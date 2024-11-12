Tri-Valley Conference football 2024: All-league teams, coach and players of the year
Tri-Valley Conference football all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
TRI-VALLEY CONFERENCE FOOTBALL 2024
Offensive player of the year
Mason King, Molalla
Defensive player of the year
Dominic DiFrancisco, Estacada
Lineman of the year
Kimball Napaa, Parkrose
Coach of the year
Andy Mott, Estacada
First team offense
QB Mason King, Molalla, senior
RB Colton Kowalski, Gladstone, senior
RB Lincoln Rathmanner, Estacada, senior
RB Julian Morehouse, The Dalles, senior
WR Mason Mead, Molalla, senior
WR Corinthian Littleton, Parkrose, junior
TE/HB Ayden Logan, Gladstone, senior
C Johnny Cruz, Estacada, senior
G Kimball Napaa, Parkrose, junior
G Thomas Seal, Estacada, senior
T Gabe Nunn, Molalla, senior
T Isaac Church, Estacada, senior
K Robby Nordby, Gladstone, senior
KR/PR Jase Schmidt, Gladstone, senior
KR/PR Creighton Clack, The Dalles, sophomore
KR/PR Corinthian Littleton, Parkrose, junior
First team defense
DL Dominic DiFrancisco, Estacada, senior
DL Kimball Napaa, Parkrose, junior
DL Donovan Robinson, Gladstone, senior
DL Gabe Nunn, Molalla, junior
LB Lincoln Rathmanner, Estacada, senior
LB Ayden Logan, Gladstone, senior
LB Trace Larson, The Dalles, senior
LB Xander Golden, Molalla, senior
DB Mason King, Molalla, senior
DB Corinthian Littleton, Parkrose, junior
DB Reese Kenslow, The Dalles, junior
DB Garrett Steyskal, Gladstone, senior
P London Leitz, The Dalles, junior
Second team offense
QB Carson Randall, Estacada, senior
RB Angel Cortes, Molalla, sophomore
RB Blake Barger, Estacada, junior
RB Elliot Coyle, Estacada, senior
TE/HB Jaden Portin, Estacada, senior
WR De’Vontae Hillman, Parkrose, senior
WR Trace Larson, The Dalles, senior
C Anthony Watson, Gladstone, senior
G Kolton Buys, Molalla, junior
G Willie Munds, Estacada, sophomore
T Hudson Smith, Estacada, junior
T Everest Lenardson, The Dalles, junior
K Abby Lavoie, Molalla, junior
Second team defense
DL Thomas Seal, Estacada, senior
DL Hunter Bustos, The Dalles, junior
DL Apollo Gambin, Gladstone, senior
DL Brady Pearce, Molalla, senior
LB Elliot Coyle, Estacada, senior
LB Josh Brackenbury, The Dalles, junior
LB Henry Rodgers, Parkrose, junior
LB Beau Sandberg, Molalla, junior
DB Logan Blakeslee, Estacada, sophomore
DB Creighton Clack, The Dalles, sophomore
DB Colton Kowalski, Gladstone, senior
DB JD Self, Gladstone, senior
Honorable mention offense
QB JD Self, Gladstone, senior
RB Desmond Armstrong, Parkrose, senior
RB Spencer Mueller, Molalla, junior
RB Josh Brackenbury, The Dalles, junior
C Brady Pearce, Molalla, senior
C Gio Shirai, Parkrose, senior
G Bryce Lindsey, The Dalles, junior
T Donovan Robinson, Gladstone, senior
Honorable mention defense
DL Owen Ritter, Molalla, junior
DL Eli Jackson, Gladstone, freshman
DL Mason Goins, Gladstone, senior
LB Thomas Classen, Estacada, sophomore
LB Jaden Portin, Estacada, senior
LB John Hayes, Molalla, senior
LB Noah Meyer, Gladstone, junior
LB Austin Martinenko, Parkrose, junior
LB Turner Jackson, Estacada, sophomore
LB Stephen Fielder, Gladstone, senior
DB Jeremiah Taylor, Parkrose, senior
DB Logan Mitchell, The Dalles, junior
DB Connor Abbott, Estacada, senior
DB Benson Trujillo, Estacada, senior
