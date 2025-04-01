Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Oregon Baseball Player of the Week (3/31/2025)?
Here are the candidates for High School on SI's Oregon Baseball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Jaiden Blair, Parkrose
The senior infielder scored four runs, stole three bases and had an on-base percentage of .400 for the Broncos in their three games at the Nelson Spring Break Tournament.
C.J. Bonner, Cascade Christian
The senior shortstop went 4 for 5 at the plate with a double, a bases-loaded triple, three runs and six RBIs for the Challengers in their 17-3 win over La Pine in action at the Challenger Classic.
Noah Boria, Nelson
In four games, all wins, the senior had a total of eight base hits, including a home run, while also picking up a pitching win for the Hawks in play at the Coach Bob Invitational Tournament, held at various sites in Arizona.
Brady Bousquet, Churchill
The junior catcher went 2 for 3 at the plate with two doubles, a stolen base, a run and six RBIs in the Lancers’ 18-1 win over Rancho Christian, Calif., in a game played in Phoenix, Ariz.
Tildron Coffman, Klamath Union
The junior went 3 for 5 at the plate with two home runs (a grand slam and a three-run homer in the same inning) and eight RBIs in the Pelicans’ 22-7 win over Neah-Kah-Nie while also earning the win in the title-game of the White Buffalo Classic, topping Crook County in the final.
Gabe Coltman, Sunset
The senior outfielder went 5 for 12 at the plate with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs for the Apollos in four games at the Coach Bob National Invitational Tournament held in Phoenix, Ariz.
Cole Crossley, Mountainside
The senior left-handed pitcher threw a complete game no-hitter, striking out 13 and walking two for the Mavericks in their 7-0 win over Oregon City during play at the Mountainside Tournament.
Kaeden Cruse, Grant
The senior infielder went 8 for 12 at the plate with four doubles, three home runs, three walks and an OPS of 2.483 during the Generals’ four games in Arizona over spring break. He had one game where he went 4 for 4 with two home runs and two doubles.
Howie Galambos, Oregon City
The junior third baseman went 2 for 5 at the plate with a walk-off grand slam home run in the bottom of the ninth inning for the Pioneers in a 7-3 win over Aloha in a game at the Mountainside Tournament.
Landon Hartman, Oregon City
The junior right-handed pitcher threw a complete game against Glencoe, allowing just one earned run while striking out 15 for the Pioneers in a 3-2 victory during play at the Mountainside Tournament.
Carter Hawes, Newberg
The junior went 3 for 3 at the plate with a triple, a stolen base, a run and four RBIs for the Tigers in their 11-1 win over David Douglas in a nonleague game played at Sherwood High School. He also went 2 for 2 with a home run, a double, three runs and three RBIs in an 11-0 win over North Salem.
Ryne Hockman, Silverton
The senior right-hander threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 14 and walking none for the Foxes in a 29-0 win over Springfield in a Springfield Tournament game played at Hamlin Middle School.
Chaz Johnson, Parkrose
The freshman infielder hit for a .375 average with a double, two RBIs, a stolen base and an on-base percentage of .500 for the Broncos in their three games at the Nelson Spring Break Tournament.
Ethan Johnson, Newberg
The senior outfielder went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run, a stolen base, two runs and three RBIs in the Tigers’ 12-1 victory over Hillsboro in action at the Nelson Spring Break Tournament.
Noah Kovac, Nelson
The senior right-hander threw six shutout innings, allowing five hits while striking out eight and walking two in the Hawks’ 10-0 win over Denver Christian in play at the Coach Bob Invitational Tournament, held at Shadow Ridge (Ariz.) High School.
Niko Leyba, Marist Catholic
The senior infielder/pitcher went 7 for 7 at the plate with seven runs and four RBIs to help the Spartans get wins over Philomath, Stayton and Gladstone in action at the Newport Tournament.
Diego Lopez, Century
The junior catcher went 2 for 4 with a bases-loaded triple, five RBIs and a walk for the Jaguars in their 16-6 victory over Franklin in play at the Mountainside Tournament.
Makai Morton, Bend
The senior went a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate with two doubles, a walk, a run and four RBIs in the Lava Bears’ 15-5 victory over Littleton, Colo., in play at the Coach Bob Invitational Tournament, played at Shadow Ridge (Ariz.) High School.
Carson McNally, Blanchet Catholic
The senior right-hander threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out eight and walking two for the Cavaliers in their 20-0 win over McLoughlin in play at the 2025 Battle at the Beach, played at Taft High School. He also went 3 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs in a 7-0 tourney win over Valley Catholic.
Casey Moyes, Parkrose
The freshman tossed a complete game for the Broncos, giving up one run on three hits while striking out 13 and walking one in a 4-1 victory against David Douglas during action at the Nelson Spring Break Tournament.
Sawyer Nelson, South Salem
The junior shortstop went a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate with two doubles, a stolen base, two walks, three runs and three RBIs for the Saxons in a 13-3 win at Orland, Calif. He also went 3 for 5 with two doubles, three runs and five RBIs in a 27-0 win over Gridley, Calif.
Bryson Nygren, Silverton
The senior right-hander tossed a five-inning shutout, allowing two hits while striking out 12 and walking one in the Foxes’ 13-0 win over Cascade in action at the Springfield Tournament.
Connor Parry, Sherwood
The senior went 2 for 4 at the plate with a home run and three RBIs for the Bowmen in their 14-3 win over Pendleton in play at the Coach Bob Invitational Tournament, held at Casteel (Ariz.) High School. He then hit another home run in a 7-5 tourney win over Glenbrook North, Ill.
Axel Prechel, Corvallis
The senior pitcher/outfielder stepped up for the Spartans during play at the Crater Tournament. He was the winning pitcher in a 5-1 victory over Scappoose, giving up one unearned run on three hits while striking out three in five innings of work. He then went 5 for 5 at the plate with two doubles, two triples and eight RBIs while also making two standout catches in a 17-16 win over Crater. He also crafted a key 12-pitch at-bat to help the team notch a late 6-4 victory against Eagle Point.
Gavin Price, South Salem
The senior outfielder had a big day at the plate for the Saxons, going 3 for 5 with a home run, three runs and six RBIs in a 27-0 win over Gridley, Calif., in a game played at Orland (Calif.) High School.
Kruz Schoolcraft, Sunset
The senior first baseman/pitcher went 9 for 13 at the plate with a double, a home run and four RBIs for the Apollos in four games at the Coach Bob National Invitational Tournament held in Phoenix, Ariz.
Tyson Ward, West Salem
The senior infielder hit for a .538 average, a 692 slugging percentage and .588 OBP with six singles, a triple, four RBIs, two runs, three walks and a stolen base while fielding at a 1.000 clip while seeing time at second base, third base and shortstop for the Titans during four games at the Coach Bob National Invitational Tournament held in Arizona.
James Waters, Parkrose
The freshman gave up two unearned runs on two hits while striking out two and walking two for the Broncos in their 4-2 win over Liberty during play at the Nelson Spring Break Tournament.
Ben Wiepert, Wilsonville
The sophomore hit a pair of triples, scored twice and drove in three runs for the Wildcats in their 13-7 win over Willamette in play at the Volcanoes Spring Break Tournament, played at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.
Jace Willett, Century
The junior pitcher/utility player had a strong week for the Jaguars during play at the Mountainside Tournament. At the plate, he went 5 for 12 with a home run, a double, five runs, two RBIs and three walks. He also pitched four innings, allowing one unearned run while striking out five.
