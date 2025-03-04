Tri-Valley Conference boys basketball 2024-25: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Tri-Valley Conference boys basketball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024-25 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
TRI-VALLEY CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL 2024-25
Player of the year
Bryce Lowenbach, Crook County
Coach of the year
Jason Mumm, Crook County
First team
Bryce Lowenbach, Crook County, junior
Jace Jonas, Crook County, junior
Matthew Suppah-Scott, Madras, junior
Reed Simmelink, Madras, senior
Oliver Stevens, The Dalles, sophomore
Jase Schmidt, Gladstone, senior
Second team
Kurt Pederson, Molalla, junior
Calder Morrison, The Dalles, junior
Grant Brusseau, Molalla, junior
Derek Goulart, The Dalles, junior
John Buffalo-Ball, Madras, sophomore
Honorable mention
Connor Crawford, Estacada, junior
Garrett Steyskal, Gladstone, senior
Garrett Stefanek, Crook County, senior
Cole Harris, Molalla, senior
Kaedyn Prusak, Crook County, senior
Mason Mead, Molalla, senior
Ethan Robles, Gladstone, senior
Spencer Vittetoe, Estacada, senior
