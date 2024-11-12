Tri-Valley Conference girls soccer 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Tri-Valley Conference girls soccer all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
TRI-VALLEY CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCER 2024
Player of the year
Natalia Elias, The Dalles
Coach of the year
Summer Jark, Estacada
First team
CDM Natalia Elias, The Dalles, junior
CM Lilyana Gonzalez, The Dalles, sophomore
F Tori Vera, Gladstone, senior
F Yasmin Montiel, Molalla, junior
M Chloe Miller, Gladstone, junior
M/F Anna Bales, Crook County, sophomore
M/F Emily Ruiz, Crook County, senior
ST Ariana Gonzalez, The Dalles, sophomore
D Harper Smith, Crook County, junior
DM Kyllie Gobet, Molalla, senior
GK Kenadie Reese, Estacada, senior
Second team
F Addy Adams, Madras, senior
M/F Haylee Noland, Crook County, senior
M Ragan Brady, Gladstone, junior
M Karina Richards, Estacada, senior
M Abby LaVoie, Molalla, junior
CB Bryce Newby, The Dalles, freshman
LB Yaritza Torres Escobedo, The Dalles, sophomore
D/M Dylanne Smith, Crook County, senior
D/M June Conner, Crook County, sophomore
D Hayden Roeger, Gladstone, sophomore
GK Hailee Kathrein, Madras, senior
Honorable mention
F Allison Hunt, Gladstone, sophomore
F Willow Wiley, Estacada, sophomore
M/F Salma Sacco, Crook County, senior
M Evelynn Stephens, Molalla, junior
M Mckenzie Trujeque, Estacada, sophomore
M Tori Myers, Estacada, senior
M Hannah Pope, Madras, senior
W Jaki Negrete, The Dalles, junior
CB Josie Brooks, Molalla, senior
CB Kaiya Doty, The Dalles, sophomore
CM Willow Ziegenhagen, The Dalles, freshman
D/F Leda Defendorf, Gladstone, junior
D Madison Seal, Estacada, freshman
D Blanca Bravo, Madras, senior
D Ava Hugo, Molalla, junior
GK/D Yadhira Cruz Torres, The Dalles, senior
GK Tate Grossnickle, Molalla, junior
GK McKenna Miller, Gladstone, junior
GK Olivia Prado, The Dalles, sophomore
