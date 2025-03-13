Tualatin vs. South Medford: Live score, updates of Oregon (OSAA) high school girls basketball 6A quarterfinal
The third-seeded Tualatin Timberwolves face the sixth-seeded South Medford Panthers in an Oregon (OSAA) high school girls basketball 6A state tournament quarterfinal Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the University of Portland's Chiles Center.
Follow this post for live updates.
Players to watch for Tualatin
Jordyn Smith, Tualatin, senior
Smith is the primary post presence for the Timberwolves, averaging 12.6 points while shooting a team-best 56.7% from the field and leading the team in rebounding (8.1) and blocked shots (1.9).
Kendall Dawkins, Tualatin, freshman
Dawkins did a little of everything for the Timberwolves in her first season, making the all-Three Rivers League first team while averaging 10.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.8 steals.
Love Lei Best, Tualatin, freshman
Best has hardly looked like a newcomer to the high school scene, leading the Timberwolves in scoring (14.4 points), assists (4.5) and steals (4.3) in earning first-team all-Three Rivers League honors and drawing interest from Oregon State, Louisville, Alabama and Arizona.
Maaya Lucas, Tualatin, junior
The versatile Lucas made the all-Three Rivers League second team after averaging 8.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals.
Players to watch for South Medford
Dyllyn Howell, South Medford, junior
The first-team all-Southwest Conference pick averages 11.1 points, four rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
Jordan Barlow, South Medford, junior
The loss of senior guard Sara Schmerbach — a first-team all-Southwest Conference pick, a team captain and an emotional leader — to a torn ACL in the first round puts more pressure on Barlow, a second-team all-SWC point guard who averaged 7.8 points, 3.6 assists and two steals.
Mayenabasi Akpan, South Medford, junior
The Southwest Conference player of the year returns to the Chiles Center after setting the tournament record for rebounds last March (51) and averaging 15.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and two steals this season.
First quarter
South Medford starting five: Mayenabasi Akpan, Dyllyn Howell, Jordan Barlow, Malia Taulani, Maddy Warberg
Tualatin starting five: Love Lei Best, Jordyn Smith, Ries Miadich, Maaya Lucas, Kendall Dawkins
Tualatin is known for its defense ... and first possession of the game, Ries Miadich gets a steal.
Kendall Dawkins makes 1 of 2 from the line for the game's first point. Tualatin leads 1-0.
What a drive and layup by Tualatin freshman phenom Love Lei Best. Timberwolves lead 3-0 after a minute.
And now Best with a great dish to Jordyn Smith for two. Tualatin has a 5-0 lead.
South Medford is on the board with a Dyllyn Howell 3-pointer. Tualatin 5, South Medford 3, 4:49 first quarter.
And now Howell scores on a fast break to tie the score at 5-5.
South Medford has its first lead thanks to a 3-pointer by Howell, who has all eight Panthers points. It's 8-5.
Love Lei Best gives Tualatin the lead back with a 3-pointer. She has seven points. Tualatin up 10-8 late in the first quarter.
Tualatin 11, South Medford 10, end of an exciting first quarter. Dyllyn Howell has eight points for South Medford. Love Lei Best has seven points for Tualatin.
