot that year, sucked it all in, and are serving spectacularly now.”
Cali Bitzer, Mazama, junior
Bitzer returned from a season-ending collarbone fracture as a freshman to lead the Vikings to a fifth-place finish at last year’s 4A state tournament, ending the season with 191 kills, 65 blocks, 112 digs and 30 aces. She won Skyline Conference player of the year honors and made the all-state first team.
Sophia Brandes, Wilsonville, senior
Brandes returned this year after suffering a season-ending injury in the Wildcats’ third match in 2023. She will split time between middle blocker (where she started last year) and right-side hitter as she continues her recovery, with Wilsonville coach Scott Thompson limiting what he asks of her for now. “If her recovery progresses quickly, look for her to be an impact player with her athleticism and blocking ability,” Thompson said.
Katie Brewer, Centennial, senior
Brewer made the 5A all-state honorable mention list last season, when she had 368 kills, 85 blocks, 278 digs and 80 aces. She committed to Portland State.
Avery Brown, Pendleton, junior
Brown plays volleyball year-round, going straight from high school to club to beach volleyball. Last year, she was a first-team all-Greater Oregon League selection, finishing with 193 kills and 36 blocks. “She is very committed to this sport and in her development,” Buckaroos coach Jodi Primus said. “We will be relying heavily this year on her strong block, quick approach and powerful swing.”
Lillimae Brumble, Crook County, junior
Brumble made the all-Tri-Valley Conference second team last season, finishing with 252 kills, 59 blocks, 51 digs and 38 aces. Through 45 sets this year, she had 37 blocks during the Cowgirls’ 16-4 start.
Brooklyn Butler, South Salem, senior
Butler, a second-team all-Central Valley Conference honoree last season with 95 kills and 62 blocks, will head to Linn-Benton Community College next year. Saxons coach Matt Leichty said Butler “has improved a lot offensively and continues to be a strong presence as a blocker. We’re looking forward to getting a lot more offensive production from Brooklyn this year.”
Lainey Day, Nelson, junior
Day is a two-sport standout for the Hawks, making the all-Mt. Hood Conference first team in volleyball and basketball and sporting several college offers in the latter. She had 60 kills (.443 hitting) and 11 blocks in Nelson’s first 11 matches this season, with coach Lisa Flaherty-McBee gushing how “she looks amazing — fast, explosive, very focused. Her slide is terminal, and she’s hitting the ball really clean, playing an all-around game.”
Joya Euhus, Santiam Christian, senior
Euhus plays mostly outside for the Eagles but also can play the middle. She made the 3A all-state first team last season, finishing with 353 kills, 71 aces, 170 digs and 22 blocks. She has committed to Houston Christian University, where her fluency in Spanish and love of cooking will come in handy. “She’s the hardest-working one in our gym and is an excellent leader,” Santiam Christian coach Kelli Fitzpatrick said.
Anna Gladwin, McDaniel, senior
Gladwin last year earned all-PIL honorable mention as an outside hitter, where Mountain Lions coach Kyla Henry said “she killed it, but we had to move her to middle this year. She is an amazing leader for the team.”
Alexa Gugliotta, Crater, senior
Gugliotta received Midwestern League player of the year and first-team 5A all-state honors for the Comets (fifth at state) last season, just the start of a fantastic school year that also included playing on the state runner-up girls basketball team and starring at the USA Volleyball national tournament for her Rise Volleyball Club team.
Ella Haury, Silverton, junior
Haury is the younger sister of University of Washington setter Alexis Haury. Ella plays the middle for the Foxes, earning all-Mid-Willamette Conference honorable mention last year with 101 kills and 23 aces. “Ella is a powerful hitter that has become quicker and more aware of the action on the court,” Silverton coach Kirsten Barnes said. “She has been getting lots of touches in the middle, and we look for her to have a great season.”
Addison Herber, Western Christian, sophomore
Herber is one of three sisters who last year helped the Pioneers reach the 2A state tournament for the first time in school history, splitting time between middle blocker and setter and earning first-team all-state honors with 426 kills, 379 digs, 85 aces, 67 blocks and 111 assists.
Caitlyn Horrell, Burns, senior
Horrell returned after sitting out her junior season following two standout years for the 2021 3A state champions and the runners-up in 2022, when she had 280 kills and 80 blocks.
Addison Johanson, Portland Christian, sophomore
Johanson was a second-team 2A all-state selection as a freshman, finishing with 190 kills, 58 blocks, 58 digs and 27 aces for the state-champion Royals. “Addison continues to be a wall in the front row,” Portland Christian coach Denetia Chimuku said. “She has worked on her execution in the offseason and has range across the net.”
Willa Kayfes, Valley Catholic, senior
Kayfes was slotted to be an outside hitter for the Valiants last season before an injury forced coach Becky Kemper to move her to the middle, “and she just became dominant in the middle with her offense and blocking,” Kemper said. Kayfes finished with 140 kills (.266 hitting), 22 blocks and 125 digs and made the 3A all-state second team. “Her goofiness keeps our team loose and having fun in every practice and match,” Kemper added.
Jacie Madden, Klamath Union, senior
Madden has fought through minor injuries throughout her time with the Pelicans, making the all-Skyline Conference first team last season with 157 kills (.245 hitting) and 57 blocks. “She has put in the work year-round to prepare for her final season,” Klamath Union coach Faryn Knight said. “We’re looking forward to how she will show out this season.”
Olie Madsen, Westview, senior
Madsen was a key player for the Wildcats two years ago when they finished fifth at the 6A state tournament, but she missed last season with a back injury that required surgery in December. After undergoing extensive rehab, she’s back this season and already having an impact for coach Janelle Brandt. “She is going to be an essential part of the offense,” Brandt said.
Olivia Olsen, Lakeridge, junior
Olsen led the Pacers in kill percentage last season and has developed into their most reliable hitter, coach Kami Vermillion said of her all-Three Rivers League honorable mention selection. “As a middle, she is incredibly versatile and can move the ball wherever she needs to based on the defense across the net,” Vermillion said. “Although she appears undersized on paper (she’s listed at 5-foot-9), her vertical and reach propels her far beyond the abilities of any other middle in the TRL.”
Malia Parker, Central Catholic, senior
Parker fought through injuries last season to make the all-Mt. Hood Conference second team, finishing with the second-most blocks and third-most kills on the team. She is a four-year varsity player Rams coach Kealia Rosa described as “explosive and dynamic and will be a big part of our offense this season.”
Audra Rose, St. Paul, senior
Rose has been an integral part of the Buckaroos’ success the past three seasons, during which they’ve reached the 1A state final twice and placed third when she was a sophomore. Last year, she finished with 558 kills, 59 blocks, 112 digs and 85 aces and made the all-state first team. In her first 12 matches this season, the Seattle Pacific commit had 196 kills, 28 blocks and 112 digs. “She has definitely become a mature and strong leader this year,” St. Paul coach Les Hiller said. “She now plays all around and is the leader in passing, hitting and blocking stats.”
Ava Roundy, Marist Catholic, senior
Roundy got lost amidst the Spartans’ bevy of talented hitters on the outside last season, but her value wasn’t lost on coach Shari Pimental during their 4A state championship run, when the Grand Canyon University commit had 140 kills and 45 blocks. “Avy’s hitting and being an offensive weapon for us have improved greatly,” Pimental said. “She is one of our go-to players, not to mention she puts up a big block.”
Hayley Schaaf, Catlin Gabel, junior
Schaaf has committed to Northwestern University, where the 3A all-state honorable mention pick will fit right in. As a sophomore, she had 336 kills (.267 hitting), 53 blocks, 165 digs and 60 aces with a 1.74 serve receiving rating. “Hayley has come back with a fire in her eye and her arm,” Eagles coach Jeannette Lee said. “She’s swinging higher and harder and wants to put the team on her back. I also think she's going to make a bigger impact from the back row and service line, as this will be her second season playing all six rotations.”
Carlie Shields, Bend, senior
Shields has taken on a bigger role in the Lava Bears offense after the graduation of Intermountain Conference player of the year Chloe LeLuge. “Carlie is a player that used her offseason to become a stronger hitter,” Bend coach Kristin Cooper said of the all-IMC honorable mention pick. “She can put balls away all across the net, and it is our intention to use her diverse hitting abilities in our offense.”
Steel Sinai, Westview, senior
Sinai got her first taste of varsity ball when Wildcats coach Janelle Brandt called her up for the 6A playoffs two years ago, when they placed fifth at the state tournament. She had a solid junior season (70 kills, 15 blocks in Metro League play) in earning third-team all-league honors, but it was during the club season that she showed substantial improvement — to the point where she committed to Temple University. “She’s just a lot more consistent in her position and gotten a lot more aggressive,” Brandt said.
Makena VandenBos, Bend, junior
VandenBos transferred to the Lava Bears in the offseason, and coach Kristin Cooper planned to move her around the net to take advantage of her athleticism in the middle. “She also puts up a good block against opposing hitters,” Cooper said.
Aubree Weisner, Trinity Lutheran, senior
Weisner was an all-Mountain Valley League honorable mention selection last season with 166 kills, 68 blocks and 19 aces. She’ll play an even bigger role after the graduation of Ava Elliott.
Chase Zanon, Catlin Gabel, freshman
Zanon is one of the elite freshmen in the state and “has a cannon of an arm and so much joy in her game,” Eagles coach Jeannette Lee said. “Beyond her physical talent, Chase is a competitor. We’ve been going through a bit of a learning curve in a new-to-her system, but she is a student of the game, asking a lot of great questions and working hard through every opportunity.”
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App