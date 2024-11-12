Tri-Valley Conference boys soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Tri-Valley Conference boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
TRI-VALLEY CONFERENCE BOYS SOCCER 2024
Player of the year
Jaycob Miller, Crook County
Coach of the year
Bryan Housley, Crook County
First team
F Jaycob Miller, Crook County, senior
F Steve Gonzalez, Madras, senior
CB Carter Scott, Gladstone, senior
CB Marcos Quiroz, The Dalles, senior
CM Hulises Najera, The Dalles, senior
M Jesus Gutierrez, Madras, junior
M Eli Oelkers, Crook County, senior
M Eben Tapia, Madras, senior
M Jona Dosinger, Molalla, senior
D Austin Irelan, Estacada, senior
GK Erik Jacuinde, Crook County, senior
Second team
CDM Adrian Rosales, Crook County, sophomore
CF David McCracken, The Dalles, sophomore
CM Juan Camarillo, The Dalles, junior
M/F Irvin Hernandez, Estacada, senior
M Gabriel Lopez, Crook County, junior
M Noah Ramirez, Molalla, senior
LM Ivan Santana, The Dalles, sophomore
RM Anthony Santana, The Dalles, senior
D Juan Pablo Olivera, Madras, senior
D Jacob Turo, Madras, senior
GK Robby Nordby, Gladstone, senior
Honorable mention
CB Juan Gomez, Crook County, sophomore
CB Jace Jonas, Crook County, junior
CB/M Jake Weigel, Gladstone, junior
LB/CB Angel Morales, The Dalles, junior
LB Andres Rosales, Crook County, senior
TB Dani Vargas, Crook County, senior
M Ian Franks, Estacada, junior
M Rafael Mendoza Gonzalez, Estacada, senior
D Jory Cunningham, Molalla, senior
D Luke Bauge, Molalla, senior
St/Mid Levi Greco, Gladstone, junior
St Johnny Flores-Lopez, Gladstone, senior
GK Cruz Chavez, Madras, senior
GK Marcos Meza, The Dalles, junior
