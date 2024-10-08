Top setters and right-side hitters in Oregon high school volleyball
We're taking a position-by-position look at some of the best players in Oregon high school volleyball. This list focuses on the setters and right-side hitters. After you read our list, let us know about any players you think should be added.
OREGON'S BEST SETTERS AND RIGHT-SIDE HITTERS
S Ava Ainsworth, Marshfield, senior
Ainsworth committed to Western Oregon over the summer after a solid junior season (966 assists, 191 digs, 82 kills, 69 aces, 21 blocks) in which she received 4A all-state honorable mention and led the Pirates to the state final. “With her size, Ava will continue to have a strong presence at the net this year while setting a 5-1,” Marshfield coach Tammie Montiel said. “Her set selection and court awareness have continued to improve in her offseason work, and we are looking forward to big things from her this season.”
S/RS Payton Becker, Portland Christian, sophomore
Becker had one of the best freshman seasons in the state in 2023, finishing with 458 assists, 54 kills, 37 digs and 53 aces as a second-team 2A all-state selection who helped the Royals win the state title. Portland Christian coach Denetia Chimuku has added right-side hitting duties to her skill set this year, saying “that will be fun to watch as she evolves through this season. She is able to set a multiple attack, and you will see her coming through with a quick attack on her own.”
S Brooklyn Boyd, Centennial, senior
Eagles coach Michael Wohlers switched Boyd from right-side hitter to setter last season and was rewarded with a second-team all-Northwest Oregon Conference performance, when Boyd had 420 assists, 118 digs and 30 aces in 21 matches. “I'm expecting her to have a huge year for us running our offense and as a leader,” Wohlers said.
S Lily Mae Buerkle, McDaniel, junior
Buerkle might be the state’s best setter after the graduation of two-time Gatorade player of the year Alexis Haury. Buerkle has committed to the University of Washington (where Haury, who graduated from Silverton in June, leads the team in assists as a freshman), and last year, she was a first-team all-PIL selection with 533 assists, 126 kills and 44 aces. “She is the most court-aware and skilled player,” Mountain Lions coach Kyla Henry said. “A great leader to everyone in the program.”
S/DS Jackie Carle, Jesuit, senior
Carle has started at setter for the Crusaders since her freshman year, making the 6A all-state honorable mention list last season with a team-high 430 assists, 107 digs and 43 aces for the state champions. Jesuit coach Teresa Zimmerlee said that not only is the Washington State commit “continuing to lead the team” as a setter, but she also can step in as a defensive specialist in a pinch.
S Claire Crawford, Pleasant Hill, senior
The first-team 3A all-state selection finished last season with 768 assists, 251 digs, 128 kills, 80 aces and 25 blocks in leading the Billies to their first state final since winning the inaugural Class AA tournament in 1974. “Claire's maturity as a setter and player is key to the team's success,” said her coach and mother, Jessica Crawford. “Claire runs a balanced and dynamic offense, plays solid defense, and is the setter you want on the court to lead your team in pressure situations.”
S Holly Davis, Sisters, senior
Davis is one of the few returning players from last year’s 3A state championship team, with her 1,066 assists a year ago leading all returning setters this season.
RS Addy Emerson, Valley Catholic, senior
As a junior, Emerson led the Valiants with 236 kills (.291 hitting) and was second in aces (65) and digs (181), winning Lewis & Clark player of the year and first-team 3A all-state honors as Valley Catholic placed third at the state tournament. Valiants coach Becky Kemper called the Westmont College commit “one of the most positive people in terms of energy and celebrating her team's successes. An amazing leader on and off the court.”
S Sofie Fox, Forest Grove, junior
Fox made the all-Pacific Conference first team as a sophomore, when she finished with 586 assists, 59 aces and 27 blocks. Vikings coach Jeff Leo noted her offseason work with her club program, adding that “Sofie has a very high ceiling for how good she can be.”
S/RS Brooke Friesen, Sprague, sophomore
Friesen is ready to step out of the shadow cast by older sister Sidney, a first-team 6A all-state selection last year — not that Brooke was shabby in her first season, making the all-Central Valley Conference first team with 354 kills (.269 hitting), 337 assists, 245 digs, 63 blocks and 30 aces. “Brooke is stepping into her own self,” Olympians coach Anne Olsen said. “She knows what needs to be done and is a joy to be around.”
S Ellie Grace, West Albany, junior
Grace was a first-team all-Mid-Willamette Conference selection last year who helped the Bulldogs place fourth at the 5A state tournament, finishing with 475 assists (7.1 per set), 102 digs and 16 aces (.956 serving percentage).
S Lexi Herber, Western Christian, senior
The oldest of three sisters on the Pioneers roster distributes the ball to younger siblings Avery and Addison, earning first-team 2A all-state honors last season with 804 assists, 77 aces, 258 digs, 74 kills and 20 blocks to help them place third at the program’s first state tournament. “Lexi’s command of the court as a leader continues to improve going into her senior season,” Western Christian coach Sydney Fahndrich said.
RS Danica Huntoon, Crater, senior
Huntoon spurned (for now) an offer to play at Oregon Tech, but her play last season — her 61 blocks led the team until she blew out an ankle in practice one week before the 5A state tournament — showed she is capable of playing at the next level. She was able to play at the state tournament despite the injury and has recovered for her senior season.
S Phoebe Hyland, Oregon City, senior
Hyland, a second-team all-Three Rivers League selection in 2023, has the enviable task of setting up an attack led by last year’s Gatorade player of the year, Paige Thies. Last season, Hyland had 362 assists and 50 aces, serving over 90% for the 6A runner-up Pioneers. “Phoebe is an excellent athlete, academic scholar and former gymnast,” Oregon City coach Erica Frafjord said. “She is excellent at putting our hitters in a position of success.”
S Josie Jenness, Pendleton, senior
Last year’s Greater Oregon League player of the year was a second-team 4A all-state selection with 641 assists, 149 digs, 45 aces and 32 digs. “Josie is a competitor and is an athletic, versatile player, utilizing her left-handed skills at the net,” Buckaroos coach Jodi Primus said.
RS Emily Kitchin, Lake Oswego, senior
Kitchin, a former middle hitter, starred on the right side for the Lakers last season, making the all-Three Rivers League second team. Lake Oswego coach Alex Hasenstab planned to use the University of Redlands commit there or as an outside hitter this year. “She's one of our top offensive players, top blockers, and had one of the higher passing averages,” Hasenstab said. “She's an all-around very talented player.”
RS Grace Landon, Oregon City, senior
Landon was an honorable mention all-Three Rivers League selection last year for the 6A runner-up Pioneers, finishing with 87 kills while hitting .161. Oregon City coach Erica Frafjord noted how “Grace has really improved her offense from this past season, and we're looking forward to her contributions this season. She is a very efficient hitter and blocker who should not be underestimated. Very quick and agile, she takes smart shots and looks for openings in the defense.”
RS Clara Lathen, West Salem, senior
Lathen is poised for a big senior season for the Titans after making the all-Central Valley Conference honorable mention list last year with 78 kills, 33 blocks and 39 digs. She had 68 kills (hitting .216) and 14 blocks through two weeks this season.
S Carley Lucero, North Bend, junior
Lucero ranked among the state leaders in assists last season with 707, garnering second-team all-Sky Em honors and leading the Bulldogs to a fourth-place finish at the 4A state tournament.
S Abby Maulding, La Salle Prep, junior
Maulding is in her third season on the Falcons varsity and never leaves the court. She made the all-Northwest Oregon Conference first team last year and led the team in efficiency rating and assists while serving over 94%. Her older sister Olivia plays at Notre Dame, and Abby has developed “into an excellent player and leader in her own right,” La Salle Prep coach Julie Taylor Palmer said. “She is the most seasoned veteran on a young team, and her leadership is invaluable coupled with running a new offense and defensive scheme.”
S Hayden McGehee, Jesuit, senior
McGehee splits time at setter with four-year starter Jackie Carle, but Crusaders coach Teresa Zimmerlee planned to utilize the Belmont University commit more this season after she received action in just a little more than half of their sets last year (164 assists, 54 digs, 40 aces). “She is getting a lot of defensive touches for us,” Zimmerlee said. “We are glad to have her on the floor this season.”
RS Ashlyn Pedersen, Westview, sophomore
With Olie Madsen missing last season with an injury, Wildcats coach Janelle Brandt moved Pedersen to the middle, where she led the team in Metro League play with 92 kills and 15 blocks and made the all-league first team. With Madsen back, Brandt moved Pedersen to right-side hitter, where Brandt can also utilize Pedersen as a back-row attacker. “Ashlyn is a very dynamic player, with her serving and passing getting better,” Brandt said.
S Jaya McGregor, Valley Catholic, sophomore
McGregor was half of the Valiants’ setting combination last season, when she earned all-Lewis & Clark League honorable mention, but coach Becky Kemper planned to run a 5-1 this year with McGregor in the starring role. “This season, Jaya is setting a fast, consistent offense,” Kemper said. “She isn’t afraid to go for the ‘tougher’ set and is jump-setting almost every ball, making amazing decisions.”
S Greta Miller, Corbett, senior
Miller, a Colorado College commit and a 3A all-state honorable mention selection in 2023, finished with 724 assists last season, ninth in the state among returning players.
S Kamden Mitchell, Crescent Valley, senior
The University of Oregon commit has been one of the state’s top setters each of the past two seasons, leading the Raiders to back-to-back 5A state championships. She had 535 assists (and just nine ball-handling errors in 1,310 attempts), 118 kills, 34 aces (.969 serving percentage), 159 digs and 41 blocks last year. “Kam has adjusted to a brand-new team,” first-year Crescent Valley coach McKenna Smith said. “We have a lot of youngsters playing heavy minutes on the court, and she and Bella (Jacobson) have done a great job teaching them the ropes.”
S/RS Evie Morrisette, Sprague, senior
Morrisette, a Seattle University commit, combines with sophomore Brooke Friesen to rotate through the Olympians lineup as a cohesive unit, finishing last season with 686 assists, 169 digs, 113 kills (.285 hitting), 48 aces and 23 blocks in making the all-Central Valley Conference first team. “Being a senior now, Evie has stepped into a captain role and really has taken on pushing her teammates to do their best to make our team better,” Sprague coach Anne Olsen said.
S Addy Northway, Grant Union, senior
Northway was a two-sport standout for the Prospectors as a junior, finishing with 844 assists and making the 2A all-state second team for last year’s fourth-place state finisher in volleyball, then winning 2A/1A state player of the year as a catcher in softball and leading her team to a state title.
S Kamree Orizotti, South Salem, senior
Orizotti joined an exclusive club last season when she notched her 1,000th assist in the consolation final of the 6A state tournament, becoming the 13th player in the past dozen years to reach that mark. She finished with 1,001 assists, 217 digs, 63 aces and 31 blocks, making the all-Central Valley Conference first team as the Saxons placed sixth in the state. “She has added a lot of tools and versatility as a setter this past year,” South Salem coach Matt Leichty said. “We have a lot more hitters who are able to do a variety of things offensively and a setter who is confident and capable of running pretty much anything we need her to.”
S/RS Cameron Pierce, North Eugene, senior
Pierce was an all-around standout for the Highlanders last season, leading the team in kills, assists and aces in earning second-team all-Midwestern League honors. North Eugene coach Tony Fuller believes Pierce can lead an experienced roster to better things, and the Highlanders have won eight matches this year — after winning five all of last season.
RS Hailey Reed, Central Catholic, senior
Rams coach Kealia Rosa called Reed “the team's best blocker by far,” a utility player who slotted into the middle last year but is transitioning to the right side this season. “She is thriving in this position,” Rosa said. “She puts up a strong block and is an offensive threat from the right.”
S Irene Rocha-Ibarra, Cascade, junior
Rocha-Ibarra lives on a Christmas tree farm outside Turner, and on the volleyball court, she makes like Santa, handing out gifts to Cougars hitters — 723 last year, when she was a first-team all-Oregon West Conference selection, to go with 246 digs, 91 kills, 59 aces and 27 blocks. “She is one of the most incredible setters that I have seen in all my years in coaching,” Cascade coach Cristina Williams said. “Her IQ of the game is quite high. Irene will lead our offense this year with her incredible sets and help our defense out with her quick reaction and reading ability.”
S/RS Lauren Rohman, Marist Catholic, sophomore
Rohman was primarily a setter for last year’s 4A state champions, finishing with 688 assists playing in a 5-1 offense to go with 89 kills, 64 aces and 62 digs in receiving all-state honorable mention. Spartans coach Shari Pimental has transitioned her to a front-row role to accompany her setting. “She is a very efficient hitter, and with the addition of another setter, we now can have her hit,” Pimental said.
S Alexa Schnell, Corvallis, senior
Schnell has developed from barely getting off the bench for her first club team in middle school to the state’s No. 2-ranked setting prospect in the class of 2025 according to PrepDig.com. She was a first-team all-Mid-Willamette Conference selection for the Spartans last year.
S/OH Lucy Schuller, Bend, senior
Schuller is a Swiss army knife in the Lava Bears rotation, setting while in the back row and hitting at multiple positions in the front row, making the 5A all-state second team last season in helping Bend reach the state final for the second consecutive year. “She is one of the most athletic players I have ever coached and is a key to our team this season,” Lava Bears coach Kristin Cooper said.
S Julia Slaughter, South Medford, junior
Slaughter compiled big numbers as a sophomore for the Panthers, finishing with 671 assists, 173 digs, 54 aces and 44 kills in making the all-Southwest Conference second team. She started strong this season, breaking her personal kill record against Foothill (Calif.) by recording 10 kills. “She is very active and does a good job finding hitters,” South Medford coach Robin Akpan said. “Her effort on the floor is very noticeable.”
RS/OH Nicole Somnis, Pendleton, senior
Somnis mostly played on the right side for the Buckaroos last year, finishing with 88 kills and 24 blocks in making the all-Greater Oregon League second team. She has moved primarily outside this season and led the team in kills through two weeks.
RS/OH Kimmy Spurlock, Marist Catholic, sophomore
Spurlock played right side during the Spartans' run to the 4A state title last year, finishing with 101 kills and 11 blocks, but after the graduation of all-league outside Avia Tuguldur, Marist Catholic coach Shari Pimental planned to use Spurlock on the left side this season. “Her hitting has improved, and she is pretty explosive,” Pimental said. “She is adapting well to the new position.”
S/RS Ashlyn Stanley, West Salem, senior
The Titans last year came within one victory of reaching the 6A final site for the first time since 2016 with Stanley, a first-team all-Central Valley Conference selection, leading the way. She finished the season with 309 assists, 128 kills, 45 aces (.943 serving) and 182 digs.
RS Malique Sweet, Corvallis, senior
Sweet, a three-year starter for the Spartans, was a second-team all-Mid-Willamette Conference selection as a junior and was ranked No. 3 at her position among the state's top recruits by PrepDig.com.
S Ellis Underhill, Wilsonville, senior
Underhill split time setting and hitting on the right side last year for the Wildcats, receiving all-Northwest Oregon Conference honorable mention with 254 assists, 112 kills, 62 aces and 38 blocks. Wilsonville coach Scott Thompson has the three-year starter focusing solely on setting this season, concluding that “a strong 6-foot lefty setter that makes our offense run, can pound balls and serve tough — what more can a coach ask for? She makes good decisions that set up our hitters with one-on-one opportunities.”
RS Cecily Wagstaff, Grant, senior
Wagstaff is a four-year contributor for the Generals, who made the second round of the 6A playoffs for the first time during her sophomore year and reached the Round of 16 again last season. She was a first-team all-PIL selection and climbed to No. 2 among right-side prospects in the state according to PrepDig.com.
RS Megan Weil, Burns, freshman
Weil stands 5-foot-11, but she already jumps higher than any other freshman to come through the Hilanders program, coach Paula Toney said, adding that “she is quick and powerful” and adds an element on the right side to their attack.
