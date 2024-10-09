Top midfielders in Oregon high school boys soccer
We’re taking a position-by-position look at some of the best players in Oregon high school boys soccer. This list focuses on the midfielders. After you read our list, let us know about any players you think should be added.
OREGON’S BEST BOYS MIDFIELDERS
Diego Alvarado Roldan, Glencoe, senior
Roldan has a knack for delivering clutch goals for the Crimson Tide, leading the team in winning goals last season, when he made the all-Pacific Conference second team. Glencoe coach Tom Stephens called him “the glue in the middle of the park,” adding that being “a great distributor of the ball as well as having the ability to transition the game from defense to offense make him a vital piece of the team chemistry.”
Alex Atkerson, Marist Catholic, senior
Atkerson, a second-team 4A all-state selection last year, had six goals and eight assists in 16 games. Spartans coach Jonathan Fechtel planned to play him more centrally this season “to distribute and shoot within our attack. I’ve seen a big increase in his confidence this year and in our first few games.”
Tim Bell, Scappoose, sophomore
Bell rebounded from getting cut from his club’s top team right before entering high school to have a banner first season at Scappoose, making the all-Cowapa League first team.
Luis Caballero Uhtoff, Ashland, junior
Grizzlies coach Abdiaziz Guled called Caballero Uhtoff “the backbone of our team” for his ability to create scoring opportunities — he had 12 assists and four goals last season in earning first-team all-Midwestern League honors. “He is a one-of-a-kind player that loves to give assists to his teammates,” Guled said. “He defends very well and has a great understanding of the game.”
Luis Camacho, McNary, senior
Camacho was a 5A all-state second-team defensive midfielder at McKay the past two seasons, helping the Royal Scots win the 2022 state title. He transferred to join the Celtics this year.
Everett Caspell, Tualatin, senior
Caspell moved from center back, where he had five assists as a junior and made the all-Three Rivers League second team, to a central defensive midfielder role this season. In the Timberwolves’ first two games, he notched a goal and two assists. “Everett is a leader for our team,” Tualatin coach Ryan Hyatt said. “He can do a little bit of everything on the field. He has a great understanding of the game, and I think he's become more confident with his game, which in return shows in his performances.”
Diego Cruz, North Salem, junior
Vikings coach Moises Mendoza has known Cruz since Cruz was 6 and would tag along with his older brother to soccer practices, and even then, Cruz made it known he wanted to play for Mendoza one day. That day came last season, when he shined as a center attacking midfielder, scoring five goals with eight assists and making the all-Central Valley Conference second team. Cruz approached Mendoza before this season, telling him, “Coach, I’m ready to be a captain,” and Mendoza readily agreed. “He demonstrated to me that he is ready to lead the team,” Mendoza said. “He is uniquely talented and has the work ethic of someone that is trying their best to make the team.”
Max David, Santiam Christian, senior
David was a first-team all-Mountain Valley League selection last season and provides a security blanket of sorts for first-year Eagles coach Neil Schweitzer, who called David “an anchor within the squad.”
Sarp Erdem, Lakeridge, junior
Erdem joined the defending 6A state champion Pacers after starting for Riverdale his first two seasons, making the 3A/2A/1A all-state honorable mention list both years.
Kyle Fitzpatrick, Thurston, senior
Fitzpatrick moved to central defensive midfielder this season after making the all-Midwestern League second team at center back last year. “He’s a brilliant player with excellent vision and great distribution of the ball,” Colts coach Jake Bonnett said.
Christian Gonzalez, Cottage Grove, senior
Gonzalez was a second-team all-Sky Em selection last season, recording a goal and four assists — including one in the Lions’ 2-1 loss to Newport in the 4A state final.
Pablo Guevara, Lincoln, senior
Guevara, a second-team all-PIL selection last year with four goals and seven assists, got off to a hot start this season with two goals and two assists in the Cardinals’ first two games — which comes as no surprise to coach Brandon McNeil. “Pablo’s creativity, game understanding and positional awareness allow him to put his imprints on every game he plays,” McNeil said.
Jesus Gutierrez, Madras, junior
Gutierrez plays central defensive midfielder for the White Buffaloes, and he made the all-Tri-Valley Conference team last season. Madras coach Scott Jividen praises Gutierrez’s ability to “control the midfield and show his dominance in defense, being the first to shut down our opponent’s attack and leading our transitions moving up the field.”
Oliver Hamilton, Oregon City, senior
Hamilton, a second-team all-Three Rivers League selection last year, sustained an injury just before this season started, leaving Pioneers coach Zachary Obiero eagerly awaiting his return. “His impact will be big upon his return,” Obiero said.
Tobias Karl, Oregon Episcopal, senior
Aardvarks coach James Nolan marvels at Karl’s “ability to maneuver through tight spaces with ease and glide effortlessly across the pitch,” accentuating the second-team all-Lewis & Clark Conference selection’s impact in the team’s attack. He had seven goal contributions in the first two weeks this season as he weighs his college options, but “regardless of his decision, his leadership qualities on the field are undeniable,” Nolan said.
Gabe Lachman, Summit, senior
Lachman thrived as a center back for the 5A state champion Storm last year, playing every minute of every game and making the all-Intermountain Conference second team. He chipped in six goals and three assists. Summit coach Tom Bunnell moved him to the midfield this season, and in their first three games, he had a hat trick against Jesuit among his four goals and two assists. “He is one of the most committed players I have ever coached,” Bunnell said.
Julian Lara, Hood River Valley, senior
Lara, a second-team 5A all-state selection, scored 16 goals last season to help the Eagles reach the state championship game for the first time since 2015.
Ivan Lopez, Ontario, sophomore
Lopez had an instant impact in his first season with the Tigers, seizing a playmaker role in central midfield and earning first-team all-Greater Oregon League honors as a freshman. He was named a co-captain this year.
Nano Martinez, Thurston, senior
Martinez is in his fourth season as a starter at central attacking midfielder, and he occasionally moves to striker. Colts coach Jake Bonnett said the first-team all-Midwestern League selection “is a threat any time he has the ball at his feet.”
Jose Mondesi-Munoz, North Medford, junior
Mondesi-Munoz transferred to North Medford after starring last season at St. Mary’s (Medford), where he was a second-team 3A/2A/1A all-state selection.
Enzo Morse, Lakeridge, senior
Morse played behind 6A player of the year Rafa Loyo and all-state second-teamer Rollo Van Driesche last season, but with both having graduated, the Pacers will depend on Morse to hold down the middle of the field this fall.
Sammy Quesada, Western Christian, junior
Quesada is one of the premier center midfielders in the small-school ranks, earning 3A/2A/1A all-state honorable mention as a sophomore, when he had five goals and three assists. Pioneers coach Andy Tyssen noted how “Sammy has more confidence and control of the ball this year. He does a great job attacking and distributing the ball to his teammates.”
Tristan Peia, West Linn, junior
Peia, a three-year varsity player for the Lions, improved from a second-team all-Three Rivers League selection as a sophomore to making the ECNL All-Northwest Conference second team in the summer.
Alex Peterman, Marist Catholic, senior
Peterman excelled as a defender last season, making the all-Sky Em second team, but Spartans coach Jonathan Fechtel moved him to the center of the pitch to team with Alex Atkerson as a dynamic midfield duo. “I am looking forward to seeing him drive the attack but also shore up the defense,” Fechtel said.
Eamon Pierce, Wells, junior
Pierce has started for the Guardians since his freshman season, moving from center back (where he was a second-team all-PIL selection in 2023) to midfielder this year. He scored his first high school goal in the team’s season opener.
Brady Pratt, Creswell, junior
Pratt finished among the state leaders in goals (17) and assists (20) last season and received 3A/2A/1A all-state honorable mention.
Bryson Quintero, Lake Oswego, senior
Quintero solidified his hold on a central midfield spot last season, making the all-Three Rivers League first team. His creativity in the middle of the attack was on display in the Lakers’ season opener this year, when he assisted on two goals.
Keyvi Rocha-Alonso, Blanchet Catholic, senior
Cavaliers coach Zach Ramirez called Rocha-Alonso, a second-team 3A/2A/1A all-state selection last year with nine goals and two assists, “the hardest worker on the team. He continues to lead the team on and off the field.”
KP Roskowski, Summit, senior
Roskowski battled through injuries last year, playing in about half of the Storm’s games but recording nine goal contributions (six goals, three assists) for the 5A state champions. This season against Jesuit, he scored what Summit coach Tom Bunnell called “the best goal I have ever seen in 40 years of coaching — and that is not an exaggeration. He’s an extremely crafty midfielder who can change a game in a second.”
Jonathan Ruiz, McNary, senior
Ruiz won player of the year honors in the Central Valley Conference last season and earned first-team 6A all-state recognition after leading the Celtics to a second consecutive CVC championship.
Vala Saghafi, Jesuit, sophomore
Saghafi made a seamless transition from the Timbers Academy to high school soccer last year at La Salle Prep, scoring 18 goals with a team-high 24 assists before transferring across town to join the 6A runner-up Crusaders. “The sky's the limit with Vala — great skills, great distributor and great finisher,” Jesuit coach Geoff Skipper said.
Grant Sasaki, Jesuit, senior
Saghafi will team with Sasaki, one of the few returning leaders from last year’s 6A state runner-up who scored two goals as a junior. “A great leader on the field,” Crusaders coach Geoff Skipper said. “Grant is our anchor in the midfield. He can attack and defend well.”
Tomas Serrano, South Eugene, senior
The Chilean native has started every game for the Axe since arriving on campus three years ago. He made the 6A all-state second team last season.
Kevin Sorcia-Santamaria, Westview, senior
Sorcia-Santamaria transferred to the Wildcats program last season, and he made the all-Metro League honorable mention list. “He shows promise to be a positive player,” Westview coach Jon Fresh said.
Rogelio Soto-Cruz, Cottage Grove, senior
Soto-Cruz helped lead the Lions to the 4A state final last season, scoring 12 goals with four assists before being voted to the all-state first team.
Quentin Torbert, La Salle Prep, senior
Last season at Barlow, Torbert drew the attention of several Division II schools for his versatility — he can play striker, center midfielder or center back, where he moved for his final four games and made the all-Mt. Hood Conference second team. He transferred to La Salle Prep this year and scored a goal in the Falcons’ 3-0 win over Lakeridge. “He’s an outstanding player who is impactful at forward, central mid or central defender,” La Salle Prep coach Monty Hawkins said.
Adrian Vidican, Westside Christian, junior
Vidican helped the Eagles reach their first 3A/2A/1A state final last season, scoring 14 goals with nine assists and earning first-team all-state honors.
Eli Walker, Banks, senior
The four-year starter and three-year captain “is the glue in the middle of our structure,” Banks coach Jimmy Bogroff said, adding that the first-team all-Cowapa League selection “contributes beyond the measured stats of the game. He is a ‘hockey-assist’ guy with the vision to see the field and find players as a playmaker, and this often leads to the pass that leads to the pass that scores.”
Keiger Young, Ridgeview, senior
Young was a second-team all-Intermountain Conference selection last season, scoring four goals and serving as a role model for a young squad, Ravens coach Derek Brenner said. “His biggest improvement this year has been in finding half spaces where he can be aggressive and go to goal,” Brenner added.
