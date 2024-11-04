Tri-Valley Conference volleyball 2024: All-league teams, coach and player of the year
Tri-Valley Conference volleyball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2024 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches
TRI-VALLEY CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL 2024
Player of the year: Jazzy Morris-Holmes, The Dalles
Co-coaches of the year: Makayla Lindberg, Crook County; Teresa Morris, The Dalles
First team
Jazzy Morris-Holmes, The Dalles, freshman
Azmita Pennington, Crook County, senior
Paige Wood, Crook County, sophomore
Callie Winebarger, Crook County, senior
Laci Hoylman, The Dalles, senior
Abby Bohrman, Estacada, senior
Second team
Kendell Martinez, Crook County, junior
Lilimae Brumble, Crook County, junior
Anona Marsh, Crook County, senior
Maddie Brock, The Dalles, senior
Chloe Betts, Estacada, senior
Marlee Simmelink, Madras, freshman
Honorable mention
Cleo Corbin, The Dalles, junior
Caitlynn Gatton, The Dalles, junior
Aizlynn Rubio, The Dalles, junior
Sophie Montez, Estacada, junior
Chloe Cooper, Estacada, senior
Jayla Fitch, Estacada, senior
Breanna Lacey, Madras, senior
Ana Boyle, Madras, sophomore
Emma Reiman, Molalla, sophomore
Jenna Sandberg, Molalla, senior
Cadence Holmes, Molalla, sophomore
Abbilyn Prehn, Gladstone, senior
