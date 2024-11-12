High School

Tri-Valley Conference football 2024: All-league teams, coach and players of the year

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Tri-Valley Conference football / Photo by Fletcher Wold

as determined by a vote of the league's coaches 

TRI-VALLEY CONFERENCE FOOTBALL 2024

Offensive player of the year  

Mason King, Molalla

Defensive player of the year

Dominic DiFrancisco, Estacada

Lineman of the year

Kimball Napaa, Parkrose

Coach of the year

Andy Mott, Estacada

First team offense

QB Mason King, Molalla, senior

RB Colton Kowalski, Gladstone, senior

RB Lincoln Rathmanner, Estacada, senior

RB Julian Morehouse, The Dalles, senior

WR Mason Mead, Molalla, senior

WR Corinthian Littleton, Parkrose, junior

TE/HB Ayden Logan, Gladstone, senior

C Johnny Cruz, Estacada, senior

G Kimball Napaa, Parkrose, junior

G Thomas Seal, Estacada, senior

T Gabe Nunn, Molalla, senior

T Isaac Church, Estacada, senior

K Robby Nordby, Gladstone, senior

KR/PR Jase Schmidt, Gladstone, senior

KR/PR Creighton Clack, The Dalles, sophomore

KR/PR Corinthian Littleton, Parkrose, junior

First team defense

DL Dominic DiFrancisco, Estacada, senior

DL Kimball Napaa, Parkrose, junior

DL Donovan Robinson, Gladstone, senior

DL Gabe Nunn, Molalla, junior

LB Lincoln Rathmanner, Estacada, senior

LB Ayden Logan, Gladstone, senior

LB Trace Larson, The Dalles, senior

LB Xander Golden, Molalla, senior

DB Mason King, Molalla, senior

DB Corinthian Littleton, Parkrose, junior

DB Reese Kenslow, The Dalles, junior

DB Garrett Steyskal, Gladstone, senior

P London Leitz, The Dalles, junior

Second team offense

QB Carson Randall, Estacada, senior

RB Angel Cortes, Molalla, sophomore

RB Blake Barger, Estacada, junior

RB Elliot Coyle, Estacada, senior

TE/HB Jaden Portin, Estacada, senior

WR De’Vontae Hillman, Parkrose, senior

WR Trace Larson, The Dalles, senior

C Anthony Watson, Gladstone, senior

G Kolton Buys, Molalla, junior

G Willie Munds, Estacada, sophomore

T Hudson Smith, Estacada, junior

T Everest Lenardson, The Dalles, junior

K Abby Lavoie, Molalla, junior

Second team defense

DL Thomas Seal, Estacada, senior

DL Hunter Bustos, The Dalles, junior

DL Apollo Gambin, Gladstone, senior

DL Brady Pearce, Molalla, senior

LB Elliot Coyle, Estacada, senior

LB Josh Brackenbury, The Dalles, junior

LB Henry Rodgers, Parkrose, junior

LB Beau Sandberg, Molalla, junior

DB Logan Blakeslee, Estacada, sophomore

DB Creighton Clack, The Dalles, sophomore

DB Colton Kowalski, Gladstone, senior

DB JD Self, Gladstone, senior

Honorable mention offense

QB JD Self, Gladstone, senior

RB Desmond Armstrong, Parkrose, senior

RB Spencer Mueller, Molalla, junior

RB Josh Brackenbury, The Dalles, junior

C Brady Pearce, Molalla, senior

C Gio Shirai, Parkrose, senior

G Bryce Lindsey, The Dalles, junior

T Donovan Robinson, Gladstone, senior

Honorable mention defense

DL Owen Ritter, Molalla, junior

DL Eli Jackson, Gladstone, freshman

DL Mason Goins, Gladstone, senior

LB Thomas Classen, Estacada, sophomore

LB Jaden Portin, Estacada, senior

LB John Hayes, Molalla, senior

LB Noah Meyer, Gladstone, junior

LB Austin Martinenko, Parkrose, junior

LB Turner Jackson, Estacada, sophomore

LB Stephen Fielder, Gladstone, senior

DB Jeremiah Taylor, Parkrose, senior

DB Logan Mitchell, The Dalles, junior

DB Connor Abbott, Estacada, senior

DB Benson Trujillo, Estacada, senior

