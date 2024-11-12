High School

Tri-Valley Conference girls soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Tri-Valley Conference girls soccer
Tri-Valley Conference girls soccer / Photo by Tommy Land

Tri-Valley Conference girls soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

TRI-VALLEY CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCER 2024

Player of the year

Natalia Elias, The Dalles

Coach of the year

Summer Jark, Estacada

First team

CDM Natalia Elias, The Dalles, junior

CM Lilyana Gonzalez, The Dalles, sophomore

F Tori Vera, Gladstone, senior

F Yasmin Montiel, Molalla, junior

M Chloe Miller, Gladstone, junior

M/F Anna Bales, Crook County, sophomore

M/F Emily Ruiz, Crook County, senior

ST Ariana Gonzalez, The Dalles, sophomore

D Harper Smith, Crook County, junior

DM Kyllie Gobet, Molalla, senior

GK Kenadie Reese, Estacada, senior

Second team

F Addy Adams, Madras, senior

M/F Haylee Noland, Crook County, senior

M Ragan Brady, Gladstone, junior

M Karina Richards, Estacada, senior

M Abby LaVoie, Molalla, junior

CB Bryce Newby, The Dalles, freshman

LB Yaritza Torres Escobedo, The Dalles, sophomore

D/M Dylanne Smith, Crook County, senior

D/M June Conner, Crook County, sophomore

D Hayden Roeger, Gladstone, sophomore

GK Hailee Kathrein, Madras, senior

Honorable mention

F Allison Hunt, Gladstone, sophomore

F Willow Wiley, Estacada, sophomore

M/F Salma Sacco, Crook County, senior

M Evelynn Stephens, Molalla, junior

M Mckenzie Trujeque, Estacada, sophomore

M Tori Myers, Estacada, senior

M Hannah Pope, Madras, senior

W Jaki Negrete, The Dalles, junior

CB Josie Brooks, Molalla, senior

CB Kaiya Doty, The Dalles, sophomore

CM Willow Ziegenhagen, The Dalles, freshman

D/F Leda Defendorf, Gladstone, junior

D Madison Seal, Estacada, freshman

D Blanca Bravo, Madras, senior

D Ava Hugo, Molalla, junior

GK/D Yadhira Cruz Torres, The Dalles, senior

GK Tate Grossnickle, Molalla, junior

GK McKenna Miller, Gladstone, junior

GK Olivia Prado, The Dalles, sophomore

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

