Vote: Who should be High School On SI's Oregon Baseball Player of the Week (4/14/2025)?

Here are the candidates for High School On SI's Oregon Baseball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers

Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.

Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

Max Bishop, La Salle Prep

The senior pitcher turned in a complete-game performance for the Falcons, allowing one run on four hits while striking out eight and walking four in the Falcons’ 7-1 nonleague victory at Lakeridge. He also had a hit and scored a run in the win.

Tyler Brummitt, McMinnville

The junior left-hander tossed a four-hit shutout, striking out five and walking none in the Grizzlies’ 2-0 win over Silverton in a nonleague game played at Patton Middle School.

Silas Combs, Franklin

The junior pitcher threw six inning, allowing one unearned run on two hits while striking out 13 and walking four for the Lightning in its 4-1 home victory against Jefferson.

Lucas Culbertson, Glencoe

The senior pitcher/infielder had a big game for the Crimson Tide in a 14-0 victory at Forest Grove in a Pacific Conference contest. On the mound, he threw four shutout innings, allowing one hit while striking out five and walking three. At the plate, he went 3 for 4 with a double, a stolen base, two runs and two RBIs.

Dylan Cuff, Blanchet Catholic

The senior catcher went 4 for 4 at the plate with a double, a triple, a walk, three runs and six RBIs for the Cavaliers in their 21-2 win at Dayton in a Class 3A Special District 3 tilt.

Kyler Dickerson, Molalla

The junior left-hander threw a six-inning no-hitter, striking out 11 and walking none, with one hit batter, in the Indians’ 10-0 nonleague victory at Astoria.

Cam Hammer, Wells

The senior shortstop went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with a stolen base, a run and four RBIs for the Guardians in a 10-4 nonleague victory at Tualatin.

Hunter Hedlund, Santiam Christian

The junior had a huge performance for the Eagles in a 16-0 win at Sheridan in a Class 3A Special District 3 contest. At the plate, he went 2 for 2 with an inside-the-park home run, two runs and five RBIs. He also threw three no-hit innings, striking out eight and walking one.

Collin Hernandez, Thurston

The senior pitcher threw a three-hit shutout, striking out seven and walking three for the Colts in their 4-0 win over Churchill in a Midwestern League game played at Thurston High School.

Lucas Gardner, Century

The senior first baseman went 3 for 3 at the plate with a triple, two walks, a run and an RBI for the Jaguars in their 8-1 win at Sherwood in a Pacific Conference opener. For the week, in three games, he went 4 for 7 with a double, a triple, four walks, two runs and two RBIs.

Ty Hellenthal, Umpqua Valley Christian

The senior threw a three-hit shutout, striking out eight and walking none in the Monarchs’ 12-0, five-inning win at Lowell in a Class 2A/1A Special District 5 game.

Alex Johnson, Crater

The junior went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with three doubles, a triple, two runs and five RBIs to help power the Comets to a 10-1 win over North Eugene in a Midwestern League tilt played at Crater High School.

Cade King, Clackamas

The sophomore tossed a five-inning shutout, allowing two hits while striking out 10 and walking three in the Cavaliers’ 10-0 win over David Douglas in a Mt. Hood Conference opener played at Clackamas High School.

Evan Lehnert, Pendleton

The senior pitcher threw a three-hit shutout, striking out nine and walking one in the Buckaroos’ 5-0 nonleague victory at The Dalles.

Talon McGrorty, Warrenton

The senior shortstop went 3 for 3 at the plate with two doubles, a walk, four runs and three RBIs in the Warriors’ 18-2 win at Catlin Gabel in a Class 3A Special District 1 contest.

Andrew Mhoon, Sprague

The senior shortstop went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run, two runs and three RBIs for the Olympians in a 14-2 nonleague victory at Sandy.

Connor Molony, Thurston

The senior went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run and three RBIs in the Colts’ 4-0 win over Churchill in a Midwestern League contest played at Thurston High School.

Jackson Parker, Summit

The junior outfielder went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a double, two runs and six RBIs to help power the Storm to a 10-0 win over Crescent Valley in a nonleague game played at Summit High School.

Beau Pyle, Henley

The senior went 3 for 3 at the plate with two doubles, a triple, two runs and five RBIs in the Hornets’ 18-2 win at Mazama in a Skyline Conference contest.

Cody Roletto, Wells

The senior catcher went 4 for 5 at the plate with two doubles, a stolen base, a run and three RBIs for the Guardians in their 12-8 nonleague victory at Hood River Valley. He also hit a home run and a double in a 10-4 win at Tualatin.

Kruz Schoolcraft, Sunset

The senior left-hander threw five no-hit innings, striking out 14 and walking one for the Apollos in a 1-0 win over Aloha in a Metro League opener played at Sunset High School.

Logan Schwerdt, South Umpqua

The junior left-handed pitcher tossed a four-hit shutout, striking out four and walking one for the Lancers in their 5-0 win at Pleasant Hill in a nonleague contest.

Tyson Smith, Blanchet Catholic

The senior outfielder went 2 for 4 at the plate with a three-run home run, a sacrifice fly, two runs and six RBIs in the Cavaliers’ 21-2 win at Dayton in a Class 3A Special District 2 contest.

Collin Stockton, Eagle Point

The sophomore pitcher tossed a complete game, allowing one earned run while striking out 11 in addition to hitting a pair of doubles for the Eagles in their 4-3 home win over Ashland in a Midwestern League contest.

Bodie Stuben, Hood River Valley

The junior pitcher had another big game for the Eagles, throwing six scoreless innings with five strikeouts and no walks in a 9-0 nonleague victory at Corvallis. He also went 2 for 5 at the plate with a run in the win.

Shane Sullivan, Horizon Christian (Tualatin)

In wins over Yamhill-Carlton and Valley Catholic, the senior center fielder went 5 for 6 at the plate with a double, two stolen bases, two runs and six RBIs while fielding at 1.000, including an amazing diving catch. For the season, he’s batting at a .458 clip with 12 RBIs.

Dax Teixeira, Beaverton

The senior had a huge day for the Beavers in a 16-1 five-inning win at Southridge in a Metro League opener. At the plate, he went 4 for 5 with a double, a run and five RBIs. He also picked up the win on the mound, allowing one run on one hit while striking out 10 and walking three in five innings of work.

Cole Thomas, Central Catholic

The junior right-hander threw a complete-game no-hitter, striking out six and walking three in the Rams’ 8-0 win at Gresham in a Mt. Hood Conference opener.

Riley Via, Summit

The sophomore threw a six-inning shutout, allowing two hits while striking out six and walking one in the Storm’s 10-0 home win over Crescent Valley in a nonleague contest.

August Ware, Glencoe

The junior left-hander spun a two-hit shutout, striking out 14 and walking one for the Crimson Tide in its 4-0 win over Forest Grove in a Pacific Conference opener played at Glencoe High School.

