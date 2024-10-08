Top midfielders in Oregon high school girls soccer
We're taking a position-by-position look at some of the best players in Oregon high school girls soccer. This list focuses on the midfielders. After you read our list, let us know about any players you think should be added.
OREGON'S BEST GIRLS MIDFIELDERS
Abby Austin, Caldera, senior
Austin, an all-Intermountain Conference second-team selection as a junior, made the 2024 ODP West Region team and recently committed to Westminster University in Utah.
Kelsea Bomke, Mountain View senior
Cougars coach Madison Shore can use Bomke, a second-team all-Intermountain Conference pick with four goals and five assists last season, as an outside wing or back, calling her “a key player that allows us to get forward fast. Her grit and determination are pivotal in setting the tone of our team, and we are excited to see what she accomplishes during her senior season.”
Ragan Brady, Gladstone, junior
With the scoring talent the Gladiators possess, Brady was the facilitator of the group last season, assisting on 11 goals and scoring six in earning second-team all-Tri-Valley Conference honors. “Ragan can play any position on the field well, which makes her very dangerous against playoff-caliber teams,” Gladstone coach Anna Heuberger said.
Ella Braunger, Marist Catholic, senior
Braunger plays holding midfield for the Spartans, anchoring a unit that posted 12 shutouts last year and chipping in 15 goal contributions (three goals, 12 assists) in earning first-team 4A all-state honors. “As a player on the pitch, when it comes to physicality, successful tackles and winning possession, no one is better than Ella,” Marist Catholic coach Stefan Schroffner said. “She has elite quickness, work ethic and a relentless style that will grind opponents down.”
Olivia Bunke, Banks, sophomore
Bunke followed a freshman season in which she scored 11 goals (including two winners) with three assists in earning 3A/2A/1A all-state honorable mention by joining the Thorns Academy ECNL team. Banks coach Oscar Munoz can see the difference in her play — and not just in the six goals she scored in the first four games this year. “Her club experience is critical for our game and brings out the best physical and mental game for her,” Munoz said. “She is our balance between attack and defense.”
Payton Buschelman, North Eugene, sophomore
Buschelman was one of the state's top freshmen last year, earning 5A first-team all-state honors with 13 goals and 13 assists to help lift the Highlanders to the state championship match. She followed this season by recording a hat trick in their opening jamboree and notching a goal and two assists in North Eugene's first three games.
RyAne Bustamante, Roseburg, senior
Bustamante swings between the midfield and one of the forward positions, recording five goals and three assists last year in making the all-Southwest Conference second team. “RyAne's technical ability and tenacious style of play can wreak havoc on her opponents,” Roseburg coach Janelle Newton said. “She's crafty and quick and has a nose for the ball, combines well with teammates, and is a key playmaker for us in the attack.”
Paige Comerford, North Marion, junior
Huskies coach Ben Bonser praised how Comerford, a second-team all-Oregon West Conference pick with seven goals and five assists last year, “is picking up where she left off. She will be an important player in the midfield on both sides of the ball.”
Diana Correa, Hillsboro, senior
Correa scored a team-high 20 goals in her third season as a starter for the Spartans, making the 5A all-state second team.
Grace Coston, Sherwood, senior
Coston has an array of interests (snowboarding, baking, mountain biking, hiking), but the Seattle Pacific University commit’s passion is on the soccer pitch, where as a holding midfielder last year, she had two goals and two assists. Bowmen coach Karl Granlund said he plans to use her in a more attacking role within the midfield this season, adding that “she’s learned to play out of pressure more quickly and play with her eyes up more.”
Malin Deckert, Beaverton, junior
Deckert, a second-team all-Metro League selection last year, and her twin sister Amara anchor the middle of the Beavers attack, with Malin scoring a hat trick in their season opener. “She's a great leader, very vocal and very quick,” Beaverton coach Chelsey Evans said.
Johi Diaz, West Salem, junior
Titans coach Kaylyn Okerstrom is equally comfortable starting Diaz as a defensive or attacking center midfielder, where she earned first-team all-Central Valley Conference honors last season. “This versatility allows her to assist the team depending on the situation,” Okerstrom said. “Her ability to win the ball and distribute proficiently makes her an important player in our midfield.”
Kate Dickson, Junction City, senior
Dickson pulls double duty in the fall for the Tigers, making the all-Sky Em second team with four goals and three assists in the midfield and running on the cross country team that placed third at the OSAA 4A state meet last year. “Kate is a great leader for us,” Junction City coach Dennis Larson said. “Her ability to combine with her teammates makes her a valuable asset for us that makes players around her better.”
Natalia Elias, The Dalles, junior
Elias was a first-team all-Tri-Valley Conference selection last season, when she had four goals and six assists. Riverhawks coach Colby Tonn described her as “a vocal player who is strong on defense and does a good job of starting the attack and scoring goals, even from sitting deep.”
Rowan Evans, La Grande, junior
As a sophomore, Evans teamed with standout striker Paige Allen to form a potent 1-2 punch in the attack for the Tigers, scoring 12 goals and making the all-Greater Oregon League first team. La Grande coach Chris Gianandrea said Evans set a goal this year of improving upon her three assists and reaching double digits.
Megan Gingerich, Canby, sophomore
Gingerich played more of a holding midfielder role for the Cougars as a freshman, scoring five goals with six assists and making the all-Northwest Oregon Conference second team. Canby coach Dallas Hill moved her to a more attacking role this season, adding that “her dynamic movements and aggressiveness have proven beneficial to us in the final third.”
Lilyana Gonzalez, The Dalles, sophomore
Gonzalez was a dynamic central midfielder for the Riverhawks as a freshman, scoring nine goals with three assists in making the all-Tri-Valley Conference second team. “She is strong defensively and when she wins the ball, does a great job of possessing and starting the attack,” The Dalles coach Colby Tonn said. “She stays focused and doesn’t give up.”
Adele Gregory, Newberg, junior
Gregory earned second-team all-Pacific Conference honors last season for the Tigers not for putting up prolific numbers, but for what coach Carlos Villarroel called “her ability in the midfield to possess the ball. There’s not a lot of flash, but on the field, she just looks so fluid. She puts it all out there.”
Mya Haarsma, Amity, senior
Haarsma scored 20 goals for the Warriors last season, making the 3A/2A/1A all-state honorable mention list for the second year in a row.
Jolie Harada, Thurston, junior
Harada (two goals, two assists in 2023) might technically be a central defensive midfielder, but Colts coach Jessica Cardwell pointed out that her second-team all-Midwestern Leaguer “plays a little bit of everything in our midfield. She is a strong presence and is good at winning the ball out of the air and stopping forward movement.”
Alana Hill, Catlin Gabel, sophomore
Hill’s 22 assists last season moved her to a tie for sixth on the state’s all-time single-season list, and she tallied 12 goals in earning 3A/2A/1A all-state first-team honors as a freshman. Over the summer, she made the ECNL U15 Northwest all-Conference team playing for Northwest Elite FC. “Her vision is elite, as is her finishing,” Eagles coach Chris Dorough said. “She is the engine of the Eagle machine. Despite her young age, she is a complete soccer player.”
Makennah Hobbs, North Eugene, senior
Hobbs played every minute of her freshman and sophomore seasons for the Highlanders, making the all-Midwestern League team each year, before missing last season because of an ACL injury. “She provides a huge leadership piece for us,” North Eugene coach Brandy Wormdahl said. “She looks forward to returning and having a big impact for us moving forward.”
Marley Hunter, Grant, senior
Hunter played on the Generals backline last season in helping them win the 6A state title, but coach Manolis Tjuanakis moved the Chicago State commit to the midfield this year. “Marley has very good field vision and distribution,” Tjuanakis said.
Riley Jeffries, Jesuit, senior
Jeffries’ contributions might get missed amidst all the talent the Crusaders possess, but the four-year starter and Denver University commit is one of coach Steve Fennah’s most valuable players. “She will be a force in the midfield for us,” he said.
Kylee Jerome, Caldera, senior
The reigning Intermountain Conference player of the year and first-team 5A all-state selection led the Wolfpack last season to their first appearance in the state semifinals.
Sloane Jockin, Cleveland, junior
Jockin was an under-the-radar player for the 6A runner-up Warriors last season, when she earned all-PIL honorable mention. Cleveland coach Douglas Diller described her as “a consistent player that controls the pace of the game. She is very good under pressure and is able to make connecting passes to help break lines.”
Kendel Johnson, Canby, senior
Johnson, a first-team all-Northwest Oregon Conference selection with 10 goals and five assists last season, has committed to the University of Montana.
Julia Joseph, Lake Oswego, senior
The daughter of former Timbers interim coach Miles Joseph and younger sister of Indiana University midfielder Noah Joseph will join Noah in the Big Ten Conference next season after committing to Rutgers.
Elly Kokkeler, Junction City, senior
Kokkeler has come into her own the past couple of seasons for the Tigers, making the all-Sky Em League second team last year, when she had 10 goals with five assists. “Elly has developed into one of our top players and is our leader on the field,” Junction City coach Dennis Larson said. “Her ability to create chances is what really drives the work of her teammates.”
Emorie Loewen, West Salem, senior
Loewen made the all-Central Valley Conference first team last year as a defensive-minded midfielder who had two assists, and Titans coach Kaylyn Okerstrom praised how this season, “Emorie has improved her ability to support our buildout play from the defensive line. She can distribute dangerous passes into and out from our defensive third.”
Kasia Lopez, Clackamas, junior
Lopez plays on the wing for the Cavaliers, and the second-year captain made the all-Mt. Hood Conference first team as a sophomore.
Kaitlyn MacLennan, Jesuit, senior
MacLennan is a Cal Poly San Luis Obispo commit who injured a knee during the club season. Crusaders coach Steve Fennah hopes she can return in late October in time for the 6A state playoffs.
Sophia Mapes, Century, junior
Mapes is a natural midfielder who moved to center back after injuries decimated the Jaguars backline last year, earning second-team all-Pacific Conference honors at her temporary position.
Paige Nakada, Grant, senior
Nakada scored 10 goals as a central midfielder and was one of the leaders of a Generals defense that posted 11 shutouts last year during their 6A state championship season. The University of San Francisco commit was a U17 second-team ECNL All-Northwest Conference selection in the summer.
Jayne Neal, Central Linn, junior
Neal splits time between the soccer pitch and the cross country trails in the fall, finishing as the Cobras’ top runner at last year's 3A/2A/1A state meet and making the all-state honorable mention list for her work in the midfield (four goals, 16 assists as a sophomore). “She is doing well in being one of the leaders in the group and well set in making that next big leap in momentum that the program has,” Central Linn coach Robert Arteaga said.
Adie Nisly, Amity, junior
Nisly and twin sister Eliza were the top two scorers for the Warriors last season, with Adie finding the back of the net 22 times and joining Eliza on the 3A/2A/1A all-state first team.
Wynn Pistole, Ashland, sophomore
Pistole made her mark as a freshman for the Grizzlies, scoring 13 goals with 15 assists and receiving first-team all-Midwestern League honors. Ashland coach Marie Caballero Uhtoff called her “a technical player who has a relentless work ethic. When I arrive early to the field before 6 a.m. practices, I see Wynn on the field in the dark by herself, ready to play. She has tactical awareness, speed and a strong, accurate shot on goal. She can anchor a defense or lead the team in scoring.”
Braelyn Robertson, Barlow, junior
Robertson got off to a strong start, scoring goals in each of the Bruins’ first two games after a breakthrough sophomore season in which she earned first-team all-Mt. Hood Conference honors. “Braelyn is our engine in the midfield,” Barlow coach Jay Jacobsen said. “She has really good vision and a feel for the game.”
Macy Rodriguez, Ontario, senior
As a junior, Rodriguez finished second on the Tigers with 19 goals to Greater Oregon League player of the year Itzel Hernandez’s 22 and joined Hernandez on the all-GOL first team.
Hannah Rommes, Hidden Valley, senior
Rommes helped lead the Mustangs to the 4A state semifinals last season, scoring 13 goals with eight assists in earning second-team all-state recognition. Hidden Valley coach Dennis Hart described her as “a brilliant player and person since she started as a freshman. Her effort and energy has made her a human highlight film where she has been on the successful end of some of the most amazing plays I've seen as a soccer coach.”
Mia Sena, St. Mary's Academy, senior
Sena is the straw that stirs the drink for the Blues attack, scoring goals from distance as a 2023 second-team all-Three Rivers League selection. She had a hat trick in 20 minutes in their jamboree this year.
Hanna Slama, Jesuit, senior
Crusaders coach Steve Fennah described Slama as a high-energy four-year starter in the midfield. She made the all-Metro League second team as a junior.
Macy Taylor, Thurston, senior
Taylor made the 5A all-state second team last season, scoring 13 goals with four assists. “Macy is a force on the field,” Colts coach Jessica Cardwell said. “She can play any position on the field and has already this year. Her work rate is incredibly high, she is strong, and she has grit and determination.”
Kensley Tegman, Cascade, sophomore
Tegman bounced between attacking midfielder and forward for the Cougars last season, leading the team with 18 goals and 11 assists and making the all-Oregon West Conference first team.
Caitlyn Turner, Sunset, senior
Turner made the all-Metro League first team last season and recently committed to play for Cal Lutheran.
Vanessa Valenzuela, North Marion, senior
Valenzuela wasn’t a prolific goal contributor for the 4A state champion Huskies last year (five goals, three assists), but the first-team all-state central midfielder’s value comes in giving them “that steady presence in the midfield that helps facilitate our attack and spearhead our defense,” coach Ben Bonser said.
Kayla Vera, Four Rivers, senior
Vera closed the 2023 season on a scoring tear for the Falcons, finishing with 13 goals and making the 3A/2A/1A all-state honorable mention list. The right-center midfielder picked up where she left off this year, scoring five goals in two games before sustaining a minor thigh strain. “I feel this year, she is really motivated and ready,” Four Rivers coach Marcus Zacarias said.
Tegan Waters, Wilsonville, senior
Wildcats coach Alex Boehm described Waters as having “all the instinct, physicality and technical skill a great 6 requires.” The second-team all-Northwest Oregon Conference holding midfielder finished last season with a goal and seven assists for the 5A state champions.
Grace Weaver Morris, Clackamas, junior
Weaver Morris was a second-team all-Mt. Hood Conference center midfielder last season, and while she’s in just her third year of high school, she has accelerated her academics so much that she will graduate next spring.
Kendal Yazzolino, Ashland, sophomore
Yazzolino had 36 goals with nine assists for St. Mary’s (Medford) as a freshman, making the 3A/2A/1A all-state second team before transferring to nearby Ashland, where coach Marie Caballero Uhtoff said she has shown “a drive to continue her success scoring goals and leading the offense. She has a fierceness on the field that pushes her to work hard to get the ball and then keep possession of it. And she has fit in seamlessly with her new teammates, which shows her adaptability on and off the field.”
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App