Tri-Valley Conference boys basketball 2024-25: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Tri-Valley Conference boys basketball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024-25 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

TRI-VALLEY CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL 2024-25

Player of the year

Bryce Lowenbach, Crook County

Coach of the year

Jason Mumm, Crook County

First team

Bryce Lowenbach, Crook County, junior

Jace Jonas, Crook County, junior

Matthew Suppah-Scott, Madras, junior

Reed Simmelink, Madras, senior

Oliver Stevens, The Dalles, sophomore

Jase Schmidt, Gladstone, senior

Second team

Kurt Pederson, Molalla, junior

Calder Morrison, The Dalles, junior

Grant Brusseau, Molalla, junior

Derek Goulart, The Dalles, junior

John Buffalo-Ball, Madras, sophomore

Honorable mention

Connor Crawford, Estacada, junior

Garrett Steyskal, Gladstone, senior

Garrett Stefanek, Crook County, senior

Cole Harris, Molalla, senior

Kaedyn Prusak, Crook County, senior

Mason Mead, Molalla, senior

Ethan Robles, Gladstone, senior

Spencer Vittetoe, Estacada, senior

JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

