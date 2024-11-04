High School

Tri-Valley Conference volleyball 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

Tri-Valley Conference volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Tri-Valley Conference volleyball
Tri-Valley Conference volleyball / Photo by Ben Ludeman

Tri-Valley Conference volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches 

TRI-VALLEY CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL 2024

Player of the year: Jazzy Morris-Holmes, The Dalles

Co-coaches of the year: Makayla Lindberg, Crook County; Teresa Morris, The Dalles

First team

Jazzy Morris-Holmes, The Dalles, freshman

Azmita Pennington, Crook County, senior

Paige Wood, Crook County, sophomore

Callie Winebarger, Crook County, senior

Laci Hoylman, The Dalles, senior

Abby Bohrman, Estacada, senior

Second team

Kendell Martinez, Crook County, junior

Lilimae Brumble, Crook County, junior

Anona Marsh, Crook County, senior

Maddie Brock, The Dalles, senior

Chloe Betts, Estacada, senior

Marlee Simmelink, Madras, freshman

Honorable mention

Cleo Corbin, The Dalles, junior

Caitlynn Gatton, The Dalles, junior

Aizlynn Rubio, The Dalles, junior

Sophie Montez, Estacada, junior

Chloe Cooper, Estacada, senior

Jayla Fitch, Estacada, senior

Breanna Lacey, Madras, senior

Ana Boyle, Madras, sophomore

Emma Reiman, Molalla, sophomore

Jenna Sandberg, Molalla, senior

Cadence Holmes, Molalla, sophomore

Abbilyn Prehn, Gladstone, senior

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

Home/Oregon