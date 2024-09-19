Top outside hitters in Oregon high school volleyball
We’re taking a position-by-position look at some of the best players in Oregon high school volleyball. This list focuses on the outside hitters. After you read our list, let us know about any players you think should be added.
OREGON’S BEST OUTSIDE HITTERS
Madi Andrews, Nelson, junior
Andrews stamped herself as one of the state’s best players as a freshman, earning 6A all-state honorable mention in helping the Hawks reach the state semifinals. She made the all-state second team last fall, committed to Michigan State in the summer and has led Nelson to a 10-1 start with 103 kills (.371 hitting), 23 aces and 37 digs. “She makes things look so easy,” Hawks coach Lisa Flaherty-McBee said. “But she’s always working to improve. She only gets better and better.”
Alyssa Baird, Portland Christian, senior
Baird was a key player in the Royals’ run to the 2A state championship last season, winning Northwest League player of the year and first-team all-state honors and finishing with 267 kills, 172 digs and 42 aces. “Alyssa continues to be an anchor and leader on our team,” Portland Christian coach Denetia Chimuku said. “She is consistent and a powerhouse on the outside.”
Ellie Bartel, Crosshill Christian, junior
As a sophomore, Bartel received 1A all-state honorable mention in helping the Eagles advance to the state tournament, finishing with 239 kills, 172 digs, 53 aces (.944 serving) and a 1.84 serve receive rating. “Ellie is the ultimate team player,” Crosshill Christian coach Julie Bennett said. “She works hard in games and practices and is a great example of communication and hard work.”
Mylee Blake, West Albany, senior
Blake, a second-team all-Mid-Willamette Conference selection and University of Montana commit, had 285 kills (.276 hitting), 31 blocks, 293 digs and 31 aces as a junior.
Emma Brewer, Salem Academy, junior
The 6-foot-1 University of San Diego commit led Oregon last season with 752 kills and had 441 digs for the Crusaders, earning 2A player of the year honors and leading her team to the state final, where they lost in five sets to Portland Christian. “Her powerful swings and ability to find open spots on the court made her a challenge for opposing defenses,” Salem Academy coach Kara Copeland said.
Alexa Cornell, West Linn, senior
Cornell has moved around during her time with the Lions, playing libero as a sophomore before returning to the front row last year, when she made the all-Three Rivers League first team.
Addy Cummings, Ridgeview, junior
Cummings has been a six-rotation starter since her freshman season. She moved outside last year and made the all-Intermountain Conference second team after she averaged 12.5 kills per match. “She continues to grow and improve in every way,” Ravens coach Michelle Green said. “Her serve is tougher, her serve receive is more consistent, she’s hitting new spots and improving her blocking.”
Alison Curtis, Santiam Christian, sophomore
Curtis played middle last season for the Eagles, an unfamiliar position for her, and she finished with 110 kills, 59 blocks, 174 digs and 49 aces. Moved back to her favored outside hitter role this year, she notched 150 kills and 81 digs in the first three weeks of the season. “She is producing far more than we had even hoped for,” Santiam Christian coach Kelli Fitzpatrick said.
Taylor Donaldson, South Albany, junior
Donaldson is a standout basketball player for the RedHawks — she was a first-team 5A all-state selection as a sophomore — and she makes her mark on the volleyball court as a second-team all-Mid-Willamette Conference hitter, finishing her second varsity season with 308 kills and 158 digs while serving at a 91% clip. South Albany coach Kaela Wehrman noted that “this year, Taylor is hitting the ball harder and playing with more confidence and control that has come naturally now that she is older.”
Josey Edwards, St. Paul, senior
Edwards made the all-Casco League second team as a junior, when she served 49 aces (.915 serving percentage) and tallied 42 kills for the 1A state runner-up Buckaroos.
Giana Elgarico, Marist Catholic, senior
Elgarico, a 2023 4A co-player of the year, led the Spartans to their first state championship since 1999, finishing with 326 kills, 178 digs, 48 aces and 35 blocks. She has committed to play beach volleyball for the University of Oregon. “Giana continues to up her game in every skill area,” Marist Catholic coach Shari Pimental said. “She does not let pressure get to her and thrives on being the go-to player, but she also never takes herself too seriously, which is why her leadership has a huge impact on our team and program.”
Emma Fauth, Wilsonville, senior
Fauth moved from middle blocker, where she had 167 kills, 55 blocks and 23 aces as a junior, to the outside, where Wildcats coach Scott Thompson believes he can better utilize the Cal State Humboldt commit. “Her ability to pass, play defense and hit from the back row have made her an outstanding six-rotation player,” Thompson said. “She has the ability to produce points from anywhere on the court.”
Cheyenne Green, Pleasant Hill, senior
The Oregon State commit teamed with classmate Claire Crawford to form a potent duo that helped lead the Billies to the 2023 3A state final, finishing with 380 kills, 242 digs, 41 aces and 12 blocks and making the all-state first team. “Cheyenne is an upbeat leader who is ready to use her offensive skills to get a kill and a well-rounded player providing solid passing and defense as well,” Pleasant Hill coach Jessica Crawford said.
Avery Herber, Western Christian, sophomore
Herber had one of the best freshman seasons in the state last year, finishing with 489 kills (.290 hitting), 363 digs, 66 aces and 14 blocks. She earned second-team 2A all-state recognition and helped lead the Pioneers to a third-place finish at their first state tournament. The 6-foot-2 Herber also started for the school’s state-champion girls basketball team.
Malia Hernandez, Trinity Lutheran, junior
As a sophomore, Hernandez was a second-team all-Mountain Valley League pick for the Saints, finishing with 222 kills, 97 aces and 18 blocks to help them finish fourth at the 1A state tournament. A foot injury prevented her from jumping during her club season, so she played libero at the USA Volleyball National Championships in Las Vegas, adding to her well-rounded skill set.
Jeryn Hildenbrand, Westside Christian, senior
Hildenbrand was a 3A all-state honorable mention selection last year for the Eagles, but she suffered a broken elbow early this season and will miss the rest of her senior campaign. “This is obviously devastating news, and we are all heartbroken,” Westside Christian coach Kristina Thom said. “But I have no doubt that this adversity will grow Jeryn into an even stronger young woman.”
Gabby Hill, Nelson, senior
Hill might not get the acclaim of teammate Madi Andrews, but Hawks coach Lisa Flaherty-McBee thinks that should change this fall after Hill’s strong club season. She hit .420 as a junior with 96 kills, 27 aces and 3.1 digs per set, earning first-team all-Mt. Hood Conference honors. “She has a cannon of an arm and makes the most of the sets that come to her,” Flaherty-McBee said. “And her ability to hit through the block is incredible.”
Bella Jacobson, Crescent Valley, senior
The Raiders’ turnaround from afterthought in the Mid-Willamette Conference to back-to-back 5A state championships came thanks in large part to the development of a core group that includes Jacobson, a two-time second-team all-state selection who last season had a team-high 281 kills (.319 hitting), 71 aces and 196 digs.
Jada Johnson, Jesuit, junior
Johnson transitioned this year from middle blocker, where she was a second-team all-state honoree for the 6A champions, finishing with 88 kills, 46 blocks and 22 aces. “Jada is working on becoming a six-rotation player,” Crusaders coach Teresa Zimmerlee said. “She has tremendous hops and is progressing nicely.”
Akylah Kaino, Burns, senior
Kaino played through an MCL tear toward the end of her junior season to help the Hilanders place sixth at the 3A state tournament. She made the all-state second team (she was a first-team pick as a sophomore), finishing with 637 kills and 77 blocks. She had offseason knee surgery and was cleared to return to the court just before the start of camp, “and she is already making an impact,” Burns coach Paula Toney said.
Reese Kincaid, Central Catholic, junior
Rams coach Kealia Rosa called Kincaid “our best all-around player.” Kincaid ranked among the team leaders in kills, blocks and digs last season and boasted the team’s highest hitting percentage in earning 6A all-state honorable mention. “She is strong and smart in the front row, and in the back, she is great on serve receive and defense,” Rosa said. “She has also done a great job stepping into a much larger role than last year, leading the team on and off the court.”
Jasi Kjellesvik, Bend, senior
Kjellesvik, an all-Intermountain Conference honorable mention selection last year, is expected to take on a bigger role for the back-to-back 5A runner-up Lava Bears after the graduation of 5A player of the year Chloe LeLuge. “She is taking on a new role by being a go-to hitter,” Bend coach Kristin Cooper said. “She provides back row consistency with her dynamic defense and passing and is looking to contribute to our offensive stats this season.”
Khloe Livingston, Sprague, sophomore
With so much attention paid last season to all-state outside hitter Sidney Friesen, Livingston could ease her way in as a freshman, finishing with 226 kills, 336 digs, 75 aces and 22 blocks in earning second-team all-Central Valley Conference honors. “Khloe is growing every day and has such a competitive drive to win,” Olympians coach Anne Olsen said.
Nadiah Luna, South Salem, senior
Luna does a little of everything for the Saxons, making the all-Central Valley Conference second team last year with 209 kills, 370 digs and 71 aces and helping them place sixth at the 6A state tournament. “She continues to be the steady, all-around player who does everything well,” South Salem coach Matt Leichty said. “She is one of our top defenders and will be a very consistent attacker for us this year.”
Finley Marine, Portland Christian, junior
Marine just returned from an ankle injury in time to follow up on a banner sophomore season in which she recorded 205 kills, 130 digs and 60 aces for the 2A state champions, earning second-team all-state honors. “She has persevered and has been key in our defense and serve receive,” Royals coach Denetia Chimuku said.
Addy Martin, Adrian, senior
Martin is better known for her prowess as a sprinter — she won eight 1A state titles in the 100, 200 and 400 meters in her first three years — but she also shines on the volleyball court, where she was a second-team all-state selection as a junior and helped lead the Antelopes to the state tournament.
Briella Mathis, South Salem, junior
Mathis and her older sister, Malena, made the 6A all-state honorable mention list last season, with Briella finishing with 384 kills (converting nearly 36% of her attacks), 284 digs, 30 blocks and 28 aces for the sixth-place team at the state tournament. Saxons coach Matt Leichty said Mathis “has really worked hard to improve her defense over the last year. She has also added more variety to her attacking, which should improve her efficiency as an attacker as the season goes on.”
Jane McDowell, St. Mary’s Academy, senior
The Blues rely heavily on their all-Three Rivers League honorable mention selection, who is a four-year varsity player and three-year starter. In their opening match this season, McDowell had 11 kills and hit .498 while playing with a sprained ankle in a victory over Wells. “She’s our most consistent outside hitter and a tough server and passer as well,” St. Mary’s Academy coach Wendy Stammer said. “She’s an impact player for us.”
Paisley Miller, Union, senior
Miller hardly leaves herself any free time, playing three sports for the Bobcats — she was a second-team 1A all-state volleyball player last year and helped them reach the second round of the playoffs — raising award-winning hogs, working on her family’s cattle ranch and being named the queen of the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show in 2023. This season, she’s adding setting to her outside hitting duties, playing all six rotations. “She took on the setting position with poise and determination,” Union coach Madison Elliott said.
Nyah Doan Mitchell, Churchill, senior
Doan Mitchell started high school at North Eugene before transferring to Churchill as a sophomore. She landed on the 5A all-state honorable mention list last season and has committed to play beach volleyball for the University of Portland.
Tatum Montiel, Marshfield, senior
Montiel helped the Pirates win the 4A state title in 2022 and reach the final last season, making the all-state first team each year and garnering co-player of the year honors as a sophomore. Last season, she finished with 372 kills, 355 digs, 92 aces, 24 blocks and a 2.12 serve receive rating. “Tatum has continued to diversify her play by developing different shots on her attacking and also has worked to improve her defense in the offseason,” said her coach and mother, Tammie Montiel. “She is stronger and more mobile this year and has been a positive leader throughout our preseason.”
Leila Nuñez, Jefferson, senior
Nuñez’s future lies on the hardwood, where she played for the Dominican Republic at the FIBA U-18 Women’s Americup in the summer, but the second-team all-PIL hitter last season led the Democrats to their first volleyball playoff berth since 2009.
Taina Pinheiro, Valley Catholic, senior
Pinheiro battled injuries for much of her junior season, but Valiants coach Becky Kemper believes that with her being 100%, “she is coming out this season and hitting the heck out of the ball. She has been critical to our current success (an 11-1 start).”
Charlotte Quinn, Trinity Lutheran, sophomore
Quinn played on the right side as a freshman, finishing with 130 kills, 20 blocks and 29 aces, but Trinity Lutheran coach Kristin Bryan moved her outside this season after the transfer of all-state hitter Kiya Young. Quinn has become the Saints’ co-leader in the attack with junior Malia Hernandez.
Jaslyn Reed, Lakeridge, junior
Reed can play on either side of the Pacers attack, and she finished last season as the team’s second-leading hitter in making the all-Three Rivers League second team. “Jaslyn has continued to become a dependable and effective six-rotation player,” Lakeridge coach Kami Vermillion said. “She has found her stride in being consistent yet still aggressive and is an outstanding leader.”
Sadie Ross, Jesuit, junior
Ross is another up-and-coming hitter for the Crusaders, a second-team all-Metro League selection for the defending 6A state champions who is their leading returner in kills (228, .273 hitting, 29 blocks, 58 digs). “Sadie sees the court extremely well and is attacking with authority,” Jesuit coach Teresa Zimmerlee said. “You will see us use her abilities frequently.”
Kamryn Sande, Cascade, senior
Sande takes over the leadership mantle for a program that won the 4A state title in 2021 and placed third last season. She is a three-year starter and the team’s only senior after a junior season in which she earned first-team all-Oregon West Conference honors with 156 kills, 208 digs, 52 aces and a 2.06 serve receive rating. “Kamryn spent the club season playing libero, and her defense shows that,” Cougars coach Cristina Williams said. “She gained valuable experience in the back row and will be a huge part of not only our offense but as well in our defense.”
Kayleanni Schiedler, Centennial, sophomore
Schiedler made the all-Northwest Oregon Conference honorable mention list as a freshman, finishing with 157 kills, 201 digs and 25 aces.
Madison Sherby, Valley Catholic, junior
With Taina Pinheiro out for much of the season because of an injury, Sherby was counted upon as a sophomore to carry a larger load, and she delivered with team highs in digs (190), aces (67 with only 12 errors) and serve receive rating (2.1). She finished second in kills (197) and hitting percentage (.276) en route to earning 3A all-state honorable mention. “Madison is that unassuming, consistent, reliable and positive player that every coach loves,” Valiants coach Becky Kemper said. “Amazing court sense and, by far, the best ball control player we have.”
Paige Thies, Oregon City, senior
The University of Arizona commit is on the short list of best volleyball players to come through the state in the past decade — a two-time 6A all-state player who won Gatorade and 6A player of the year honors last season, when she hit .396 with 404 kills, 125 digs and 35 aces to lead the Pioneers to their first appearance in the state final. “Paige is an outstanding athlete and scholar,” Oregon City coach Erica Frafjord said. “As the leader of our offense, she has continued to improve her hitting and shot selection. She leads our team with confidence, poise and commitment to winning points.”
Yana Tuioti, Sheldon, junior
Tuioti, the younger sister of University of Oregon linebacker Teitum Tuioti and Irish senior running back/linebacker Mana Tuioti, had 200 kills, 240 digs and 46 aces last season and made the all-Southwest Conference second team.
Audrey Webb, South Albany, sophomore
Webb played right-side hitter for the RedHawks as a freshman, making the all-Mid-Willamette Conference first team with 82 kills, 64 digs and a 90% serving percentage. She’s moving to the primary hitting position outside this season, and South Albany coach Kaela Wehrman already sees a difference in her play. “She’s stepping into the role with confidence,” Wehrman said. “Her hitting is more consistent, she is seeing the block and the court better, and she is developing into a vocal and dynamic leader on the floor.”
Paige Wood, Crook County, sophomore
Wood was one of four Cowgirls to make the all-Tri-Valley Conference second team last season. She shared the team lead with 252 kills and served 45 aces to go with 55 assists and 93 digs.
Kiya Young, Bend, junior
Young transferred to the Lava Bears after starring for Trinity Lutheran last year, making the 1A all-state second team as the Saints placed fourth at the state tournament. “Kiya has all-around skills we are hoping to take advantage of this season,” Bend coach Kristin Cooper said.
