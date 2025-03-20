Tualatin was extra motivated to send senior star Jordyn Smith out on top: ‘I just love her so much’
PORTLAND — The Tualatin girls basketball team was full of motivation when it took the court at the University of Portland’s Chiles Center for Saturday’s Class 6A state championship game.
More than anything else, the Timberwolves wanted to become the first team in school history to win a state title.
But there was another reason for the team’s overflowing batch of motivation. That reason — Jordyn Smith.
Smith, the only playing senior on the Tualatin roster, provided the team with strong play on both ends of the court throughout the season. Maybe more important, she provided the squad with some much-needed veteran leadership.
Because of all that, Smith’s Tualatin teammates wanted to make sure she finished her high school career as a state champion.
And she did.
The inspired Timberwolves, with Smith providing a big presence, especially on the boards, claimed their first state title, rallying for a thilling 63-58 victory over Clackamas in Saturday’s title contest.
“She’s a beast. I just love her so much,” junior Ries Miadich said. “I’m just really proud that she got this. We wanted to do this for her so bad.”
“It’s amazing that we could win for her and let her take this home,” junior Maaya Lucas said. “It’s a great honor.”
“It was very important to win it for her,” freshman Kendall Dawkins said.
“We definitely wanted to get it for her,” freshman Love Lei Best said.
Yes, helping Smith go out as a champion seemed to be an important factor for the Timberwolves. Maybe the only Tualatin player who didn’t place extra importance on that was Smith herself.
“I think we talked about it (winning it for Smith as a senior), but I don’t know,” Smith said modestly during the Tualatin victory celebration. “It was more so for the team — just win it for us.”
While Smith might be a bit soft-spoken when it comes to talking about herself, the 6-foot-2 post, who was a first-team all-Three Rivers League selection this season, speaks loudly with her play. That definitely was the case at the state tournament.
Smith had 14 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks and two steals in a 47-37 quarterfinal win over defending state champion South Medford. In a 65-40 semifinal victory against Willamette, she scored 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting with seven rebounds, two blocks, two steals and an assist.
In the championship game against Clackamas, Smith pulled down 15 rebounds, including seven on the offensive end. Her 15 rebounds were the single-game high for the entire tournament.
“I think that’s one of the things I do for the team — rebounding. I think I did pretty good tonight,” Smith said.
She also shined in crunch time for the Timberwolves. She didn’t score in the fourth quarter, but she stepped up with three rebounds, two blocks, two steals and an assist in the period, helping Tualatin complete its comeback and win the championship.
“She did amazing,” Best said. “I’m so proud of her. She knew it was her last game, and she did what she had to do.”
Smith finished with tournament-high totals of 33 rebounds (11 per game) and eight blocks (2.7 per game) and averaged 11 points per game. She was a second-team all-Class 6A state tournament selection.
“She is amazing,” Lucas said. “I hope she goes on and has a great career. She’s a great teammate and a great player.”
“She’s the senior on the court. So, she’s who keeps us mature and keeps us in check,” Dawkins said. “She’s a big one for our team.”
As for Smith, it seems like playing in her final high school game, and going out a champion, wasn’t her biggest concern — that would be what lies ahead for her youthful Timberwolves teammates.
“I think a lot of the things going through my head were that they’re going to be fine next year,” Smith said. “They’re going to do great, and me leaving isn’t going to impact them at all. I’m just so excited for them.”
While Smith might think her graduation won’t be a big deal for the team, Tualatin coach Wes Pappas has a different opinion.
“Jordyn is special,” Pappas said. “This is my last game coaching Jordyn as a senior, and I’m glad we won it, but I already miss her — she’s that special of a kid.”
