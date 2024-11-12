High School

Tri-Valley Conference boys soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

Tri-Valley Conference boys soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season

TRI-VALLEY CONFERENCE BOYS SOCCER 2024

Player of the year

Jaycob Miller, Crook County

Coach of the year

Bryan Housley, Crook County

First team

F Jaycob Miller, Crook County, senior

F Steve Gonzalez, Madras, senior

CB Carter Scott, Gladstone, senior

CB Marcos Quiroz, The Dalles, senior

CM Hulises Najera, The Dalles, senior

M Jesus Gutierrez, Madras, junior

M Eli Oelkers, Crook County, senior

M Eben Tapia, Madras, senior

M Jona Dosinger, Molalla, senior

D Austin Irelan, Estacada, senior

GK Erik Jacuinde, Crook County, senior

Second team

CDM Adrian Rosales, Crook County, sophomore

CF David McCracken, The Dalles, sophomore

CM Juan Camarillo, The Dalles, junior

M/F Irvin Hernandez, Estacada, senior

M Gabriel Lopez, Crook County, junior

M Noah Ramirez, Molalla, senior

LM Ivan Santana, The Dalles, sophomore

RM Anthony Santana, The Dalles, senior

D Juan Pablo Olivera, Madras, senior

D Jacob Turo, Madras, senior

GK Robby Nordby, Gladstone, senior

Honorable mention

CB Juan Gomez, Crook County, sophomore

CB Jace Jonas, Crook County, junior

CB/M Jake Weigel, Gladstone, junior

LB/CB Angel Morales, The Dalles, junior

LB Andres Rosales, Crook County, senior

TB Dani Vargas, Crook County, senior

M Ian Franks, Estacada, junior

M Rafael Mendoza Gonzalez, Estacada, senior

D Jory Cunningham, Molalla, senior

D Luke Bauge, Molalla, senior

St/Mid Levi Greco, Gladstone, junior

St Johnny Flores-Lopez, Gladstone, senior

GK Cruz Chavez, Madras, senior

GK Marcos Meza, The Dalles, junior

